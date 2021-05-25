Mexican police chief killed in hail of bullets in Sinaloa

·1 min read
Soldiers of the National Guard and state policemen cordon off the vehicle in which the director of the Sinaloa State Preventive Police, Joel Ernesto Soto, was killed in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, 24 May 2021.
Soldiers of the National Guard and state policemen cordon off the vehicle in which the director of the Sinaloa State Preventive Police, Joel Ernesto Soto, was killed in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, 24 May 2021.

The police chief in Mexico's north-western Sinaloa state, Joel Ernesto Soto, has been killed while he was driving to the state capital, Culiacán.

Local police said gunmen had fired some two hundred bullets at his car.

Soto had survived an earlier ambush three weeks ago, when the convoy he was travelling in was attacked near the city of Mazatlán.

The state of Sinaloa is notorious for gang violence with the Sinaloa cartel the most deadly and violent.

It is not yet clear who may have been behind the attack on Soto.

Sinaloa's state security secretary, Cristóbal Castañeda, said Soto had been on leave and was returning from a trip to see his family when he was ambushed.

Mr Castañeda said Soto was travelling with his bodyguards but had decided to keep a "low profile" and travelled in a "discreet car" when he was attacked.

The attack comes two months after gunmen killed 13 police officers and agents from the state prosecutor's office in central Mexico state.

Last year, more than 500 police officers were murdered in Mexico with many targeted by the country's powerful criminal gangs and drug-trafficking cartels.

Recommended Stories

  • Calls to defund Minneapolis police drowned out as violence surges

    In the city where George Floyd was murdered a year ago today, the calls to defund and dismantle the police have been drowned out by new calls to throw even more resources at the beleaguered department. Driving the news: A surge in violence in the first half of 2021 has altered the conversation about policing in the city where the national protests against racism and police brutality began. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.And last summer's pledge by a veto-proof majority of City Council members to dismantle the MPD was thwarted by a citizen commission, leaving that matter to be voted on in November by a city shaken by violence. Minneapolis has reported 32 homicides so far this year, up from 15 at this point last year and just eight for the same period of 2019. In the past month, three children, ages 10 and under, have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence. Last week, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, the granddaughter of an anti-gang activist, died from a shot to the head and two other children remain hospitalized. Why it matters: Efforts at major policing changes in Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota have been blocked, sidetracked and watered down over the past year, and the recent crime surge could further slow momentum. Where it stands: After Floyd's murder, Mayor Jacob Frey — who has resisted efforts to dismantle the police — banned most no-knock raids and prohibited officers from shooting at moving vehicles, among other changes.The Minnesota Legislature banned most chokeholds and "warrior training" — programs that make officers more likely to use deadly force — last summer. Efforts by the City Council to get rid of MPD and replace it with "a holistic, public health-oriented approach" were thwarted by the judge-appointed City Charter Commission. That group blocked a ballot initiative to cut the number of police officers mandated by the City Charter. And Frey's most sought-after reform — changing arbitration rules to make it easier to fire bad cops — has not made headway in the Legislature and is unlikely to pass this year. What they're saying: Sondra Samuels, a longtime North Side resident who is suing the city for inadequate policing, speaking at a press conference last week after the second shooting of a child: "The rhetoric around 'defund' has gotten us to where we are today ... Every single police officer is not officer (Derek) Chauvin."North Side council member Phillipe Cunningham responded at another press conference, saying that reallocating officer funding to social programs would prevent the type of violence the city is seeing now. Yes, but: The movement isn't over. A group pushing for a reimagined MPD delivered more than 20,000 signatures to City Hall earlier this month, and now a question about replacing the department will appear on the November ballot.Plus: Frey is proposing an end to so-called pretext traffic stops for low-level offenses such as objects hanging from the mirror and busted taillights. But he's also asking City Council for more officers and more money for the department, and on Sunday he called on the state and federal governments to send troops and investigators to help police the city. Between the lines: There's a whole slate of moderate candidates lining up to run this November against the City Council members who made the defund pledge, and Frey is facing an unusually small field of challengers. The bottom line: There's still time and there will be more opportunities for major police reform, but what appeared to be a slam dunk 12 months ago is now an uphill battle. Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worse"Defund the Police" lives on as a local movementBlack-owned businesses gain confidenceMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Russian to be deported after failed Tesla ransomware plot

    A Russian man was sentenced Monday to what amounted to time already served and will be deported after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $500,000 to install computer malware at the company’s Nevada electric battery plant in a bid to steal company secrets for ransom. Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, appearing by videoconference from jail, apologized after U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno acknowledged the attempted hack was not successful and the company network was not compromised. Chris Frey, his court-appointed attorney, said Kriuchkov speaks fluent English, but the judge provided the interpreter anyway.

  • ICE Releases Man Set for Deportation Back to His Family in California

    The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a man headed for deportation to Laos after lawmakers, organizations and members of the public campaigned for his freedom for months. Back home: Kao Saelee, 41, who was detained at a facility in Louisiana in August, returned to his family in California on Wednesday, according to KTVU. Since then, there had been an outpour of calls for Saelee’s release, including over 200,000 petition signatures and support from dozens of California legislators, according to the Asian Law Caucus (ALC), which co-led the “#FreeSaelee” campaign with AIM California, Iu Mien Community Services and Pawsitive Change Prison Program.

  • Jailed Navalny says Russia has launched three new investigations against him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he had been informed in prison about three new criminal investigations against him, according to a post on his Instagram account published on Tuesday. Navalny said he had learned about the cases from an investigator who visited him in custody on Monday. He said investigators were looking into the theft of donations from his anti-corruption foundation FBK, the founding an organization, in violation of human rights, and insulting a judge.

  • Juan Soto

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • California Mayor Resigns Amid Allegations Of Rape And Misconduct, Including "Teen Mom" Star

    The mayor of a northern California town resigned this week after a total of nine women, including an MTV reality star, accused him of rape or sexual misconduct in alleged incidents that date back to 2002. On Friday, 39-year-old Dominic Foppoli announced that he is resigning as mayor of Windsor, an incorporated town in Sonoma County. Foppoli, a Democrat who has been Windsor’s mayor since December 2018, denied the allegations in his resignation letter. “I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any women,” Foppoli wrote. "I know that I will eventually be cleared of all wrongdoing, but I have come to appreciate that it will take time.” In the letter, Foppoli also references the accusations of “a woman in Palm Beach, Florida” from when he visited the city in March. In April, Farrah Abraham, the former star on hit reality shows “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom,” filed a report with Palm Beach police, as the San Francisco Chronicle first reported. Abraham has physical evidence from the incident and gave it to the police, her attorney told People. The incident reportedly listed “sexual battery” on the police report and took place when Abraham was also visiting Florida. In his letter of resignation, Foppoli indicated that the “woman in Palm Beach” made her accusations after the Chronicle’s April 8 report, saying that he has “no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage." However, Abraham’s police report was filed on April 2, six days prior to the Chronicle breaking the story, People reported. Four women leveled accusations against Foppoli in that article; several other women came forward after the story was published. Now, Foppoli is under investigation by the Sonoma County sheriffs' office, who is working with the California attorney general's office, The Press Democrat reported. A Windsor councilwoman, Esther Lemus, is one of those accusers, according to the Press Democrat. She claims Foppoli drugged her on two occasions in 2020 and raped her. In addition to the multiple accusations of rape, Foppoli is also accused of sexual misconduct — in one case, by a woman who also held his previous job. Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley told the Chronicle that, in 2015, Foppoli climbed on top of her in a hotel room and exposed himself. She called the incident “absolutely nonconsensual and unwanted." Following his resignation, Windsor Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza will fill in as mayor. Reynoza won a May 4 special election to fill the position after Foppoli said he would step back as the scandal around the allegations exploded in mid-April

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • Britain ‘regrets’ withdrawal from Afghanistan without setting conditions on Taliban

    Britain was against Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan without setting conditions for the Taliban, the Defence Secretary has admitted. It comes as British troops are preparing to leave Afghanistan by September 11, in line with the date set by the American president. However, Ben Wallace told MPs that it was “a regret for most of the Nato allies” that the United States had not made the withdrawal agreement “conditions based” for the Taliban. He said: “We thought that was important, however, a lot of people have lost their lives in that conflict and sacrificed a lot. It is not my intention that that is for nothing.” Last month, General Sir Nick Carter revealed the decision to pull out all US troops was “not the decision” the UK wanted.

  • Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

    U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy. Rather than focus on permitting more U.S. mines, Biden's team is more focused on creating jobs that process minerals domestically into electric vehicle (EV) battery parts, according to the people.

  • Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

    A Kansas woman who alleges consensual sex with a friend in his college dorm room turned into a terrifying assault took matters into her own hands when prosecutors declined to bring rape charges. Madison Smith, 22, collected the hundreds of signatures necessary to empanel the grand jury after the county prosecutor resolved the case by allowing Jared Stolzenburg to plead guilty to aggravated battery and receive two years’ probation. Smith, who graduated earlier this month from Bethany College in Lindsborg, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Wichita, is part of a generation of women emboldened to go public with their stories due to the #MeToo movement.

  • Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

    “An absolute tragedy.”

  • Sarah Gonzales-McLinn on possible new sentence: ‘I just feel I have not had a choice’

    “She’s backed into a corner,” says the mother of the woman who killed her abuser when she was 19 and he was 52.

  • Iran approves 7 for presidential vote, bars Rouhani allies

    Iran named the hard-line cleric running its judiciary and six others Tuesday as approved candidates in its June 18 presidential election, barring prominent candidates allied to its current president amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. The announcement carried by state television puts judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who is linked to mass executions in 1988, in the dominant position for the upcoming vote.

  • El Salvador’s house of horror becomes grisly emblem of war on women

    Authorities have sought to portray the ex-policeman at whose home up to 40 bodies, mostly female, may be buried, as a freakish psychopath, despite the arrest of nine other suspects Forensic scientists work at the home of the former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, where at least 15 bodies and as many as 40 are believed to be buried. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images Day after day they flock to the emerald green house on Estévez Street, seeking news of loved ones who have vanished without a trace. “They say there are lots in there, maybe 40,” said Jessenia Elizabeth Francia, a 38-year-old housewife who had travelled 20 miles to reach the heavily guarded building under a punishing midday sun. Francia had come to Chalchuapa, a small town in western El Salvador, in search of her son, Luis Fernando, who disappeared seven years ago at the age of 16. “I just want to find at least his bones so I can bury them and find peace,” she said, clutching a cellphone showing a photograph of her missing child and the words: “I have faith.” Others sought daughters or wives, Central American women feared to have fallen prey to the house’s proprietor, the former police officer and alleged serial killer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, who is feared to have buried his victims inside. “She was 24,” said Candelaria Carranza Castro, a silver-haired mother whose daughter went missing in July 2015 and who was among those to visit the house on Monday. “Whatever has happened I want to find her.” The mass grave at No 11 Estévez Street was discovered on the night of 7 May after neighbours called police having heard the cries of a young woman. By the time police arrived more than an hour later she and her mother were dead – reportedly bludgeoned to death with an iron tube by Osorio, who confessed to the crimes. While taking the 51-year-old into custody, police stumbled across the half-buried bodies of two men in the house’s patio and, when they started digging, found more corpses below in a series of pits. Authorities have yet to announce the precise number of bodies buried inside but the excavators still probing its foundations believe there could be as many as 40, and no fewer than 15. . Officials say they believe most of the victims are young women who Osorio lured home by reportedly promising to help them find work in Mexico. At least three were young children aged two, seven and nine. Nine other suspects have been arrested, among them people traffickers and other former members of the police and military, fueling suspicions Osorio also used his clandestine cemetery to dispose of other people’s victims. “We never expected something like this of him,” said Arnoldo González, a 40-year-old neighbour, as the searching families continued to arrive outside Osorio’s one-storey abode in a village on Chalchuapa’s rural outskirts. “He was always on his motorbike and seemed really easy-going, really normal. Sometimes he’d tell us he worked as a private detective or a bodyguard but we never suspected anything because he’d been a policeman before,” said González, one of the only locals who dared offer his thoughts. The case has sent shock waves through El Salvador and cast a spotlight on the femicide emergency raging across Latin America, from Argentina to Mexico, where 4,000 women were killed in 2019 alone. El Salvador has long been considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman, a reality that forces many to flee north to seek shelter in the United States. Last year, 541 women disappeared in the country with a population of 6.7 million, according to Ormusa (the Organisation of Salvadorian Women for Peace). “The serial killer of women in Chalchuapa is not an isolated incident,” said the feminist and social activist Morena Herrera. “It is an incident rooted in two factors: society’s permissiveness towards violence against women and institutional complicity. El Salvador’s institutions care very little about the lives of women and I’m not just talking about the police,” Herrera added. A relative in search of their family member outside the house in Chalchuapa. Photograph: Bryan Avelar Since taking office two years ago El Salvador’s populist president, Nayib Bukele, has claimed credit for a dramatic drop in the country’s murder rate, with the average number of daily killings falling from nine to three. But questions have been raised over whether that reduction was the result of the government’s hardline security push or in fact a secret deal cut with Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), El Salvador’s largest criminal gang. Last year the Salvadorian news group El Faro published a cache of leaked documents it claimed showed government officials had convinced jailed gang bosses to “pacify” the country’s notoriously mean streets and offer political support in exchange for better treatment. Others point out that while El Salvador’s murder rate has fallen, the number of disappearances is on the rise in a country where thousands disappeared during the 1979–1992 civil war. The mass grave has further undermined claims from 39-year-old Bukele – whose increasingly authoritarian comportment is causing international alarm – that El Salvador is getting safer. Authorities – apparently unsettled by the outcry over what local newspapers are calling “the slaughter of Chalchuapa” – have sought to portray the killings as the freakish actions of a deranged “psychopath”, although the arrests of former members of the security forces seemed to undercut that narrative. “Thanks to the swift action of our officers and investigators, he will spend at least 100 years in prison,” El Salvador’s social media-savvy president tweeted last Friday, vowing Osorio would never again enjoy direct sunlight. Earlier in the day the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, had attacked the media’s “morbid” reporting while the security minister, Gustavo Villatoro, criticised “malicious” journalists using the case to draw broader conclusions about the security situation in the Central American country and the increase in disappearances. A man is seen near the house of former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, last week. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images For families of El Salvador’s missing the discovery has provided a tiny ray of hope that at least there may be some answers for those looking for missing relatives. One security officer guarding the crime scene said up to 15 people were arriving each day in search of answers and remains. On Friday the Guardian met six families who had come to Chalchuapa, about 50 miles north-west of the capital, San Salvador, hoping their loved ones might finally be located. As she sat in the shade of a tree near Osorio’s sealed-off compound, Francia remembered how, on 30 August 2014, she had sent her son out to buy lunch in Ahuachapán, a town 30 minutes west of Chalchuapa. “He went off and I never saw him again,” she said, describing her tireless quest to track him down. “We looked for him in hospitals, we looked for him in morgues, we looked everywhere … but it was all in vain,” Francia said, as white-clad excavators emerged from the property lugging wheelbarrows full of earth. Carranza said she had been shown of a photo album of personal effects found in the house in case they belonged to her daughter, Arely Aracely Antillón. “I’ve seen clothes, shoes, jewellery,” said the woman who remembered perfectly what her child was wearing when she disappeared. “But there’s nothing of hers in there, nothing at all.” “Perhaps they’ll find something later, you never know,” her sister, who had accompanied her to the house, said in comfort. Carranza, who was cradling a portrait of the child she had not seen for six years, replied: “Perhaps.”

  • At least 15 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed after central Africa's Mount Nyiragongo eruption

    Hundreds of homes and buildings near Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been destroyed, buried by lava that spewed from the volcano when it erupted on Saturday night. A government spokesman on Sunday said at least 15 people are dead, including nine who were killed in a traffic accident as they tried to flee the area and four others who died while trying to escape from a prison. It is expected that the death toll will rise once authorities reach the hardest-hit areas, BBC News reports. UNICEF said 150 children were separated from their families during the chaos, and another 170 are feared missing. Thousands of people tried to outrun the volcano, escaping with whatever they could carry from their homes. Tom Peyre-Costa of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Goma told the BBC the lava was moving "pretty slow," but it "didn't stop. ... It started burning the houses." He added that already, there are humanitarian groups on the ground working to help people who have lost their homes. Nyiragongo is a more active volcano, and earlier this month, the Goma Volcano Observatory issued a report warning that seismic activity there had increased. The last time the volcano erupted was in 2002, leaving 250 people dead and 120,000 homeless. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionLate night hosts don't let Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask-Holocaust blunder spoil their COVID-19 paradesU.S. warns Americans not to travel to Japan, but Japan says that won't affect the Summer Olympics

  • British Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head

    In the early hours of Sunday morning, Sasha Johnson, a British Black Lives Matter activist, was attacked and shot in the head in south London.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”

  • Dahleen Glanton: You can’t be a gang-banger and a good parent, no matter how much you love your kids

    CHICAGO – Now that the three men accused of killing 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago are in custody, let’s ask the question many of have wondered about from the start. If her father was the intended target, as police suspect, why would he have allowed his daughter to be in his presence? A loving father, it seems, would have done everything possible to stay clear of ...

  • Thousands evacuated in India as strong cyclone inches closer

    Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. Cyclone Yaas is set to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with sustained wind speeds of up to 177 kilometers per hour (110 miles per hour), the India Meteorological Department said. The cyclone is expected to make landfall early Wednesday in Odisha and West Bengal states.

  • Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

    Ecologist Rolf Peterson remembers driving remote stretches of road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and seeing areas strewn with deer carcasses. “When wolves moved in during the 1990s and 2000s, the deer-vehicle collisions went way down,” said the Michigan Tech researcher. Recently, another team of scientists has gathered data about road collisions and wolf movements in Wisconsin to quantify how the arrival wolves there affected the frequency of deer-auto collisions.