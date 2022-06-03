Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse

BRIAN MELLEY
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing three girls, California state prosecutors said.

García, 53, pleaded guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.

The California attorney general’s office said he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. Two female co-defendants, including a woman who previously admitted facilitating the abuse, have also pleaded guilty.

“García used his power to take advantage of children," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purposes of sexual assault. Today’s conviction can never undo the harm, but it will help protect future generations.”

The guilty plea just before his trial was to begin Monday is an abrupt turn from the vigorous denials by his lawyers and ardent support from his church of 5 million worldwide followers.

Garcia had faced charges that included human trafficking and child rape.

Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories