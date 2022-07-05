Mexican navy sets net hooks in bid to help vaquita porpoise

FILE - This undated file photo provided by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a vaquita porpoise. The Mexican Navy said Tuesday, July 5, 2022, it has begun a controversial plan to drop concrete blocks onto the bottom of the Gulf of California to snag illegal nets that drown critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises. (Paula Olson/NOAA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MARK STEVENSON
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican navy said Tuesday it has begun a controversial plan to drop concrete blocks onto the bottom of the Gulf of California to snag illegal nets that drown critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises.

As few as eight of the tiny, elusive porpoises remain in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez. It is the only place they live, and they cannot be captured and bred in captivity.

Vaquitas become trapped and drown in gill nets fishermen set illegally for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is a delicacy in China and sells for thousands of dollars per pound (kilogram).

The Mexican government has largely abandoned efforts to keep small fishing boats out of a 110-square-mile (288-square kilometer) “zero tolerance” area near San Felipe, Baja California, where the few remaining vaquita have been seen.

Environmentalists said Tuesday the plan to sink 193 concrete blocks was approved with no public comment and expressed concerns that the metal hooks attached to the blocks may accumulate remnants of nets that could continue to entangle and drown sea life.

“This is a total surprise, because the environmental impact statement was approved in record time, in six weeks. It wasn't opened to public comment,” said Alex Olivera, the Mexico representative for the Center for Biological Diversity.

Mexico’s Environment Department acknowledged there had been no public comment, but said that was because nobody had requested one. The department has become known for quickly signing off on government projects.

Doubts about the plan abound. It would scatter one block, with a metal hook attacked, every one kilometer over the zero tolerance area. It is not clear how, or whether, any snagged nets would be recovered from underwater.

“A net can be snagged on these hooks, and we don't know, we're talking about nets that are hundreds of yards (meters) long, so we don't know if a net snagged down there might be a double-edged sword, and trap vaquitas,” said Olivera.

Abandoned nets, known as “ghost nets,” can continue killing marine life for years.

Another expert, who did not want to be cited by name out of concern over reprisals, said the plan might discourage the illegal fishermen by causing them to lose nets to the snags.

But he added that it would crucial for the navy to regularly clear out any snagged nets, “or other species could be killed down there.”

In a statement announcing the plan, the navy made a vague mention of “recovering detained nets.” In practice, it would probably require divers to descend and manually cut nets off each of the 193 blocks every few days.

Given the defiance of the fishermen and the lucrative nature of the illegal trade in dried totoaba bladders, there is also no guarantee that fishermen might not mark — either physically or with GPS — the location of the blocks and fish around them.

Last year, the Mexican government abandoned the policy of keeping fishing boats out of the “zero tolerance” zone in the upper Gulf. It then introduced a sliding scale of punishments if more than 60 fishing boats are seen in the area on multiple occasions.

Olivera expressed doubts. “They can't be checking these blocks every day,” he said.

Earlier this year, the United States filed the first trade-based environmental complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, arguing that Mexico is failing to protect the species.

Mexico has agreed to an investigation. Under the treaty, which took effect in 2020, the complaint could lead to trade sanctions.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico president presents bill to eliminate daylight saving time

    Mexico's president on Tuesday said he was sending a bill to Congress to eliminate daylight saving time, with the government saying the time change was unpopular and did not generate many benefits for the country. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has long spoken out against daylight saving time, which was adopted nationwide in 1996 to closely follow the time change in the United States. The proposal includes an exception for towns along the northern border with the United States, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at the president's regular news conference.

  • From Hermitage to music bands: Heres the true reach of propaganda that makes Russians love war

    The latest Russian art exhibitions abroad are a powerful cultural offensive, one can call it a kind of a "special operation". Many don't like it, but Russians are advancing, and no one can be allowed to deter their advance.

  • Officials rush to get tight, plastic container off cub’s head in Connecticut heat

    “Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly.”

  • Ranking Packers’ rookie draft class by potential impact in 2022

    The Packers should get plenty of early impact from the 2022 draft class this season. In fact, most of the 11 draft picks could start or be an important role player in Year 1.

  • Shanghai Data Breach Exposes Dangers of China’s Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Claims of the largest cyberattack in Chinese history have sparked an open debate about the extent to which Beijing hoovers up personal data and uses private firms to safeguard that trove, a discussion that could have ramifications for the broader technology industry in China.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 Bi

  • VP Harris visits site of July 4 parade shooting

    Vice President Kamala Harris visited Highland Park, Illinois on Tuesday, a day after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July Parade, killing seven and wounding dozens of others. A suspect has been charged with murder. (July 6)

  • Russia will focus on Ukraine's Donetsk region after taking Luhansk, regional governor says

    Russia will shift the main focus of its war in Ukraine to trying to seize all of the Donetsk region after capturing neighbouring Luhansk, the Luhansk region's governor said on Monday. Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Reuters in an interview that he expected the city of Sloviansk and the town of Bakhmut in particular to come under heavy attack as Russia tries to take full control of what is known as the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

  • Yosemite National Park logging project halted after environmental lawsuit. What now?

    Conservation groups filed a lawsuit last month, say the project could fell thousands of trees in the park.

  • Sioux Falls' sky turned green amid severe weather. See the strange phenomenon in photos

    As Sioux Falls braced for severe weather and storms, the sky turned green. Here's a look at the strange weather occurrence.

  • Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk, says regional governor

    Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward. "Heavy fighting is going on at the edge of Luhansk region... All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there... They are sustaining heavy losses," Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

  • Two kids inside bounce house shot in ‘unprovoked’ attack at cookout, Indiana cops say

    The suspects were said to have opened fire into the crowd of the Fourth of July cookout “with absolutely no regard for human life whatsoever.”

  • NASA mission spots Chinese rocket impact craters on the Moon

    On March 4, 2022, an upper-stage rocket booster slammed into the Moon. We know this much for sure. But as soon as you dig into this story, it gets weird. The central figure in this saga is Bill Gray, a software designer who wrote Guide, a sophisticated piece of programming used by professional and amateur astronomers to calculate the orbits and positions of asteroids in the sky. He wrote about this as the events happened. The object was discovered on March 14, 2015 by the Catalina Sky Survey, wh

  • Sportswashing comes to America

    Sportswashing is nothing new, but now it's making its way to the United States.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Russia forced to leave troops behind after suffering huge losses

    The West’s new weapon working to tilt war in Kyiv’s favour Ukraine needs a victory before autumn to silence doubters Russian oligarchs’ human rights at risk if seized assets sold Celebrity Ukraine ‘volunteer’ soldier exposed as fraud Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Fela Kuti's son Seun is keeping Afrobeat alive with Egypt 80. And they're heading to MIM

    Fela Kuti was a Nigerian bandleader who pioneered Afrobeat as instrument of change. His son brings his late father's band, Egypt 80, to MIM in Arizona.

  • No progress on Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving

    The Lakers and Nets may have hit the pause button, at least for the moment, on a potential Kyrie Irving trade.

  • Chicago police: 1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run

    A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

  • Kyrgios comes 'long way' from being dragged out of pub at 4 am

    Nick Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday and reflected on his dark days when he had to be hauled "out of a pub at 4:00 am" before facing Rafael Nadal at the All England Club.

  • Mexico leader to end daylight saving, keep "God's clock"

    Mexico’s president submitted a bill Tuesday to end daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said Mexico should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health.

  • NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

    A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA's plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again. It's been an unusual journey already for the Capstone satellite. It was launched six days ago from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula by the company Rocket Lab in one of their small Electron rockets.