A Mexican national living in Lawrence was indicted on charges of trafficking fentanyl

Apr. 24—LAWRENCE — A Mexican national living in Lawrence was indicted Thursday on charges of trafficking fentanyl.

Jesus Gracielo Garcia-Vega, aka Jonathan Ivan Badillo-Hernandez, 34, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

According to charging documents, it is alleged that on March 23, 2022, Garcia-Vega gave a sample of fentanyl to a confidential source working with police. Garcia-Vega agreed to sell to the confidential source and was arrested the following day.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. If convicted, Garcia-Vega will be subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed.

Garcia-Vega has been in custody since being arrested on March 24.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Feldman of the Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Rachael Rollins and Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division.