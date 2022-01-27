Mexican police arrest man, woman in connection with killing and dismembering of young lesbian couple

Mexican police arrested a man and a woman in the gruesome murder of a young lesbian couple, whose dismembered bodies were found in Ciudad Juaréz, Mexico, near the U.S. border, on Jan. 16.

On Monday, the attorney general’s office in the Mexican state of Chihuahua said that authorities had captured 25-year-old Jaqueline Isela C.R. and 24-year-old David R. and charged them with femicide.

They are accused of killing Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, both 28, earlier this month.

Authorities believe the two women were tortured before they were murdered, in what local LGBTQ activists have described as a hate crime — a claim that has been disputed by Roberto Javier Fierro Duarte, the attorney general of Chihuahua.

According to authorities, the two women were from Ciudad Juaréz. They got married in July and had three kids together.

Investigators say they were contacted by the two suspects in the afternoon of Jan. 15. They were later taken inside a house in the town of San Isidro, Ciudad Juaréz where police say they were “viciously murdered.”

The remains of their bodies were found in trash bags the next morning.

After police obtained a search warrant for the home, they found “sufficient evidence that the double crime was committed,” the attorney general’s office said, without disclosing a possible motive for the killings.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.