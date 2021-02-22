Mexican president defends costly pet building projects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador applauds during a ceremony marking the 108th anniversary of the Marcha de la Lealtad or March of Loyalty, at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The ceremony commemorates the day in 1913 when hundreds of military cadets accompanied democratically elected president Francisco I. Maduro from Chapultepec Castle to the National Palace at the start of a coup known as the "Decena Tragica,” or Ten Tragic Days. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out Monday at audits of some of his pet infrastructure projects by the country’s equivalent of the congressional office of management and budget.

The office said López Obrador had underestimated by billions of dollars the cost of cancelling his predecessor’s project to build a new Mexico City airport on a former lakebed.

The auditing office said the cost of cancelling construction contracts and paying off bonds backing the project could reach $14.5 billion, compared to López Obrador’s estimate of $4.5 billion.

López Obrador said Monday the audit was “exaggerated.”

“Their data are wrong, I have other facts,” López Obrador said.

Instead of continuing the partly built airport at the east-side suburb of Texcoco, on which at least $2 billion was spent, the president decided to refurbish and expand a military airfield at the Santa Lucia Airbase further north of the capital.

Though the new project is projected to cost $4.1 billion, López Obrador had claimed it represented a cost savings even considering losses from canceling the Texcoco airport.

López Obrador claims the cancelled airport could have cost as much as $15 billion when finished, and would have been subject to flooding and sinking because of the water-logged soil.

Opposition congresswoman Verónica Juárez Piña of the leftist Democratic Revolution Party said “Instead of attacking the ASF (auditing office), he should clear up the irregularities, waste and lack of transparency in the use of government money in practically all areas of his administration, especially for his mega-projects.”

The president has ordered ambitious building projects like a new Gulf coast refinery and a $6.8 billion project to construct a train line that would run some 950 miles (about 1,500 kilometers) in a rough loop around the Yucatan peninsula, connecting beach resorts with Maya ruin sites.

Critics say that few of those projects had appropriate feasibility or environmental impacts studies, and they could become white elephants.

The audit report presented over the weekend also contained harsh criticism of the Maya train project, which is being overseen by the government Fonatur tourism agency and will be run by the army once it is completed in several years.

The audit found that Fonatur “did not demonstrate that it had an operating project or a financial model that would identify the financing plan” for the train.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPACAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing