Mexican restaurant chain closes 2 locations in Sacramento area. Here’s what we know

A local Mexican restaurant chain has closed its two Sacramento area locations.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mexico Lindo Cocina Mexicana announced that its eateries in El Dorado Hills and Roseville had shut their doors.

The last day of meal service for both Mexico Lindo locations was Sunday, Christmas Eve.

“We want to thank the community for your support,” the restaurants’ owners said in the Facebook post. “Unfortunately we are closing our doors for good.”

What is Mexico Lindo?

Mexico Lindo opened its first Sacramento area location in 2020 at 3375 Bass Lake Road in El Dorado Hills, The Sacramento Journal reported.

Then in April, a second Mexico Lindo location opened at 1410 E. Roseville Parkway in Roseville, The Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

Restaurant owners Andres Valencia and Daniel Gutierrez served Mexican dishes such as pollo borracho, vegan empanadas and mahi mahi tacos at both locations, The Bee reported.

Valencia experienced setbacks obtaining a liquor license for the Roseville Mexico Lindo location, the Sacramento Business Journal reported.

“Our intention was to grow old with the community and communities that are forming around us but that was a bridge too far for us to get to,” the restaurant owners said in Tuesday’s post.

The Mexico Lindo website was deactivated as of Wednesday, but its social media pages were still up.

