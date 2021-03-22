Mexican rights agency appeals against pre-trial detention

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governmental National Human Rights Commission took a rare stance against one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reforms Monday by asking the Supreme Court to overturn his expansion of mandatory pre-trial detention for a host of charges.

The commission said the appeal seeks to block the measure approved in February, because it violates the Constitutional guarantees of due process and the presumption of innocence.

The commission noted the reforms take away judges' discretion in applying measures like house arrest, electronic monitoring or bail, and requires they send people to prison before evidence against them is even examined.

López Obrador has been hostile to outside regulators like the commission, and he appointed a person widely perceived as a weak figure to preside over it. The commission has very rarely challenged the administration.

Mexico had been moving away from denying bail and provisional release except in the most serious cases, like homicide, until López Obrador took office in late 2018. López Obrador argued that corrupt politicians and gangs that stole fuel from government pipelines were quickly being released on bail, and pledged to end the practice.

López Obrador sponsored a bill that expanded mandatory pre-trial detention to more than a dozen crimes, including burglary, electoral crimes, freight theft and weapons possession.

The problem is that under Mexico's antiquated legal system, trials can take years. Some suspects may wait longer in prison for their trial to conclude than they would have served if sentenced, and there is no compensation if someone is acquitted after spending years in jail.

Rights and civic groups in Mexico have also criticized the expansion of mandatory pre-trial detention.

Recommended Stories

  • All About PrimeXBT V2.0 And Why The Update Is A Big Deal For Traders

    Today, the all-new PrimeXBT V2.0 launched for the first time, bringing about the much anticipated, first major upgrade to the award-winning trading platform since its launch in 2018. Within the all-new look and user interface, the upgrade enables a wealth of new features for traders to take advantage of, including multi-currency account support for Ethereum and top stablecoins. Here’s what’s under the hood in PrimeXBT V2.0 and why this is such a big deal for the trading community. The Cryptocurrency Industry Is Evolving As Bitcoin Adoption Spreads The cryptocurrency market has evolved over the last several years, but the previous year has seen developments in nearly every sector of the industry. Bitcoin adoption is taking off, DeFi is exploding on Ethereum, stablecoins have carved out an enormous niche for themselves, and the projects built years ago are now turning into usable products. Elsewhere in the market, trading platforms have also been stepping up their games as droves of new users flood the space seeking to get in on this once-in-a-lifetime secular shift from investing in traditional assets into digital. Such is the case with PrimeXBT, an award-winning Bitcoin-based margin trading platform that is now expanding its accounts to support added currencies ETH, USDT, and USDC as part of the PrimeXBT V2.0 update. In the future, the company plans to add even more currency options, including fiat. The move both caters to the growing crypto user base and the ecosystem surrounding Ethereum and stablecoins and provides traders with a more reliable base currency for risk management. PrimeXBT V2.0 Supports Expanded Crypto Market, New ETH and Stablecoin Accounts PrimeXBT has long offered solely Bitcoin-based margin accounts for the sake of the flexibility Bitcoin provides and its growing use as account collateral. Studies speculate that the cryptocurrency could disrupt the $20 trillion collateral market in the future. Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency industry, the DeFi trend built on Ethereum and the abundance of capital in stablecoins have made these assets an undeniable force as collateral. To serve the growing demand, PrimeXBT has added multi-currency accounts in ETH, USDT, and USDC. The benefits of accessibility speak for themselves; however, the real reason this matters so much to traders is that those relying on stablecoins instead of highly volatile crypto assets can nearly eliminate all risk associated with margin account base currencies. In the past, a trader’s short position could have been earning them BTC, but because the price of Bitcoin was dropping, so would their account value in USD. With PrimeXBT V2.0 and margin accounts denominated in stablecoins, what you see for PnL is what you get. How Traders Can Leverage New PrimeXBT V2.0 Margin Accounts Beyond the new update’s ability to better hedge against market risk and to provide more options for traders globally to access the platform, PrimeXBT V2.0 brings with it several visual enhancements that are immediately notable. Support for each type of currency added is included everywhere, with a separate margin account created exclusively for each currency type. A new main area has been added to the account dashboard, providing users with a snapshot of everything they need to know within a glance. This includes open positions, PnL, account balances, and quick links to critical areas of the site such as deposits, withdrawals, and much more. Margin accounts have seen an upgrade, with advanced reporting enabled for better accounting and tax reporting. Upgrades extend across nearly every section of PrimeXBT, including the brand’s four-level referral program and the Covesting copy trading platform. Referrals can now be earned in USDC, USDT, ETH, and BTC, depending on what currency the referred user relies on most. Covesting has a similar separation between margin accounts for followers and strategies, with each strategy denoting which account currency it uses. Followers can then follow strategies that utilize the same base margin account currency they’ve deposited, and copy their successful trades. PrimeXBT In 2021: New V2.0 Upgrade, Same Award-Winning Formula Aside from all that’s new, underneath the new PrimeXBT V2.0 enhancements is the same reliable trading platform that has grown to billions in trading volume each day. Users can still fund their accounts using minimal deposits to long and short CFDs on crypto, forex, gold trading, oil, the S&P 500, and much more. More than 50 different assets are offered, all using BTC, ETH, USDT, or USDC-based margin accounts. The new V2.0 upgrade is out now on PrimeXBT, be sure to check it out and see what’s been added. Photo by Pierre Borthiry on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInside The Now-booming Business Of Building Container ShipsRailroad Megamerger Could Be Boon For Shippers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Two Lazard-backed SPACs aim to raise $500 million in IPOs

    Lazard Healthcare Acquisition Corp I and Lazard Fintech Acquisition Corp I are looking to raise $250 million each, saying they aim to merge with companies in the healthcare and fintech sectors, respectively. In January, another SPAC backed by the investment bank said it aimed to raise $500 million in a U.S. IPO, with an eye on the healthcare, technology, energy transition, financial and consumer sectors. SPACs are shell firms that have no business operations but are still listed.

  • Global investors with $54 trillion tell companies pledging net zero emissions to show their work

    There is growing global momentum around companies making ambitious climate-change commitments, but a corporate tracker said Monday that companies have a long way to go in delivering on these promises.

  • Senator Chris Murphy on conditions he saw children kept in when visiting border facility

    Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his visit with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to a border facility. He also talks about the Biden administration's response to the border crisis and whether there can be a bispartisan solution.

  • Supreme Court could reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber, but it's still 'unclear' if he would be executed

    The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The court on Monday agreed to review a federal appeals court's decision that overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence, CNN reports. The Supreme Court had been asked to take on the case by former President Donald Trump's administration. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence in 2020, saying that the judge in his case didn't sufficiently screen jurors for possible biases, The Associated Press reported. "But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution," Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson said at the time. But CNN notes that even if the Supreme Court were to reverse the lower court's decision, it's still unclear whether Tsarnaev "would actually be put to death given the Biden administration's opposition to the federal death penalty." The case presents Biden "with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment," The Associated Press wrote, and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene argued Biden's DOJ could take a "bold step" by rejecting "the death penalty in all cases." Retired federal judge Nancy Gertner also argued to The New York Times that "given that Mr. Tsarnaev will never leave prison," the Biden administration "should consider whether continuing to pursue a death sentence for him is unnecessarily traumatizing for the victims' families and the City of Boston." CNN Supreme Court analyst Steve Vladeck said, though, that the DOJ wants the Supreme Court to "clarify" the issue of "just how carefully district courts in capital cases have to screen prospective jurors," even "if it has no intention of carrying out a potential death sentence." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • ‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series About Echo in Early Development for Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus may already be getting a spinoff. A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the “Hawkeye” series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are […]

  • Sandra Oh gives passionate speech at Stop Asian Hate rally

    The actress speaks at a Stop Asian Hate rally following last week's Atlanta spa shootings in the US.

  • Another teen arrested in shooting death of man near Fort Worth middle school

    A second teen was arrested Monday on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man on Feb. 10 near Forest Oak Middle School.

  • Biden administration sanctions Chinese officials for 'genocide' against Uighurs days after diplomatic spat in Alaska

    Human rights groups say China has forced over a million Uighur Muslims and other minorities into detention camps in Xinjiang.

  • AstraZeneca to Seek FDA Authorization for COVID Vaccine It Says Is 79 Percent Effective. But Questions About Side Effects Linger

    A new COVID-19 vaccine could be coming to American shores soon: the AstraZeneca shots, which were first authorized for use in Europe.

  • Biden administration pressed to allow media to border facilities

    In his confirmation hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas promised "to elevate the level of public engagement, so that we are a transparent agency."

  • Chipmaker Qorvo, IBD Stock Of The Day, Is Approaching 2 Buy Points

    Qorvo is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the maker of wireless chips sees strong demand amid the 5G smartphone upgrade cycle. Qorvo stock is approaching two possible buy points, IBD charts show.

  • The Fed won’t raise rates for years. Here’s why that might be a bad thing

    The Fed will keep policy extremely easy for some time to come, which will ultimately culminate in an inflation spike in the middle of the decade, according to a report from BCA Research.

  • Amid surge, border agents in Rio Grande Valley now releasing migrants without court dates

    Some immigrants told NBC News they were being released inside the U.S. without knowing how they will be contacted to appear for their asylum hearings.

  • California Seeks to Make Blockchain Corporate Records Bill Permanent

    The bill also makes amendments to the definition of "blockchain technology."

  • Lawmakers debate D.C. statehood

    "Adding DC statehood and adding a state should not be about politics. It's about equality. It's about democracy. It is the responsibility of Congress to ensure that Americans are given their full rights, demanded by the Constitution," Maloney said.H.R. 51 would ensure more than 700,000 DC residents have representation in Congress. It would also turn the district into the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth in honor of Frederick Douglass, CBS reports.

  • U.S. on track to almost triple vaccine output in March, as new variants pressure Europe and Brazil

    The U.S. vaccine program is expected to be boosted by the end of March as manufacturers ramp up production to almost triple the output achieved in February, raising hopes the nation can move faster to get jabs into arms and avoid the spike in cases that is being caused by new variants in Europe and elsewhere.

  • Car bomb, corruption and COVID: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital

    A senior Mumbai police officer filed a complaint in the Supreme Court on Monday accusing a state government minister of corruption, the latest development in a bizarre case that has transfixed the media for weeks. Param Bir Singh, the former head of police in Mumbai, filed a petition seeking an "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation" into corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, interior minister of Maharashtra state that is home to the city. Deshmukh has denied impropriety.

  • Trump ‘baggage’ means he won’t be able to run in 2024, predicts top polling expert

    ‘His brand is failing’: Allan Lichtman has correctly called seven of the last eight presidential elections

  • Border Agents Authorized to Release Migrants into U.S. Without Court Date

    U.S. border agents have been authorized to release migrants detained at the southern border before scheduling an appearance in court, multiple outlets reported. Border Patrol agents have already begun releasing illegal immigrants who claim asylum without issuing a “notice to appear” (NTA), which includes details about the hearing at which a court determines whether to process a migrant’s asylum claim. The directive applies to adult migrants and families, while unaccompanied minors are given court dates. The border crisis has “become so dire that BP has no choice but to release people nearly immediately after apprehension because there is no space to hold people even to do necessary NTA paperwork,” a senior Border Patrol source told Fox News on Sunday. The process of receiving an NTA generally takes several hours. The decision is “intended to mitigate operational challenges, including risks to national security, during significant surges of illegal migration as currently exist in the Rio Grande Valley,” according to an internal document obtained by NBC News on Monday. Migrants who were not given an NTA instead received identification documents and were told to show those documents to local sheriffs if necessary, migrants told NBC. Some of those migrants said they were not asked for contact information, and it is not clear how U.S. government agencies will reach out to them. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said its agents encountered 100,000 migrants making illegal crossings in February, up 28 percent from January. Border agents have also recorded a surge in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border. Photos shared by Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) with Axios on Monday showed an overcrowded shelter for migrant children. Border Patrol agents are “doing the best they can under the circumstances” but are “not equipped to care for kids,” Cuellar said.