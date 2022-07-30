Mexican manufacturing tumbles as price hikes bite

A worker walks past storage silos at the ALIPEC animal feed factory on the outskirts of Guadalajara
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector declined in July, with demand for the country's goods hit by inflation after a long pandemic-driven downturn, a survey showed on Friday, despite hopes for a recovery.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.5 in July from 52.2 in June.

Aside from a brief hiatus in May and June, Mexico's PMI has lingered below the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction since March 2020. It hit a record low of 35.0 in April 2020 during the initial enactment of the country's COVID-19 containment measures.

The data showed a July drop in factory orders and lower sales, with pressure from drought, input shortages and inflation.

The drop in manufacturing output also prompted a marginal drop in employment for the first time in four months.

"Companies are now reporting trepidation over their financials, a factor which restricted input buying and led to the non-renewal of temporary contracts," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Business confidence also dropped, with almost one-quarter of those polled predicting output levels would continue to fall in the coming 12 months, De Lima added.

"Solvency concerns, alongside supply-chain constraints, the war in Ukraine and acute price pressures stifled business confidence in July."

Mexico's central bank announced a record interest rate increase last month if an effort to control inflation, with more hikes expected.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by David Alire Garcia and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex expects rare annual profit - CEO

    Mexican state oil company Pemex expects to post a rare annual profit this year, with two consecutive quarters already in the black and a boost to crude output from new fields, Chief Executive Octavio Romero told Reuters. If achieved, it will be Pemex's first annual profit in more than a decade. A historically high tax bill and massive losses from its refining unit have kept it in the red for years.

  • Senate Democrats unveil sweeping funding bills, teeing up showdown with Republicans

    Senate Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation outlining their plans to fund the government for the coming fiscal year, and Republicans are already drawing battle lines around their non-starters on abortion and other “poison pills.” The mammoth package, which consists of all 12 annual appropriation bills, would provide $653 billion in non-defense discretionary spending, up 10.1 percent…

  • Pope: Church feels 'burden of failure' over indigenous abuse

    STORY: On the penultimate day of his week-long apology tour of Canada, Francis presided at a Mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in the town of the same name about 20 miles (30 km) outside Quebec City.At the start of the Mass, some participants unfurled a banner asking him to formally rescind 15th century edicts, known as the doctrine of discovery, in which the papacy justified the taking of indigenous land in the New World. The large banner was unfurled near the front row facing the congregation. They later took it down, and it was not clear if the pope saw what was written on it.In his homily, the pope spoke of "the burning questions that this pilgrim Church in Canada is asking, with heartfelt sorrow, on its difficult and demanding journey of healing and reconciliation."He continued: "Allow me to accompany you as a Church in pondering these questions that arise from hearts filled with pain: Why did all this happen? How could this happen in the community of those who follow Jesus?"More than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools, which operated between 1870 and 1996.

  • Suspected forest arsonist detained and tied to tree by local residents before arrest

    A man who was suspected of purposefully setting forest fires in a remote section of woods was tracked down and confronted by three local residents who tied him to a tree until authorities could arrest him, police say. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 1:46 p.m. when the Curry County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting active fires near Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch located in deep southwest Oregon in an area that is only accessible by river or by Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management roads, according to a statement posted by Curry County Sheriff John Ward on social media. A Bureau of Land Management employee who initially made the call to the United States Fire Service (USFS) in Medford, Oregon, and was in the area of the fires at the time reported that a white male adult had been spotted walking along the gravel road leading to Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch allegedly starting the fires, police say.

  • Henrik Stenson 'obviously disappointed' but moving forward with LIV

    Henrik Stenson was keen Thursday to focus on the next phase of his career – as a member of LIV Golf.

  • ‘This is like war’: After quadruple shooting leaves 2 dead in West Baltimore, police search for carjacking suspects

    When Baltimore police located a stolen vehicle parked along West North Avenue late Friday morning with its doors flung open and saw people running eastward, officers quickly realized a quadruple shooting had unfolded moments earlier, marking the latest display of gun violence along the busy transit corridor that cuts through West Baltimore. A group of suspects — officials believe three — ...

  • Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's war crimes sentence

    An appeals court in Kyiv on Friday reduced to 15 years the life sentence of a Russian soldier convicted in the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The trial has been closely watched as an early test of whether it’s possible to conduct fair trials during the ongoing conflict and of how well Ukraine’s beleaguered justice system will stand up to the enormous task of prosecuting thousands of complex war crimes cases. Critics said the sentencing of Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old contract soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was convicted in May, was unduly harsh, given that he confessed to the crime, said he was following orders and expressed remorse.

  • S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic ties

    The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Thursday to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that already took him to China and Japan. During a joint press conference with Widodo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a concerted international response to the North’s weapons programs.

  • Russian rouble dives to over 2-week lows as tax period ends

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble gave up early gains on Thursday to plunge to over two-week lows in volatile trade, pressured by the end of a favourable tax period and by expectations the government may try to curb the currency's recent strengthening. This could see exporters cut back on selling their foreign currency earnings, although Russia's strong current account surplus may shield the rouble from any significant weakening. The rouble is also under pressure amid market expectations the government may take steps to counteract the currency's recent strength, an issue that has concerned officials as it dents Russia's income from commodity exports.

  • The Doors Drummer John Densmore’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $2.19M

    Rock and roll lives on in the history of this Tudor-inspired 1938 home in Hollywood Hills. Previously owned by The Doors drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore, the home played host to band rehearsals downstairs in a room made from the garage. Led by frontman Jim Morrison, the LA-born 1960s […]

  • Blinken speaks with Russian foreign minister about proposed prisoner swap

    ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Maryalice Parks talk about the discussions to get Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home.

  • Egypt Cancels 240,000 Tons of Ukrainian Wheat Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt canceled four cargoes of Ukrainian wheat that it contracted to buy before Russia’s invasion, even as Kyiv prepares to restart grain exports following a forced five-month hiatus due to the war. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Reces

  • Man holds his mother hostage, threatens to kill her inside Mississippi motel, sheriff says

    A man threatened to kill his mother while holding her hostage inside of a Mississippi motel, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Passengers were kicked off a plane because the crew had worked too many hours, but it later flew off without them

    A TUI plane flew from Greece to Scotland without passengers, who had to stay at the airport overnight but weren't given hotels, per MailOnline.

  • Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

    U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said. The company told Reuters late on Thursday the number of employees impacted by the move from the Iowa plant would depend on several factors, but that around 80 worked on the mower-conditioner production line with support from 10 salaried employees. The plant in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey already makes "hay and forage" attachments, according to a John Deere spokesman, and the move was motivated by the desire to make all of the equipment in that category in the same place.

  • India Launches First Global Gold Exchange

    In today's "India Focus" segment, Ashok Gautam, managing director and chief executive officer at India International Bullion Exchange IFSC, discusses the launch of India's first global gold exchange, who can trade on the exchange and his expectations of liquidity and trading volumes. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Court rules 22-year prison sentence stands for man who attacked Rutgers student

    Michael P. Knight will have to serve a 22 year prison sentence for the 2016 attack of a Rutgers student.

  • Blunt, Hawley, Marshall betray sick veterans because they’re mad at tax, climate bill

    GOP Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall all previously supported funds to help vets exposed to toxins and burn pits. But this time, politics took the wheel. | Editorial

  • Copper Producers Step Up Campaign Against Chile Royalty Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper producers are pushing back on Chile’s proposed tax overhaul, with Anglo American Plc indicating it needs greater regulatory clarity before proceeding with major investments.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Con

  • The World Food Shortage Is Getting Worse. These Companies Have Solutions.

    With world hunger on the rise, innovative companies such as Deere and Corteva could make a difference.