Mexican president says Mexico doing better than US on virus

  • An elderly woman looks at a health worker before getting her shot of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Foto AP/Marco Ugarte)
  • An elderly man with a mask painted as a clown, to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits in line for his dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Foto AP/Marco Ugarte
  • An elderly woman gets her Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Foto AP/Marco Ugarte
  • Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez attends a ceremony with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fernandez is on a four-day official visit to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Argentina's President Alberto Fernández, right, arrives with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the Mexican president's daily, morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Fernández is on a four-day official visit to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Argentina's President Alberto Fernández, right, arrives with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the Mexican president's daily, morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Fernández is on a four-day official visit to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his daily, morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with an Argentine flag in the background, right, as Argentine President Alberto Fernandez attends the event. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • An elderly man gets his Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Foto AP/Marco Ugarte
  • CHANGES NAME TO ARGENTINE FOREIGN MINISTER FELIPE SOLA - Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola arrives at the Old Town Hall to meet with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez is on an official visit to Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Argentina's President Alberto Fernández speaks during Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's daily, morning press conference, as Lopez Obrador stands behind at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Fernández is on a four-day official visit to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Argentina's President Alberto Fernández speaks during Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's daily, morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Fernández is on a four-day official visit to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Argentine President Alberto Fernandez waves as he leaves the Old Town Hall with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Fernandez is on an official visit to Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
1 / 12

Virus Outbreak Mexico

An elderly woman looks at a health worker before getting her shot of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the Americas sports center in Ecatepec, a borough on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Foto AP/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1% of its population.

López Obrador said Tuesday that comparing countries is in “bad taste,” but went on to say “the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbor, did worse than us.”

The Mexican government's “estimated” death toll from COVID-19 is now about 201,000. The United States death toll is around 500,000, but its population is 2.6 times larger.

Moreover, estimates of excess deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic suggest the COVID-19 toll is now well above 220,000. Mexico has administered about 1.7 million vaccine doses, while the U.S. has given 64 million shots.

López Obrador blamed rich countries for “hoarding” vaccines, calling that “totally unfair,” and said “the U.N. has to intervene.”

López Obrador has demanded the United States vaccinate the millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. with or without legal documents; Mexico says its consulates in the United States have even been registered as vaccination centers.

But a photo circulated on social media showed a sign posted last week outside one Mexico City vaccination center stating “No Foreigners Will be Vaccinated.”

Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said that was a mistake, and promised everyone over 60, foreigners and Mexicans alike, would have access to vaccines.

“That was a photo of one center, and that message was corrected,” Ramírez said.

But Dr. Ruy López Ridaura, the country's director of disease prevention and control, said the exclusion of foreigners apparently occurred at other sites in the opening weeks of the vaccination effort.

“There may have been some confusion at some operating sites,” López Ridaura said. “It was a communication problem. ... The orders are totally clear now, foreigners will also receive their vaccinations.”

López Obrador invited Argentine President Alberto Fernández onstage at his daily morning press conference Tuesday, and the Argentine leader proposed that vaccine companies be forced to cede intellectual property rights and allow anyone to manufacture their shots.

“The idea is to propose at the G20 the need to declare COVID-19 vaccines as ‘global goods,’ so that they cede their intellectual property rights and all countries can freely produce them,” Fernández said.

Mexico is trying to beef up its supply of Pfizer vaccines with Russian and Chinese shots, and late Monday the country received its first shipment of 200,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

Mexico has had over 2 million test-confirmed coronavirus cases, but the low level of testing means the real number is probably several times that amount.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican president under fire for defending politician accused of rape

    Amlo again clashes with women’s rights activists as he dismisses complaints against Félix Salgado Macedonio, candidate for governor Members of women’s rights groups protest to demand that Amlo reject the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio, in Mexico City on 15 February. Photograph: Ssshenka Gutierrez/EPA A growing row over a gubernatorial candidate facing accusations of rape has once again pitted Mexico’s populist president against women’s rights campaigners. Félix Salgado Macedonio has registered to run for governor in southern Guerrero state with the ruling Morena party, despite accusations of sexual violence and rape by five women dating back as far as 1998. Salgado has remained silent as the outrage over the accusations mounted, though his lawyer José Luis Gallegos insisted “there’s no proof” and called the accusations “stories of invented crimes”, according to the newspaper Reforma. Salgado has not been charged with any crimes. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has doggedly defended Salgado even as demands escalate for the president to dump him as a candidate. López Obrador initially dismissed the complaints as “politicking” and then alleged that the attacks on Salgado were little more than a ruse against the president himself, saying it was part of a campaign of “media lynching”. Women in Mexico have responded to Salgado’s candidacy – and the president’s defence of him – with a social media campaign, in which they posted pictures of themselves holding signs reading “President, break the pact”, a reference to rampant machismo in Mexican politics. “This is the opportunity for the president and Morena [López Obrador’s party] to demonstrate that they really are different and have some decency,” tweeted the writer Alma Delia Murillo, who sent the hashtag #RompeElPacto trending. “Don’t make a pact with machismo by vouching for a candidate like Félix Salgado.” Amlo, as the president is known, greeted such calls with the terse comment: “Ya chole!” – “Enough already!” He later said: “They’re linking me to the Félix Salgado case, and there’s a media lynching campaign in all the radio programs, all the press against Félix.” The episode has again placed Amlo in conflict with women’s rights campaigners and the country’s burgeoning feminist movement. Throughout his term, Amlo has dismissed protests calling for action against Mexico’s plague of femicides with derision and accusations of conspiracy. He has claimed without evidence that Mexico’s women’s movement has been infiltrated by “conservatives” as a Trojan horse to attack his administration. His government slashed funding for women’s programs and shelters, even as domestic violence surged amid coronavirus lockdowns. “Amlo doesn’t get the feminist agenda,” said Bárbara González, a political analyst in Monterrey. “For him, these demands are a distraction from his agenda. It’s something for elites, conservatives and people trying to impede his plans.” His plans include retaining control of congress and sweeping gubernatorial races in nearly half of Mexico’s 32 states in the 6 June midterm elections. Morena, the party founded by Amlo in 2014, often picks its candidates through polling, though Amlo has the last word on nominations, González said. Salgado, a senator with a leave of absence, leads polls in Guerrero, which lies to the south of Mexico City and includes some of the country’s most marginalised and violent municipalities. Nicknamed “El Toro”, Salgado was mayor of Acapulco between 2006 and 2008, when drug cartel violence exploded in what once was the grandaddy of Mexican tourist destinations. He also has a long history of loyalty to Amlo, along with patronage networks across the state, according to analysts. Female members of Morena have urged Amlo to abandon Salgado and the party’s honesty and justice commission is investigating the accusations against Salgado. But the Morena party president, Mario Delgado, has said Salgado can run so long as he isn’t convicted or sentenced. “Everything is made so [Salgado] is never sentenced and, in reality, almost no man is ever convicted for sexual violence,” said Paola Zavala Saeb, a lawyer and director of Ocupa México, a violence prevention organisation. “Just 2% of sexual violence complaints end up with a sentence.”

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' must stay in jail

    A U.S. judge ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to remain behind bars Tuesday after she was charged with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. (February 24)

  • Criticized by President, Mexico auditor backtracks on airport cancellation cost

    Mexico's Federal Audit Office (ASF) retracted a report that found President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to cancel a partly built airport in Mexico City had cost 332 billion pesos ($16 billion), hours after the president denounced its findings. Lopez Obrador has defended his 2018 decision to cancel the airport, his predecessor's flagship project. In 2019, the transport ministry estimated the cost of the cancellation at 100 million pesos.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

    AstraZeneca Plc has told the European Union it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. Contacted by Reuters, AstraZeneca did not deny what the official said, but a statement late in the day said the company was striving to increase productivity to deliver the promised 180 million doses. The expected shortfall, which has not previously been reported, follows a big reduction in supplies in the first quarter and could hit the EU's ability to meet its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by summer.

  • Don't deny yourself a vaccine because of guilt or shame around a high BMI. If you're eligible, go for it.

    People with obesity may be able to get a vaccine, but reluctant since BMI is a poor indicator of health or the stigma holds them back. Don't let it.

  • Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah & More Dunk On Ted Cruz For Absence During Texas Winter Storm

    Ted Cruz gave Texas residents the cold shoulder as he traveled to Cancun while citizens of the Lone Star State experienced a harsh winter storm that left at least 58 people dead and thousands of others without power or water. Ripping the GOP figure and his explanations for his absence during the state’s crucial moments […]

  • Transfer news: Mbappe, Haaland to Barcelona

    In the latest transfer news Erling Haaland to Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona has been mentioned, as the presidential campaign continues to ramp up at the Catalan club.

  • Philippines offers nurses in exchange for vaccines from Britain, Germany

    The Philippines will let thousands of its healthcare workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to donate much-needed coronavirus vaccines, a senior official said on Tuesday. The Philippines, which has among Asia's highest number of coronavirus cases, has relaxed a ban on deploying its healthcare workers overseas, but still limits the number of medical professionals leaving the country to 5,000 a year. Alice Visperas, director of the labour ministry's international affairs bureau, said the Philippines was open to lifting the cap in exchange for vaccines from Britain and Germany, which it would use to inoculate outbound workers and hundreds of thousands of Filipino repatriates.

  • Brazil approves Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, but has none to use

    Brazil has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, its health regulator said on Tuesday, though a dispute over a supply deal means it has none to start an immunization program with. It is the first coronavirus shot to receive full approval in Brazil, regulator Anvisa said. Vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, have only been approved for emergency use.

  • Russia increases fines for protest violations after Navalny rallies

    Russian President Vladimir Putin approved legislation on Wednesday beefing up fines for offences committed during street protests after thousands were detained at unsanctioned rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Police detained more than 11,000 people at nationwide protests this year in support of Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a protest monitoring group. The Interior Ministry had warned in advance that it would break up unauthorised rallies and that those taking part could be prosecuted.

  • United will still fly the Boeing 777-200 after a scary engine failure in Colorado - but the ones still flying have a different engine

    United has not grounded its entire Boeing 777 fleet and those with General Electric engines will still roam the skies.

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • U.S. B-1 bombers arrive in Norway for first time ever

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers arrived in Norway from Texas' Dyess Air Force Base on Monday for a training mission in Europe.Why it matters: It's the first time American bombers have operated out of Norway, per a statement from the U.S. Air Force. Officials told CNN the move sends a "clear message" to Russia about the strategic importance of the Arctic region.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGen. Jeff Harrigian, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, said in the statement, "Training with allies like Norway enables us to hone our deterrence and defense capabilities while also enhancing regional stability." Of note: A pair of Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic missile carriers performed a mission in international air space over neutral waters of the Norwegian, Greenland and Barents seas earlier this month, per the Aviationist.For the record: All U.S. Air Force personnel were medically screened before traveling to Norway, the statement said.They immediately entered "restriction of movement" upon arrival in order to comply with the Scandinavian country's COVID-19 requirements.Go deeper: Biden's Russia challengeAllies worried Biden shaky on Putin's pipelineMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The COVID toll, &c.

    At this juncture, half a million Americans have died of COVID. President Biden, among others, has called up some war stats. This is the way he put it in his speech on Monday night: Today, we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone: 500,071 dead. That’s more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. That’s more lives lost to this virus than any other nation on earth. As a rule, I dislike comparisons to war stats. For one thing, such comparisons lead to silly noise — as from the guy who says, “Oh, yeah? Well, how many people died after slipping and falling in the bathtub? How many were struck by lightning?” You know that guy? As a rule (again), I dislike a certain kind of toting up. It can be “performative.” It can also be unfair to government officials. I’ll explain what I mean. For more than a year, Walter Cronkite signed off his nightly newscast by saying how many days our people had been held hostage in Iran. And yet, I must say: A half a million dead — dead of the plague — is a lot. Markable. There was something that Donald Trump said that I thought was perfectly true. Early in the pandemic, he said that he felt he had become a war president. I thought of FDR: Dr. New Deal became Dr. Win-the-War. Yes, win the war: Nothing is more important than winning the war. Be single-minded, to the extent possible, and go flat-out — again, to the extent possible. It seemed clear to me that Trump soon tired of the pandemic, ready for it to be over. Who wasn’t, and isn’t? As a rule (for the third time), I’m not nuts about putting things on a war footing. (Things that aren’t war.) Nor am I nuts about “moral equivalents” to war. And yet, I do think that the struggle against the virus is a kind of war, making the president a kind of commander-in-chief, in this effort. Also, comforter-in-chief, as others have noted. On Monday night, Biden gave a great speech, in my opinion. Half the country won’t give him credit for it, I know — but all might, as time passes by. Said Biden, We often hear people described as “ordinary Americans.” There’s no such thing; there’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary. They spanned generations. Born in America. Immigrated to America. And, While we have been fighting this pandemic for so long, we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur on the news. And we must do so to honor the dead, but equally important, care for the living and those left behind. Finally, This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again. And as we do, we will remember each person we’ve lost, the lives they lived, the loved ones they left behind. Joe Biden is attending to the presidential basics. I find that a relief. A good many other conservatives agree with me, as they confide to me in whispers. (Some even say it out loud.) • You may have heard of shenanigans at Bon Appétit. Bret Stephens cited them in a column headed “Woke Me When It’s Over.” Long story short: Bon Appétit is combing its archives, changing headlines, photo captions, and other things that may now give offense. They are calling it their “Archive Repair Project.” No, really, they are. Responding to Bret’s column, Nicholas Christakis made a tart, apt observation: “These people read 1984 and thought it was a recipe, not a warning.” Who is Christakis? He’s hard to sum up quickly. He is “Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science, Internal Medicine & Biomedical Engineering” at Yale. This dude has an M.D. from Harvard and a Ph.D. in sociology from Penn, among other degrees. Studious guy. • Last summer, we had a marvelous intern at National Review — more than one, but I’m thinking of Carine Hajjar, of Harvard. She speaks Arabic and Spanish, as I recall, and is a whiz, and a delight. Any campus is lucky to have her. She works on the Harvard Crimson and penned a column headed “I’m Scared to Write This Column.” That heading says a lot. People can overplay — exaggerate — illiberalism and intolerance on our campuses. But you can underplay those things, too. This is a big, honking problem, crying out for addressing. What’s more, the campus illiberalism — the Jacobin spirit — spills out into “real life,” as Bari Weiss and others have shown. Thus is society rotted. • An honest writer is worth his weight in gold. Diogenes can stop at George F. Will and Kevin D. Williamson, I’ve often said. These are real writers, honest writers. They tell you what they believe to be true, come hell or high water. Peggy Noonan is another honest writer, and I marked something in her latest column, which is headed “Rush Limbaugh’s Complicated Legacy.” A paragraph: Everyone in public life has a base. The talkers on radio and cable TV, left and right, have one, and Rush had one. And they don’t want to get crosswise with them because they are afraid of them. They constantly have to be alert to where the base is and giving it what it wants, or it may leave. All this degrades and damages public attempts at honesty. It also feeds political polarization. Those words ought to be etched in stone. Not only are they true, they explain a lot. • Marc Short was chief of staff to Vice President Pence; Peter Navarro was a trade adviser to President Trump. Over the weekend, Navarro tweeted, Marc Short is a tool of the Koch Brothers, the most anti-MAGA movement in the country. What @Mike_Pence did under the bad advice of Marc Short was cut & run from @POTUS45 and the Constitution on January 6. “Tool of the Koch Brothers.” My friends, that’s how Communists talk. They always have. Their enemies are tools of J. P. Morgan, the Rockefellers, or “running dog capitalists.” And the Kochs make for interesting demons, don’t they? Their company manufactures helpful and necessary products. The company employs 100,000 people. Over the decades, the Kochs have given huge amounts of money, to the arts and other things — including education. The Kochs have wanted Americans to understand the value of free enterprise, when the flow of education is often the other way. The Left and the Trump Right speak of the Koch family with equal scorn. In that tweet, Navarro makes an extraordinary allegation about what Pence did on January 6: “cut & run from @POTUS45 and the Constitution.” The words “and the Constitution” seem an afterthought to me. Trump comes first. What Pence did on January 6 was keep his oath, rather than betray it. He followed the rule of law. Thus, the mob came howling after him, sent by Trump. Mere seconds ago, people such as Peter Navarro — and Donald Trump — were in power. It’s amazing we made it through without greater damage. # Let me recommend this news report, which begins, A former US Marine charged with assaulting officers during the Capitol riot told FBI investigators that he got “caught up in the moment.” Uh-huh. Aren’t most crimes like that? Some are coolly and carefully planned, to be sure. But most, I wager, get committed when the perpetrators are “caught up in the moment.” Think of looters, among other wrongdoers and criminals. I have often spoken of “going with the flow.” How many ills have occurred when people go with the flow — a terrible flow? The guy’s attorney said of his client, “Mr. Shively was a person who got a little bit carried away, obviously, during this situation.” Yeah. Tell it to the judge, and I guess they will, or have. • Care for some sports? I want to recommend another article — not by a sportswriter, but by an athlete — a major-league pitcher, Blake Snell. Fascinating. Written from the inside — not just baseball but one’s mind and soul — it tells you what things are like. Here it is. • Stick with sports for a second. Over the weekend, I was watching the Michigan–Ohio State basketball game. And the announcers kept calling the name of CJ Walker, who plays for Ohio State. The name rang a bell with me. It stands out in American history. Who was C. J. Walker? Well, I was thinking of Madam C. J. Walker, the first black woman in America to become a millionaire. A little investigation told me something I had not known: Never mind race, she was the first American woman to become a millionaire (self-made, that is). Amazing story. • A little language? In recent days, I have noticed that too few writers know how to use “loathe” and “loath.” “Loathe” is a verb, “loath” an adjective. You loathe someone or something. But, for whatever reason, you may be loath to say so. I hope this distinction never dies, but I fear it is. • Here is a story from California: “139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address.” I loved one passage from it — this one: Veteran house mover Phil Joy told the newspaper he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies. Joy said this move is tricky in part because the first part of the journey involves going downhill. “That’s always difficult for a house,” he said. Ha, I bet. • Why not end on some music? I have a post on William Kapell, here. Kapell was a brilliant American pianist, who died young — at thirty-one. He lived from 1922 to 1953. Recordings of his playing keep surfacing, after all these years, and one just has, which is the subject of my post. I thought I’d share with you, here in Impromptus, the closing paragraphs: The pianist’s son Dave lives in Greenport, New York, which is near the end of the North Fork of Long Island. I know him and his wife, Eileen. Dave Kapell was mayor of Greenport for many years. The Kapells are entrepreneurs, working in both real estate and antiques. Recently, I met their granddaughter, Willa. I said to her grandparents, sort of marveling, “So, this is Willy Kapell’s great-granddaughter.” Indeed she is. This makes my spine tingle, somehow. These human connections to that man. Thank you for joining me today, everyone, and see you soon. If you’d like to receive Impromptus by e-mail — links to new columns — write to jnordlinger@nationalreview.com.

  • Paleologos on the Poll: Move over Fox News, Trump voters are shifting toward Newsmax, OANN

    David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, sees a possible seismic shift in the conservative news landscape.

  • Republicans see Democrats' $15 minimum-wage increase and counter with $10 instead

    The proposal from Sens. Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney comes as Biden reportedly doubts whether $15 can pass and a moderate Democrat suggests $11.

  • Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Respond to HBO Doc About Dylan Farrow Abuse Allegations

    The four-part HBO docuseries premiered its first episode on Sunday night, prompting a statement from Allen and Previn, who was Mia Farrow's adopted daughter.

  • Harrison: Without Trump admin's work, US could have lost 'millions of lives'

    Former HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss Biden's COVID progress

  • Biden to travel to Houston on Friday to survey winter storm recovery

    President Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Friday after millions of Texans were left without power last week.

  • Man cooked neighbour’s heart ‘to feed his family and release demons’

    Lawrence Anderson also accused of killing two family members