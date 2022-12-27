A Mexican restaurant will replace Rep. Lauren Boebert's former gun-themed restaurant

Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018 EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images

The location of Rep. Lauren Boebert's former gun-themed restaurant is being filled by a Mexican restaurant.

Shooters Grill, where waitresses proudly holstered firearms on the job, closed its doors in July.

Boebert has been a staunch advocate for heightened restrictions at the US-Mexico border, especially advocating for a border wall.

While serving in Congress, Boebert has been a staunch advocate of stricter border policies at the Mexico-United States Border, especially supporting the notion of building a wall between the two countries.

She's characterized many of the border crossers as "illegals," noting in May that under Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, "millions of illegals including rapists, drug dealers, and criminals on the terrorist watch list have crossed the southern border," and calling for his removal from office.

Prior to joining Congress, Boebert opened Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, a restaurant where waitresses proudly holstered guns on the job and customers could order dishes like the "M16 burrito" and a "bump stock corned beef hash."

In July, Shooters Grill closed its doors for good after the landlord did not renew its lease, according to a tweet from Boebert. The New York Times also noted that the landlord also booted the congresswoman's campaign office which was located next door to the location.

Boebert said in her tweet that "this decision was his to make and was purely a business decision with no political motivation."

Boebert's office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Now that Boebert's restaurant has shuttered, it appears that its location is going to be filled by a Mexican restaurant, Tapatios Family Mexican Restaurant, which now has emblazoned its "coming soon" sign on the premises' front window.

Insider verified the location of the new restaurant by finding that "TAPATIOS2 LLC" was established in October at the same location as the former Shooters Grill.

Dan Meskin, a principal owner of Milken Enterprises which owns the building housing the restaurant, did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

