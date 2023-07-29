Mexican national to serve 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

Jul. 28—SAN ANTONIO — A Mexican national was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio Tuesday to 168 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, plus 60 months in prison for one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a U.S. Department of Justice press release detailed.

According to court documents, Eduardo Puente, 46, of San Buena, Coahuila, Mexico, a convicted felon with two outstanding Texas arrest warrants, came under an FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigation in January 2022 and was identified as the source of supply for two controlled narcotics purchases of methamphetamine. On Feb. 17, 2022, the task force, with assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Criminal Investigation Division agents, observed Puente carrying a white shoe box en route to a third controlled purchase, as part of the investigation. DPS Troopers and CID agents conducted a traffic stop on Puente, which led to a foot pursuit, during which he tossed a Ruger .357 revolver. Puente was assisted in the pursuit by an individual in a red Chevrolet Silverado, who picked Puente up to aid in his escape. DPS executed a traffic stop on the truck and, though Puente again attempted to flee on foot, he was arrested.

In a search of Puente and his vehicle, DPS Troopers and FBI Agents seized eight small bags of suspected methamphetamine, a bag of a black tar substance suspected to be heroin, and $2,090 in cash. In a search of Puente's residence, FBI agents seized 2.281 kg of marijuana, 3.016 kg of heroin, and 44.021 kg of methamphetamine. They also seized a .223 caliber rifle loaded with armor piercing rounds and approximately $6,400 in cash.

"I commend the efforts of our federal and state law enforcement partners in this case," said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas in the release. "Their work on the ground resulted in a significant seizure of illegal drugs, which would have otherwise been distributed in our community. This sentence is a victory for public safety, and I am grateful for their dedication to keeping our streets safe."

"This sentencing sends a clear message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently to hold criminals who are bringing dangerous drugs into our communities accountable for their actions," Acting Special Agent in Charge Marcus Joachim for the FBI San Antonio Division said in the release. "The American people deserve to live in communities safe from violence and criminal activity associated with illegal narcotics trafficking."

The FBI and DPS investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karina O'Daniel prosecuted the case.