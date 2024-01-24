New Mexican restaurant replacing former Capt'n Funs on Pensacola Beach

A new Señor Frogs restaurant is under development on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Developers are aiming to open the new restaurant in April, but a date has not been finalized yet.

The chain has been in serious discussions since last May to sublease the building that previously held Capt’n Funs Beach Club, according to Mark Chastain, whose contracting firm, Chastain & Company, is heading up the repairs to the space.

The building has been under repair for four months to fix structural damage that formed over time on the ceiling, walls and more. The repairs are expected to be complete before the end of January, after which Señor Frogs will begin to renovate the interior of the building.

Señor Frogs is an international restaurant chain that opened in Mazatlán, Mexico, in 1970 and has expanded since to locations across the Bahamas, Mexico and the U.S. The menu includes traditional fare such as tacos, burritos and quesadillas, as well as more unique offerings like Mardi Gras pasta, corn ribs and a Mac 'N Cheese burger topped with macaroni and cheese and marinara sauce.

They have three restaurants in Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Panama City Beach and Orlando.

Señor Frogs is also developing two more Florida locations in addition to the Pensacola Beach location. The other two locations are planned for Daytona Beach and Hollywood Beach.

