Mexican national accused of hitting CBP officer with a squeegee

Mar. 14—A Mexican national is accused of hitting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer with a squeegee in the face because the officer didn't let him finish cleaning a windshield, a federal criminal complaint states.

Jose Alberto Hernandez Molina is charged with one count of assaulting a federal agent.

The incident happened Sunday at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez Molina entered the United States via the B&M International Bridge while cleaning the windshields of vehicles crossing into the U.S.

The criminal complaint states Hernandez Molina was told numerous times that he needed to return to Mexico, but he refused to do so. The officer was using "verbal commands and hand signs or gestures."

The officer "gently nudged Hernandez in the direction of Mexico. Hernandez then struck the CBPO with a squeegee on the head about his left eye causing a golf size hematoma or bump," the criminal complaint states.

During a post Miranda interview, Hernandez Molina told authorities he struck the officer because he was trying to finish cleaning a car and got mad, the criminal complaint read.

Hernandez Molina appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Ignacio Torteya III, who ordered he be detained without bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.