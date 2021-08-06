Mexican police fear U.S. gun used by drug cartels

The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials, and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semiautomatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories