Mexican mayor doubles down on accusation of alleged femicide cover-up

FILE PHOTO: Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum interviewed in Mexico City
4
Sarah Morland
·2 min read

By Sarah Morland

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor renewed her criticism of a nearby state prosecutor for allegedly covering up the killing of a 27-year-old woman, a day after federal prosecutors issued an expert opinion saying the victim died from a blow to the head and not a result of alcohol intoxication as originally reported.

"Today, I again accuse Morelos' state prosecutor of covering up Ariadna's femicide," she said, adding that punishment must be meted out for those who "willfully concealed the truth." Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor of Mexico's sprawling capital city, wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

She also called for the prosecutor's office to be sanctioned, without elaborating further.

Ariadna Lopez's body was found off a Morelos highway in late October a day after she was reported missing from Mexico City some 50 miles (80 km) away, in a case that sparked mass outrage.

The case highlights Mexico's longstanding problem with deadly violence against women, including femicide, or the murder of women or girls on basis of their gender.

Morelos prosecutors within days concluded she died when her oxygen supply was cut off as a result of alcohol intoxication, despite family members pointing to visible bruises on Lopez's body.

A second autopsy from Mexico City forensic experts in November concluded blunt force trauma was responsible for her death, while an investigation found footage from the apartment where she was last seen that showed a person carrying a woman's body to a car. Two suspects were later detained by police.

Federal prosecutors on Monday issued an expert opinion concluding Lopez died from a blow to the head, saying they could not support the assessment of the Morelos prosecutor's office.

In a Tuesday statement, the prosecutor's office in Morelos defended its autopsy and dismissed federal officials' conclusion that head trauma was the cause of death as "a respectable opinion" but not legally binding.

It added it had not been formally asked to provide information, but highlighted that its forensic team was made of "professional women" who took gender into account.

The prosecutor's office in Morelos told Reuters on Tuesday denied cover-up allegations, adding it was up to the judicial system to decide which autopsy should prevail.

The federal prosecutors advised that a criminal investigation should continue under Mexico City authorities.

Morelos is known for high rates of violence against women in a country which averages about 20 women killed each day. According to government data, very few cases result in sentences, while many of those that do cite lesser offenses that do not conclude the killing was intentional.

More than 70 cases of femicide were reported last December alone, according to official data.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

    Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has until March 1 to complete 15 days of mandatory community service over a 2018 assault at a strip club, a New York City judge ruled on Tuesday. The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Reuters the hearing was a "compliance update" and the judge had asked Cardi B to come in because she had not completed her 15 days of community service as per her plea deal.

  • Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center

    Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.

  • White House blocks Belarusian visas after accusing country of harming democracy

    White House blocks Belarusian visas after accusing country of harming democracy

  • In DeSantis’ Florida, ‘reverse racism’ has morphed into a new boogeyman: diversity | Opinion

    “DeSantis’ critics might hate to admit this, but he also has exposed how fraught diversity initiatives can be if not done right,” Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion

  • U.S. Supreme Court asks for gov't views on blockbuster Apple/Caltech patent dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked for the Biden administration's views on Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc's bid to revive their challenges to patents owned by the California Institute of Technology, in a dispute in which Caltech previously won $1.1 billion in damages from the companies. The justices asked for the U.S. solicitor general's input on a lower court decision that prevented Apple and Broadcom from arguing the patents were invalid at trial. Caltech had no comment on the Supreme Court's order.

  • Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now

    "All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.

  • U.S. Justice Department revises policies to coax companies to disclose wrongdoing - official

    (Reuters) -A U.S. Justice Department official on Tuesday said the agency is rolling out new policies aimed at boosting incentives for companies to disclose any misconduct they uncover to authorities. The revisions, which apply to all corporate criminal matters handled by the Justice Department's Criminal Division, give prosecutors additional leeway to decline to prosecute companies if they self-report and cooperate with government investigations, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said at an event at Georgetown University. Previously, prosecutors could not offer any breaks on suing companies for misconduct when there were aggravating circumstances, such as the involvement of key executives and a significant profit from the wrongdoing.

  • One in four Americans considering putting off major life decisions out of fear of climate change: survey

    Story at a glance A quarter of U.S. adults are considering putting off big life events like having children over concerns about climate change, according to a new survey. The 25,000-person survey crafted by research firm Elabe and the North American branch of Veolia, a water, waste and energy management company, was released Tuesday. …

  • Israeli prime minister confirms citizen captured by Hamas in Gaza is alive

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that an Israeli citizen held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip was alive, a day after the Palestinian Islamist militant group released a video showing the man appealing for help. On Monday Hamas released footage showing Avera Mengistu, an Israeli said by his family to be suffering from mental health problems and who has been held by Hamas since he crossed into Gaza in 2014.

  • Diddy Has Turned Down Offers And Is 'In No Rush' To Sell His Music Catalog — Here's Why

    Artists’ decisions to sell their music catalogs have been a debated topic that continuously pops up.

  • Lawsuit: YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok are 'defective products' that should be held liable for harm

    A lawsuit alleges that excessive use of social media platforms — or “products” — is associated with depression, disordered eating and insomnia, and can lead to attempted or actual suicide or other forms of self-harm.

  • Car smuggling 9 migrants forced off road, crashes in South-Central El Paso chase

    A car was possibly being chased by other vehicles when it crashed, landing on its side.

  • Norway naval officer denies negligence in oil tanker collision

    A Norwegian naval officer on Monday denied negligence leading up to the 2018 collision between a warship he commanded and an oil tanker in which the military vessel sank. Building a replacement for the lost Helge Ingstad frigate would cost up to 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion), the armed forces estimated in a 2019 report. The early-morning crash between the Ingstad and the fully loaded Sola TS crude carrier near a major North Sea oil export terminal also triggered shutdowns of parts of Norway's petroleum production.

  • NFL should delay all head-coaching interviews until after the Super Bowl

    Any team that fires its head coach needs to start looking for a new one quickly. That process, however, infringes on the ability of other teams to get full focus from all members of their current coaching staff. It’s a problem that arises every year during the NFL playoffs. Teams looking for head coaches want [more]

  • Kabul's mannequins, hooded and masked under Taliban rules

    Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women’s dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags. The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan. Initially, the Taliban wanted the mannequins to be outright beheaded.

  • Brazil's Lula removes soldiers from guarding presidential residence

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has removed 40 troops guarding the presidential residence after expressing distrust in the military for failing to act against demonstrators that ransacked government buildings on Jan. 8. Most of the troops guarding the Alvorada palace, as the presidential residence is called, are from the army, but some are also members of the Navy, Air Force and a militarized police force. Last week, Lula told reporters that security force members were complicit in letting a mob of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the main buildings that form the seat of power in Brasilia.

  • U.S. asks court to reverse order banning airplane mask mandate to combat COVID

    The Justice Department on Tuesday asked an appeals court panel to reverse an April 2021 ruling that declared unlawful a government order requiring masks on airplanes, buses, trains, ridesharing services and at airports and other transportation hubs. A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on the government's appeal of a ruling by a U.S. district court judge in Florida that found the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacked legal authority to issue a nationwide travel mask mandate to combat COVID-19. The CDC issued the sweeping mask mandate in January 2021, days after Joe Biden became president.

  • Three 13-year-olds among eight arrested for stealing cars in Midtown, police say

    Eight people, including three 13-year-old boys, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown Memphis on Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir details legal battle with Lyon after team refused to pay her when she got pregnant

    Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir said Lyon treated her differently once she returned from maternity leave.

  • Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid

    Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. A few hours ahead of the event before a GOP group in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Quarles announced he had decided to reschedule his appearance. Quarles said in a statement that his decision was “due to the controversial nature of another speaker at this event.”