Mexican megachurch leader sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for sexual abuse

The leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing young female followers who said he made them his sex slaves.

    STORY: The head of a megachurch based in Mexico, La Luz del Mundo, has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls.Naason Joaquin Garcia is the leader and self-styled apostle of the Guadalajara-based church, which claims nearly 5 million followers worldwide.He pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse last Friday, in return for prosecutors dismissing the majority of the charges he faced, including multiple charges of rape, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking and child pornography.Judge Ronald Cohen was visibly emotional when he handed down the jail sentence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, apologizing for not being able to do more for the victims.“As for the Jane Does... At this point, I apologize, my hands are tied. Lawyers do what lawyers do, at this point, my hands are tied. But I further want to tell all the Jane Does that the world has heard you. I promise you that."Garcia's sentencing caps an investigation that began in 2018, leading to his arrest the following year at Los Angeles International Airport.But Garcia's accusers have decried the plea deal as too lenient.One of Garcia's alleged victims, Sochil Martin, vowed on Wednesday to keep fighting for justice.“This is just getting started. LDM and your criminal institution and every politician, whether it's here, Colombia, Mexico, Europe. We're taking this to the federal authorities, if it's the last thing I do.”Two other church associates charged with Garcia have reached separate plea deals, while a fourth person remains at large.La Luz del Mundo has publicly stood by Garcia and argued that he accepted a plea deal because he believed he could not get a fair trial.Under the deal, Garcia will also be registered as a sex offender for life.

  • Alleged victims of Mexico-based church leader ask for maximum sentence

    Several of the alleged victims of the leader of a Mexico-based church are speaking out ahead of his sentencing, asking for him to receive maximum prison time. Naason Joaquin, head of the evangelical La Luz del Mundo group, pleaded guilty on Friday to felony counts of sexually abusing three children. "I was abused in every way a person can be abused by him (...) He deserves the maximum penalty possible," said Sochil Martin, a 36-year-old activist who told Reuters the abuse occurred over 17 years in Mexico and in the United States, where she now lives.

    All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel ended his offseason holdout by reporting for the first day of mandatory minicamp for the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel had skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason after telling ESPN in April that he wanted to be traded but showed up Tuesday for the start of the three-day minicamp. Samuel wasn't the only star player who returned to the Niners for the mandatory portion of the offseason, with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star edge rusher Nick Bosa also rejoining the team this week.