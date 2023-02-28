Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments

FILE PHOTO: Protest in support of the National Electoral Institute, in Mexico City
2
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday criticized comments by U.S. State Department officials about recent protests in Mexico, accusing the department of meddling in his country's affairs.

Tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday to protest against measures pushed through this month by Lopez Obrador to shrink the country's independent electoral authority, after the opposition attacked his move as a threat to democracy.

State Department officials hailed what they described as the political debate around the electoral overhaul, prompting a terse response from Lopez Obrador, who said the department "always meddles in things that are not its business."

On Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued a statement saying that a "great debate on electoral reforms" reflected Mexico's "vibrant democracy."

"We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy," Price said.

Lopez Obrador told a news conference the comments from Washington reflected a "bad habit" and were "quite contrary" to messaging from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Price's remarks echoed similar comments made on Sunday about the protests by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, on Twitter.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands protest Mexico election watchdog cuts

    STORY: Huge crowds turned out for rallies across Mexico on Sunday to protest moves to overhaul elections there.Mexico City was host to the biggest -- what organizers say was some 500,000 people, though local officials say it was closer to 90,000.It appeared to be the largest protest yet against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. They’re unhappy lawmakers voted last week to slash the budget of the country’s election commission.Mexico’s president calls the group corrupt, but protesters in opposition say the vote was an attack on democracy.“This is the march where hundreds of thousands of citizens from across the country, representing millions, are defending democracy and confirming our trust in the judiciary to vote against the overhaul, which intends to load the dice in favor of the president’s party and take away our right to vote freely."The president denies that the new changes to the National Electoral Institute, or INE, will weaken Mexican democracy.However, critics have vowed to take the legislation cutting the INE’s funding and staff to the Supreme Court.Many political analysts say the INE played a key role in ending Mexico’s decades of one-party rule.Lopez Obrador contends he was robbed of the presidency twice before a crushing victory in 2018.He has weakened other independent bodies that check his power on the grounds of cost-saving and says shaking up the INE will save $150 million a year.He also argues the INE favors his opponents, which the institute denies.

  • Mexico, Tesla near deal on investment after president's phone call -sources

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico and Tesla Inc are close to announcing a deal on the electric vehicle maker's plans to invest in Mexico after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk spoke on Monday, Mexican officials said. Lopez Obrador earlier revealed he would be talking to the "owner" of Tesla, which officials confirmed meant Musk.

  • The U.S. Finally Sold 400 Tomahawk Missiles to Japan. Here's Why.

    Japan is buying 400 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, which could counter attacks from China or North Korea’s large nearby arsenals of land-based missiles.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to ask appeals court to throw out sex trafficking conviction

    Ghislaine Maxwell is expected on Tuesday to ask a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred the case as prosecutors made her a scapegoat because the financier was dead. "The government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein" to satisfy "public outrage" over the case, and worked with his accusers "to develop new allegations out of faded, distorted, and motivated memories," Maxwell lawyer Arthur Aidala said in a statement obtained by Reuters. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to comment.

  • Fact check: Gates appears on Epstein's flight logs, not anyone else in Obama video

    Bill Gates' name appears on Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, but other people awarded a medal by President Obama do not, contrary to viral claim.

  • Mexico's 'historic moment' for housing needs financing help - study

    For housing access to improve in Mexico, financial support such as mortgages or subsidies, along with greater buy-in from local governments and the private sector, is key, according to a study published on Tuesday. "The idea is to now turn the focus to the poorest 20%, 30% of Mexico's population," Albert Saiz, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who led the study, told Reuters ahead of its publication. To reach the poorest Mexicans, urban housing must become three to four times denser than current levels to keep up with surging demand, Saiz and his fellow MIT researchers argue in the study.

  • Lukashenko says that he produces and sells weapons to 57 countries despite sanctions

    Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that despite the sanctions, Belarus, together with Russia, produces various types of weapons and sells them to 57 countries. Source: Lukashenko-aligned Telegram channel Pul Pervogo Quote from Lukashenko: "I would like to note that despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure, we produce enough weapons and military equipment for the needs of the Belarusian army.

  • 'This should have never happened': About 3,000 Texans had identities stolen for licenses

    An estimated 3,000 identities were stolen by an organized crime group due to a weakness in a state security system.

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine live updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia – with one drone crashing just 60 miles from Moscow. Live Ukraine updates.

  • U.K. grocery inflation reaches startling 17% as French and Spanish consumer price data surprise on the upside

    It was a day for grim inflation readings in Europe, as one report showed the surge in costs at grocery stores in the U.K.

  • ‘It has to end’: US lawmakers aren’t letting junk fees fly, putting pressure on airlines to stop ‘ripping off’ travelers — but is it enough to lower the cost of your next trip?

    With ticket prices soaring, politicians are putting forward legislation to try and bring the cost of flying back down to earth.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education

    China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools “oppose and resist Western erroneous views” such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence. The order was dated Sunday, a week before China’s ceremonial parliament begins its annual session and reinforces the leading role on ideology assumed by Xi, who is named no less than 25 times in the document. Already China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi was granted a third five-year term as party leader last year and has removed term limits on the presidency, effectively allowing him to rule for life.

  • Markets Haven’t Moved Like This Since 1989. What It Means for 2023.

    The Supreme Court hears challenges to Biden’s student loan relief plan, Bath & Body Works rejects Third Point’s director nominee, and other news to start your day.

  • Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn leases new site in Zhengzhou in sign of commitment to China's supply chain

    Apple's leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world's largest iPhone plant, after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchan

  • Elon Musk becomes world’s richest billionaire again, after Tesla stock surge adds $7 billion to his wealth

    Elon Musk is the top dog once again, becoming the world’s richest man due to a recent surge in Tesla stock. On Tuesday, Musk was worth $187 billion – a rise of $7 billion from Monday, according to the daily Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Tesla stock closed 5% up at $207.63 on Monday.

  • Putin made it clear that Russia is to continue with war in Ukraine Spanish Minister of Defence

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear in his recent speech before the Federal Assembly that he does not plan to end the war in Ukraine. Source: This was stated by Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defense of Spain, in an interview with La Vanguardia, writes European Pravda.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis ends 'corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World

    (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co to operate with a high degree of autonomy. “The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said during a press event at Lake Buena Vista near Orlando. State Republicans last year targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis, who is widely considered to be running for president in 2024, over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

  • 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 back on the market after charity auction

    The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 VIN 001 sold for $500,000 at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale charity auctions last month. It's already for sale again.

  • Michigan students to Gov. Whitmer: Stop putting police officers in schools

    A group of students wants to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from directing $25 million to place police officers on campuses at 195 public school districts.