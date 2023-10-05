Mexican national gets 10 years in prison for role trafficking drugs in Athens

A Mexican national living in Atlanta received a 10-year prison sentence for trafficking narcotics in the Athens-Clarke County region, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said Esteban Palacios Chamu, 30 of Mexico, was pulled over after failing to maintain his lane while driving in Madison County back in December 2021.

Court documents state, Chamu was driving without a license, or even an identification card. Instead, he gave officers his name and date of birth.

According to USDOJ, after running Chamu’s name and birthday, they learned he had warrants out for his arrest in Doraville, Ga.

Officers also said they smelled marijuana coming from his car, and he was arrested.

When police searched the vehicle, USDOJ said they found a drug ledger, a plastic bag with a large chunk of methamphetamine in it, another large gallon-size bag containing methamphetamine, a baggie with more methamphetamine, a black bag with digital scales, and multiple cell phones, as well as more digital scales and a box of Ziplock bags in the glove box, in addition to items used for drug distribution.

“Those who distribute methamphetamine create a serious risk to the community,” Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, said. “This trafficker can no longer deliver dangerous drugs on the streets and must now face the consequences of his actions.”

In total, officers said Chamu had 1,190.21 grams, about 2.6 pounds, of meth in the car when he was pulled over.

“The distribution of large quantities of the most addictive illegal drugs contributes to criminal activity that is undermining the safety of our communities,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said when Chamu’s sentence was announced. “Local law enforcement is collaborating with our office and our partners at every level to identify and hold accountable those individuals and criminal groups participating in the distribution of this poison.”

Chamu pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will not be eligible for parole. He pled guilty on Tuesday and will serve 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

