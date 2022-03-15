'New Mexican,' open government group sue Rio Rancho over public records request

Mar. 14—The Santa Fe New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government have joined in a lawsuit against the city of Rio Rancho seeking release of public records pertaining to the December shooting death of a Santa Fe police officer's toddler.

Initial incident reports and 911 calls are routinely released as public records in cases that don't involve police officers. But the city of Rio Rancho has declined to produce the records in response to a request from The New Mexican, the foundation and others, citing state Children's Code protections usually used to prevent the release of information by the state Children, Youth and Families Department in abuse, neglect and delinquency cases.

"The asserted justification for wholesale denial of the records requests at issue here was plainly erroneous as a matter of law," plaintiff's attorney Charles K. Purcell wrote in the complaint, filed Monday in state District Court in Sandoval County.

"Should it go uncorrected by a court in this widely publicized case, it threatens to curtain from public view vast swaths of previously public information at the intersection of public safety and child welfare," the complaint says. "The upshot would be to render invisible many important activities of law-enforcement agencies and child-protective services alike, and to undermine the accountability of public servants charged with investigating suspected violations of New Mexico's criminal statutes and safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens."

"The city of Rio Rancho's insistence of maintaining blanket confidentially in the case — ostensibly for the purpose of protecting the private interest of children — seems primarily designed to protect a public-safety officer from scrutiny," the complaint says.

"We believe the city of Rio Rancho has been incorrect in its interpretation of the law and cannot simply pick and choose when and how or if it will follow it," New Mexican Editor Phill Casaus said Monday.

The records in dispute involve the death of the 2-year-old son of a Santa Fe Police Department officer. The boy died of a gunshot wound Dec. 8 in the officer's Rio Rancho home.

The New Mexican began looking into the matter Dec. 10, asking the Rio Rancho Police Department about the incident in an email.

Rio Rancho police Capt. Joel Holt confirmed officers had responded to the home of a Santa Fe Police officer and discovered 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon with a gunshot wound, but said he could provide no further details.

The New Mexican learned from a search warrant affidavit the child's mother, Courtney Harmon, made a frantic phone call to 911 dispatchers on Dec. 8. She said her son was critically injured after having fallen off a chair. Santa Fe police Officer Jonathan Harmon, 28, the child's father, tried to revive him by performing CPR, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found a shell casing in the Rio Rancho home and an empty handgun holster on a table. Courtney Harmon told investigators the firearm had been placed in a kitchen cabinet, the affidavit said. Investigators seized several guns and ammunition under a search warrant issued in the days after the toddler's death.

Daniel Valenzuela, the city of Rio Rancho's public information officer, denied the newspaper's request for reports and a recording, citing the state Children's Code.

Valenzuela — who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with the city — did not respond to a phone call and email requesting comment Monday.

Asked by a reporter to clarify the city's reason for refusing to produce the records, Rio Rancho City Attorney Greg Lauer wrote in an email the code states "matters referred to Children, Youth and Families Department are confidential and 'broadcasters or other media types' are not among persons who have lawful access" to such records.

Foundation for Open Government Executive Director Shannon Kunkel wrote the city Jan. 14, urging officials to reconsider, noting while the Children's Code does protect a wide range of information from being disclosed by CFYD, those protections did not extend to original records of entry, such as 911 records and police reports generated by other agencies, the lawsuit says.

Kunkel added the city's position was contrary to "a long-standing legal interpretation by both CYFD and various records custodians."

Lauer responded the same day, thanking Kunkel for her "opinions" but defending the city's position. He wrote the Children's Code's "special, elevated confidentiality provisions" were sufficient to "nullify the public's general ... right to inspect records or documents which may exist," the lawsuit says.

In the letter, Lauer accused The New Mexican's reporter, Kunkel and others of trying to "access and exploit children's confidential files and information," according to the complaint.

In early March, as the foundation and newspaper were preparing to file the lawsuit, the state Attorney General's Office issued an opinion — in response to a complaint from KOAT-TV's T.J. Wilham regarding the city's unwillingness to turn over the records — that stated the records in question are public and the city had violated the Inspection of Public Records Act by not producing them.

"Having carefully reviewed this complaint and your response to our inquiry, we conclude that the City likely did not have the statutory authority to withhold many of the records," Assistant Attorney General John Kreienkamp wrote in the letter.

Kreienkamp wrote the denial was improper, in part, because the code doesn't prohibit other agencies from releasing documents that may end up in a CYFD file; the records did not relate to a delinquency case; and confidentiality would conflict with other parts of the code that expressly allow CYFD to release investigatory and medical reports upon completion of an investigation if it is determined abuse or neglect caused a child's death.

"We recommend that the City reopen Mr. Wilham's request and provide him copies of all nonexempt public records as soon as possible," Kreienkamp wrote.

During the attorney general's inquiry into the issue, the lawsuit says, the city produced records for the state agency — not provided to others — indicating the toddler had "found a firearm in the home and discharged it himself."

Wilham, the foundation and The New Mexican renewed their requests after the Attorney General's Office issued its opinion, but the city was not swayed, the lawsuit says.

Lauer replied to Wilham that afternoon and dismissed the attorney general's determination as "merely an opinion that has no legal bearing" and theorizing the attorney general had violated the anti-donation clause by providing "what is essentially a demand or collection letter on behalf of a private sector individual ... who is not entitled to public resources," according to the lawsuit.

"Rio Rancho is violating the law, and we will use all legal tools to enforce compliance," Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote in an email Monday.

Lauer's letter accused Wilham and other media members of having a "prurient motivation" in requesting such records, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit rebuts that notion, noting several reasons why the information is of interest to the public.

"In the last five years alone, the shocking deaths of Omaree Varela, Victoria Martens, Jeremiah Valencia all and other children at the hands of their parents or their parents' associates have shone a spotlight on the ways in which police departments and child welfare agencies have failed to protect New Mexico's most precious resource," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit later adds: "While the shooting death of the officer's child in the officer's home is an unspeakable personal tragedy for the officer and his family, the suggestion that the death resulted from the officer's failure to keep his own firearms out of his own children's reach is also a matter of understandable public interest."

The lawsuit seeks a court order directing the city of Rio Rancho to comply with the records requests and compensation for the costs associated with bringing the lawsuit.

"In instances like these, where government agencies dig in their heels and refuse to obey the law, filing in court is the best recourse," Kunkel wrote in an email Monday.