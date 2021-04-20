Mexican president gets COVID vaccine after waffling on shot

  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows the spot where he had just gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 during his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sits still moments after a nurse gave him a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 during his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
  • Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows his vaccination certificate after getting a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 during his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
  • Education workers wat for their jab of the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at the World Trade Center in Boca del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Mexican government began giving teachers in five other states the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to speed up their return to the classroom before the end of the school year in July. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
  • A Navy health worker inoculates a woman with the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine, during a vaccination drive for education workers at the World Trade Center in Boca del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Mexican government began giving teachers in five other states the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to speed up their return to the classroom before the end of the school year in July. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
  • Education workers line up for a jab of the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at the World Trade Center in Boca del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Mexican government began giving teachers in five other states the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to speed up their return to the classroom before the end of the school year in July. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
  • A Navy health worker inoculates a woman with the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine, during a vaccination drive for education workers at the World Trade Center in Boca del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Mexican government began giving teachers in five other states the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to speed up their return to the classroom before the end of the school year in July. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
  • School director Salvador Corral works on restoration projects at La casa del Colibri kindergarten, which remains closed due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Mexican government began giving teachers in five other states the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to speed up their return to the classroom before the end of the school year in July. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • CORRECTS NAME - Administrative assistant Joel Barba works on a restoration project at La casa del Colibri kindergarten, which remains closed due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Mexican government began giving teachers in five other states the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to speed up their return to the classroom before the end of the school year in July. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Mexico President

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows the spot where he had just gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 during his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ
·3 min read

BOCA DEL RIO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador finally got a coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, after waffling on receiving the shot.

Mexico is in a race to get its population vaccinated as case numbers have begun to rise again and the country's estimated total death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 336,000. On Tuesday, Mexico expanded efforts to vaccinate teachers to five more states.

López Obrador got a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from a military nurse live at his daily morning press conference.

“It doesn't hurt, and what is more, it protects us all,” López Obrador said, urging all Mexicans over 60 to get vaccinated.

The president had said in March he would hold off on getting the shot because he still had antibodies after being infected in January. But he later changed his mind after his doctors recommended he be vaccinated. He also said he wanted to set an example for others to get the shot.

Based on his age, 67, the president was scheduled to have gotten his shot in the first week of April along with other over-60s in central Mexico City.

While López Obrador sought to set an example with the vaccine, he has disdained wearing face masks himself and refused to make them mandatory in public spaces, saying that would violate people's individual liberties.

He has also consistently refused to push for more drastic lockdowns used in other countries, calling such tactics “authoritarian.”

While Mexico's COVID-19 caseload declined dramatically in the 11 weeks since the latest outbreak in January, infections began to rebound by about 4% over the last week, which authorities said was a cause for concern but not alarm.

Mexico has so far administered about 14.4 million vaccine doses, a small amount for a country of 126 million. The country has approved seven different vaccines and is currently using five, including the Pfizer vaccine, two Chinese shots and one from Russia.

The country began mass vaccinations of schoolteachers Tuesday, in hopes of reopening classrooms in less-affected states. The Gulf-coast state of Campeche became the first of Mexico's 32 states to partially reopen schools on Monday, allowing grade-school students to return to classrooms with reduced class sizes and face masks.

In Boca del Rio, a town in Veracruz state, teachers lined up before dawn Tuesday at a convention center to get the single-dose CanSino vaccine. Teachers saw the vaccinations as a positive step, but some expressed concerns about the conditions of their schools.

Teaching assistant Cristina Cortés Suárez said she was happy to receive the vaccine, but worried her school and others were far from ready to welcome students back to their classrooms after a year of closure.

“The conditions at my school are very bad,” Cortés said. “They entered to steal, they destroyed the air conditioning, they stole the lights, the water, everything.”

Teacher Anabel Caballero Mora said she was worried about keeping her unvaccinated students and their families safe.

“I know there are a lot of schools that were sacked,” she said. “There needs to be a survey of those schools to see which ones are in condition to begin classes, because the schools are adrift.”

Mexico has suffered almost 212,500 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19, but because the country does so little testing, authorities acknowledge the real toll is now over 336,000. That number is based on 316,344 deaths through the first week of March where COVID-19 or related symptoms were mentioned on death certificates, and 19,978 test-confirmed deaths since then.

Recommended Stories

  • Church shelters call out U.S. for expelling migrants when they have capacity

    Despite the separation between church and state, the federal government depends upon religious shelters to help it cope with migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.Why it matters: The network supports the U.S. in times of crisis, but now some shelter leaders are complaining about expelling families to Mexico when they have capacity — and feel a higher calling — to accommodate them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"They're human beings. They're here in my community, and they need help," said Sister Norma Pimentel, who runs Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.Axios interviewed Sister Norma after a visit to the Southwest that included stops on both sides of the border.The big picture: Catholic and Protestant churches in both the United States and Mexico have built a network during the last few years to offer temporary shelter to migrants. Volunteers help them arrange travel plans, provide them food and offer donations of clothes and toiletries.Migrants at a shelter in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, told Axios that church-based shelters gave them temporary housing along the way and suggested names of places should they make it to the U.S.Only two of more than a dozen shelters in Ciudad Juárez are government-run — most are run by religious groups. U.S. churches have organized efforts to house migrant children 250 miles north near Santa Fe, New Mexico, with volunteers to speak in Spanish and Portuguese.Organizers say that despite record migrant numbers this year, they are not as overrun as in 2019.Why it matters: Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, expressed frustration the Biden administration continues expelling families to Mexico.He said his shelters are at low capacity by their standards, and there are newly opened hotels under contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for families.What's happening: Sister Norma told Axios her shelters have been receiving 400 to 800 migrants from the Border Patrol each day, mostly parents and children.Despite that influx, "I haven't seen the numbers as high as 2019," she said, adding it may be because the Border Patrol presence is sending some migrants to other sections of the border.A plane or two holding about 135 migrants who crossed in South Texas is being sent to other border areas like El Paso and Laredo, Texas, and San Diego, California, each day, Garcia explained.Annunciation House shelters take in 30 to 35 of those migrants sent to El Paso, while the rest are expelled into Ciudad Juárez. Many expelled migrants do not understand where they are being sent.Garcia doesn't know how the ratio was decided or who made the call. The lack of transparency about who is making decisions and why is "one of the most frustrating parts," he said.Between the lines: Garcia talked about volunteers flying from all over the U.S. to help and read Axios texts from other organizations ready to assist."I am writing to let you know that we are preparing to assist when you need to send buses our way," Garcia read from one advocate who represented five religious groups who also assisted in 2019.But there is also pushback. Sister Norma said that for weeks now, they have had 10 to 12 men protesting their work, accusing them of participating in human trafficking. How you can help: Annunciation House, Catholic Charities RGV and HOPE Border Institute.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • McCarthy claims '10-15 Democrats' would vote to censure Waters

    House Minority Leader reacts to California Democrat's rhetoric as Derek Chauvin trial goes to jury on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • Big rise in numbers of migrant children on Mexico-US border

    The increase from 380 to nearly 3,500 has overwhelmed local facilities in Mexico, the UN warns.

  • Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

    The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas. Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added. The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson warns we 'can't delude ourselves Covid has gone away'

    Covid treatment tablets could be available to take at home by autumn EU regulator finds 'possible link' between J&J vaccine and rare blood clots Mass Covid testing is a 'waste of time and money', MPs warned Border officials finding '100 fake Covid test certificates a day' India will offer a vaccine to all citizens over the age of 18 from May Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Prime Minister has warned that the UK cannot "delude ourselves" into thinking that the threat of coronavirus has disappeared, as infections surge to new heights internationally. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said that the UK's vaccination programme is making a "big difference" in the fight against the virus, "helping to reduce suffering and save lives potentially on a very big scale." But he also struck a cautious note, warning that we "don't yet know the full extent of the protection that we're building up or the exact strength of our defences". He also hinted to the global picture, which is increasingly dire. According to the World Health Organization, cases globally rose for the eighth week in a row last week - with 5.2 million cases reported, the biggest number ever recorded in a seven days. The surge is largely driven by sharp upticks in countries including India and Brazil. "As we look at what's happening in other countries with record cases around the world, we cannot delude ourselves that Covid has gone away," Mr Johnson said, adding that the "majority of scientific opinion in this country" is that there will be another wave of Covid at some point this year. But, on a slightly more optimistic note, the Prime Minister suggested there remains "nothing in the data" to suggest the need to deviate from the "cautious but irreversible" roadmap previously outlined. And he stressed that vaccines and new therapeutics - the Government has unveiled plans to push for an antiviral pill that can be taken at home - will help the UK to live with the disease. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 9 brands to shop for the best in sustainable beauty — that also give back to the planet

    Put your dollars to good use by supporting these brands that give back.

  • ‘9-1-1-’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt on Her Dedication to Acting Pregnant on Screen

    ET spoke with Jennifer Love Hewitt ahead of '9-1-1's spring return, airing tonight on Fox.

  • Trey Gowdy: I wish presidents wouldn't weigh in before a verdict

    'Special Report' panel reacts to events leading up to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

  • The Tank 300 Cybertank would sell like hotcakes in L.A.

    Chinese company Tank has unveiled a new concept at the Shanghai Auto Show. Called the 300 Cybertank, it's a horror movie of a vehicle, so grotesque you can't help but stare. It's based on Tank's existing 300 model, a large SUV with the footprint of about a BMW X4.

  • Ted Williams: I'm surprised by how much the defense used the video in Chauvin trial

    Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams gives his insight on the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Record coal burning in China, post-COVID recovery will feed a rebound in global carbon emissions: IEA

    Chinese coal consumption is poised to hit a record this year, according to a closely watched global tracking firm, a bump up that contradicts the view held by many climate change and energy experts that coal burning in the world’s second-biggest economy and largest polluter had peaked.

  • 'Hold police officers accountable,' urges George Floyd lawyer as jury prepares to deliver verdict

    A jury is to hear closing arguments on Monday in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd, a case that laid bare racial wounds in the United States and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability. Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder. Mr Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay handcuffed facedown in the street complaining he "can't breathe." The harrowing video, which was shown repeatedly to the jury during Mr Chauvin's three-week trial, sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world. Eric Nelson, Mr Chauvin's attorney, said at the opening of the trial that there was "no political or social cause" in the courtroom, but it has coincided with rising tensions from two other high-profile police killings.

  • Senate nears breakthrough on hate crimes bill

    Passing it would go a long way toward defusing partisan tensions over the filibuster that have simmered since President Joe Biden took office.

  • Biden thinks sending aid to Central America will solve our border problems. It won't.

    Biden may send $4 billion in aid to Central American nations, but the chances of it improving life — and stopping the flow of immigrants — are low.

  • Driverless shuttles will soon zip tourists through Yellowstone. How do they work?

    The automated shuttles could come to more national parks soon.

  • Corrective training, caning for tuition teacher who abused boys

    A freelance tuition teacher, 43-year-old Chock Soon Heng, who sought out teenage boys online for sexual activities was given eight years of corrective training and six strokes of the cane on Tuesday (20 April).

  • Pedro Martinez details time he threw Tom Brady batting practice

    Patriots fans are very glad Tom Brady chose football as his career path, but if you ask Pedro Martinez, Brady had potential on the diamond, as well.

  • Exxon floats $100 billion carbon storage project requiring public, private financing

    Exxon Mobil on Monday floated a proposal for a public-private carbon storage project that would collect planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. petrochemical plants and bury them in deep under the Gulf of Mexico. The plan would require "$100 billion or more" from companies and government agencies to store 50 million metric tons of CO2 by 2030, with capacity potentially doubling by 2040, Joe Blommaert, president of Exxon's Low Carbon Solutions business, said in an interview. Blommaert outlined the plan on Monday, about two months after the largest U.S. oil producer appointed him to run a new Low Carbon Solutions business that could profit from selling carbon-reduction technology and services.

  • World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

    The world can bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months provided it distributes the necessary resources fairly, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told a news briefing on Monday. Global climate change activist Greta Thunberg, joining the briefing as a virtual guest from Sweden, took a swipe at "vaccine nationalism" and said it was unethical that rich countries were prioritising their younger citizens for vaccination ahead of vulnerable groups in developing countries. "We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably," said the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • Letters to the Editor: English is 'riddled' with gun metaphors. Let's stop using them

    Even in a column advocating gun control, language was used that depends on a reader's familiarity with gun violence. We have to stop talking like this.