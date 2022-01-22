Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris in her office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. President Lopez Obrador announced on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, that he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández said in a statement that based on a routine exam, doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure.

“In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately,” he said. “No other kind of intervention was necessary.” The statement said López Obrador would resume his normal activities Saturday.

Earlier Friday, presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said the president had gone in for a routine exam.

López Obrador had just returned this week after a week of isolation for his second COVID-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

