Mexican prosecutor: Shanquella Robinson death investigation ongoing

For the first time in weeks, the Mexican prosecutor who issued an arrest warrant is commenting on the Shanquella Robinson death investigation. Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya made the comments during a press conference last Friday.

Channel 9′s news partners, Telemundo Charlotte, translated the nearly two-minute remarks.

ALSO READ: Balloon release held in honor of Shanquella Robinson’s birthday

“There is no impunity in this case,” de la Rosa Anaya said. “Everything is under investigation.”

De la Rosa Anaya says his office has asked for the extradition of the person responsible for killing Robinson. He previously said she died from a “direct aggressor” and made the comments after a video surfaced showing her being attacked. The suspect has not been officially named.

De la Rosa Anaya says his office is working with U.S. authorities. His investigators asked the U.S. for interviews with the other people who went on the trip to determine if they should face charges, as well.

“It is important to obtain the court order with regard to whoever is responsible for this, but also if there were any accomplices,” he said.

The FBI is also investigating Robinson’s death. The lack of information and developments, in this case, could potentially be due to red tape.

A former federal prosecutor told Channel 9 that a U.S. Attorney’s Office can’t just unilaterally bring a murder charge when a U.S. citizen murders another U.S. citizen in a foreign country. It must be approved by the main Department of Justice in consultation with the Secretary of State.

De La Rosa Anaya says an immigration alert has been requested if the suspect enters or exits the country.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: