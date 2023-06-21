Mexican man living in KC sentenced to life in prison after conviction for kidnapping

A Mexican national residing in Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to life in prison without parole on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death from a 2017 case.

Juan Osorio, 30, was found guilty of the charges during his trial in December 2022, along with co-conspirator Jonathan Bravo-Lopez, who was found guilty on the same charges. In the trial, Osorio was also found guilty of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kansas City Police , and Kansas City, Kansas Police.

According to prosecutors, both Osorio and Bravo-Lopez arranged to purchase $300 of marijuana from victim Cristian Escutia at his home in April 2017.

Surveillance video captured Osorio and Bravo-Lopez forcing Escutia into their vehicle at gunpoint. Escutia was then transported by the men across state lines before authorities said he was fatally shot three times in the chest.

Sentencing for Bravo-Lopez is scheduled for July.