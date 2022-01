The Hill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said he will run for another term as the chamber's top GOP leader at the end of the year, shutting down the possibility of a shake-up in the Republican chain of command. "I'm going to be running again for leader later this year," he told reporters Tuesday when asked how long he plans to hold onto his job. McConnell has come under withering criticism from former President Trump over the...