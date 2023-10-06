Mexican restaurant closes in Kansas City. Now it has a new location, opening soon

Lilly’s Cantina lasted about a year and a half in midtown, serving authentic Mexican fare at 3711 Southwest Trafficway. It closed this summer.

Now the mother, son and daughter behind the operation — Teresa Grado, JaJuan Turner and Alexus Grado — are reopening their restaurant in the former Tenderloin Grill space at 900 Southwest Blvd., on the West Side, where the Grados have deep roots.

“Our family has been in this neighborhood for 100 years,” Teresa Grado said. “I used to go to the Tenderloin Grill once a week as a kid. The original owner was one of my sister’s godfathers. So, part of having the restaurant here is that we want to give something back to this community we’ve been a part of for so long.”

The Tenderloin Grill relocated to the City Market this spring.

Grado said on Thursday that she expected Lilly’s would open to the public next Tuesday.

Among the more popular items on the menu, Grado said, are Big Bob’s Burrito Spread (pork or chicken and beans served with a flour tortilla, melted cheese and rice; $10) and the Limp Plato (a burrito spread, a beef or chicken taco and a chicken flauta with rice and beans; $15). They have a full bar as well.

Hours aren’t set in stone, but for now it’s 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; closed Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“There’s not so many places to eat over here — it’s just El Pueblito and Town Topic,” Grado said. “So we’re staying open late on Fridays for people to come after the club or after getting off work late.”

Rent was higher on Southwest Trafficway, Grado said, and parking was an issue. The new location is cheap and has a dedicated parking lot in the back, plus street parking out front. “People can walk right up and get their food and not worry about parking,” Grado said. “It’s just a better location overall for us.”

Plus, she added: “I can walk to work now.”