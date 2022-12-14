Mexican Paid Vacation Doubles to Twelve Days After Bill Passed

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s senate voted Wednesday to double workers’ minimum paid vacation to 12 days, in a bill that now heads to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for signature.

The legislation, which had already passed the lower house, won 116 votes in favor, with none against, the senate wrote on Twitter. The bill only applies to formal workers.

“We need to work to live, but it’s not rational nor healthy to live to work,” senator Patricia Mercado, one of the bill’s sponsors, tweeted.

Workers will also be given two more days of vacation after each year of employment until they reach 20 in total. After the sixth year, they will get two more days for every five years of service. The current law gives employees six days’ vacation, increasing by two every year until they hit 12 days and two more every five years thereafter.

