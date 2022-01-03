Mexican president says he sought pardon for Assange from Trump





Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he attempted to convince former President Trump to pardon Julian Assange last year and reiterated an offer of asylum in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador said he wrote to Trump in January 2021, before Trump left office, in an effort to pardon Assange, but he never received a reply, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Lopez Obrador also renewed his asylum offer that he made a year ago for the WikiLeaks founder.

"It would be a sign of solidarity, of fraternity to allow him asylum in the country that Assange decides to live in, including Mexico," Lopez Obrador said, per the news service.

Assange is accused of 18 counts related to leaking confidential U.S. military and diplomatic records in violation of the Espionage Act.

He came closer to facing criminal charges in the U.S. last year after an English court ruled he could be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges.

Last year, a Hill-HarrisX poll showed that Democrats were more likely than Republicans to think that Assange committed espionage.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) were among those on the right who criticized Trump for not pardoning Assange before he left office.