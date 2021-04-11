Mexican state police relieve local force in resort of Tulum

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State police announced Sunday that they have taken over law enforcement duties in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum, relieving a municipal force that has been charged in the death of a Salvadoran woman while being detained.

Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the acting state police chief in Quintana Roo state, said the municipal officers in Tulum had systematically violated proper procedure.

He said they will be sent for retraining, “because of the constant and intolerable acts of use and abuse of restraint procedures, which were poorly applied, erroneous and incorrect.”

He added that municipal police were guilty of "the lack of control of personal impulses in restraining people, violating legal norms and the highest regard for human rights.”

Tulum officers who do not pass the training courses will be fired, Hernández Gutiérrez said.

Four Tulum officers have been ordered to stand trial in the case of Victoria Esperanza Salazar, who died March 27 after a police woman was seen kneeling on her back as three male officers looked on. She had been reported acting agitated at a store.

Quintana Roo State Prosecutor Oscar Montes de Oca said an autopsy confirmed that Salazar’s broken neck “coincides with submission maneuvers applied to the victim during her detention” and demonstrate a “disproportionate” use of force by police.

In a separate incident last week, another officer was filmed apparently punching a handcuffed man.

The scenes were reminiscent of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. Floyd was declared dead after a white police officer pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Floyd went limp.

Tulum’s reputation as a laid-back, low-key beach resort unlike Cancún has been marred lately by land disputes, gang activity and increasing development.

Salazar’s death increased tensions in Quintana Roo, where police used live ammunition to ward off a throng of about 100 demonstrators in Cancun in November.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Fresno police fires officer for ties to Proud Boys

    The Fresno Police Department fired an officer on Friday after an investigation into his ties to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group with a history of violence, Police Chief Paco Balderrama confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: The firing comes as police departments around the country have moved to root out members with ties to extremist and white supremacist groups, following revelations that the mob which stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 included off-duty officers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Allegations surrounding Fitzgerald's connection to the Proud Boys surfaced on March 14, per the department. Fitzgerald was put on administrative leave within hours, and an internal investigation was launched. Videos had recently surfaced of Fitzgerald at a pro-Trump rally with Proud Boys in November 2020, the Washington Post reported. What they're saying: "I stand by and reassert my prior comments in strongly disapproving of any police officer affiliating with hate groups, or any group known for engaging in violent criminal behavior," said Balderrama.“Such ideology, behavior and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Fresno Police Department."“Public trust and accountability are paramount in our ability to fairly police this community.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Egypt prosecutors find gross negligence behind train crash

    Egyptian prosecutors said Sunday they found that gross negligence by railway employees was behind a deadly train crash that caused public outcry across the country. The March 26 crash of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly railway accidents in the Arab most populous country. Prosecutors last month ordered the detention of eight railway employees, including two train drivers, their assistants, the head of traffic control in neighboring Assiut province, and three traffic control guards.

  • Katie Ledecky swims her fastest 400m freestyle in years, while rival recovers

    Katie Ledecky had her second sizzling swim in as many days, scorching her fastest 400m freestyle since August 2018 at a Pro Series meet in Mission Viejo.

  • Inflation Is the Only Signal That the Post-Covid Boom Will Heed

    (Bloomberg) -- Economics used to offer lots of metrics that claimed to show when growing economies were approaching some kind of speed limit. But increasingly, inflation is the only one that’s taken seriously.A lasting surge in prices would likely convince policy makers that it’s time to tap the brakes on expansionary measures adopted in the pandemic, like high public spending or low borrowing costs. That’s why Tuesday’s consumer-price data in the U.S. will be so closely watched -- though it’ll take more than a single month’s numbers to change minds.Meanwhile -- as part of a profound shift in economic thinking that’s gathered pace in the past year -- a whole range of other indicators once relied on to flag trouble ahead are falling out of favor.Budget deficits and public debt were thought to flash a warning sign at certain levels -- until plenty of countries exceeded those limits, especially in the last year, without crashing. Estimates for full employment, or the most jobs an economy could create without overheating, turned out to be wrong.Measures of the so-called “output gap” are supposed to capture how close an economy has gotten to its maximum capacity -- but many analysts have concluded that they rely too much on the recent past to be a useful guide.Humility PivotAbandoning or downplaying all of these yardsticks means officials are less likely to take the kind of pre-emptive action that’s choked off expansions in the past.The shift also amounts to a pivot toward humility, in a profession not famous for it. Economists used to be comfortable with offering their predictions as a basis for policy. They’re having to acknowledge that the future is full of things they simply do not know.“The influence of long-term projections has evaporated, and that’s a very good thing,” says James Galbraith, a professor of economics at the University of Texas. “You design policies to deal with the problems you have. If they have consequences later, you address them later.”That philosophy underpins the Federal Reserve’s new interest-rate framework. Last decade, the central bank began raising borrowing costs even though inflation was subdued and unemployment was still around 5% post-financial crisis.Now, Fed officials effectively concede that was a mistake, because lower unemployment didn’t trigger a spike in prices. And now they say they’ll base policy on what’s actually happened in the economy, rather than what’s expected to come next.Three times in a speech last month, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard contrasted “outcomes” with the “outlook” -– and said Fed policy will be based on the former, not the latter.In fiscal policy too, there’s been a rethink of speed limits.Budget deficits and national debt as a share of the economy used to be the go-to metrics. The European Union imposed 3% deficit caps. Economists Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff, in an influential study a decade ago, argued that debt at 90% of GDP was a dangerous tipping point.This kind of thinking led to austerity policies after the initial shock of the 2008 financial crisis -- and the result was a weak recovery. But budget forecasts tended to be too pessimistic because they didn’t anticipate that interest rates would remain low.In the pandemic, governments have been more willing to spend, especially in the U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing measures worth more than $5 trillion during his first year –- fuel for what already looks set to be a faster rebound in the economy.How Hot?In some ways, the new approach aligns with the school of thought called Modern Monetary Theory. MMT says governments have room to rev up their economies with fiscal spending, and argues that inflation -- rather than deficit or debt levels -- is the metric that budget authorities need to keep their eye on.“One thing the mainstream has caught on to is allowing the economy to run a bit hotter,” says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and associate professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “That’s the thing we’ve been hitting on for decades.”Unfortunately, says Fullwiler, economists haven’t devoted enough attention to the question of what a safe maximum speed would be -- and have focused too much on central banks, even though it’s now fiscal policy that is driving recoveries.“The economics profession in general has far and away enough capacity to figure out how hot the economy can run,” he says. It would have better answers right now “if economists had been working on fiscal-policy frameworks for stabilizing the economy and keeping inflation low, instead of optimal monetary policy, which is basically irrelevant.”‘Nonsense Output Gaps’In the U.S., opponents of Biden’s spending have invoked the “output gap” -- the difference between the goods and services an economy is actually producing, and the maximum it could sustainably manage.Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for example, both argued that last month’s stimulus bill was much bigger than what was needed to close that shortfall -- and risked triggering inflation as a result.But many analysts are skeptical about the measure. Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, has been leading a campaign against “nonsense output gaps” for years.The output gap is “a massively important concept” that underlies all the big policy calls, he says. “Nobody has any clue about how to measure it.”Output gaps rely on estimates of an economy’s potential. A small shortfall means production is reckoned to be getting close to its speed limits, and trying to make it go faster could set off inflation.But Brooks says that potential is often calculated simply by looking at what happened in the recent past. He says that when a country has been under-performing for an extended period, like Italy in recent decades, the result is that its potential gets downgraded too -- effectively putting a cap on how good things should be allowed to get.In a February report, Goldman Sachs economists tried an alternative way of measuring, and concluded that output gaps in major economies from Italy to the U.S. were likely bigger at the end of last year than official estimates suggested -- meaning that there was “more slack,” less risk of inflation and a stronger case for expansionary policy.Since then, the U.S. recovery has gained pace, surprising many analysts.Galbraith, who was director of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress during the recession of the early 1980s, says emergencies aren’t the right time for policy makers to attempt any kind of precision forecasts.“You don’t try to calculate these things,” he says. “You throw at it as much as you need, and more. And then, if it turns out that you’re doing too much -- which is improbable -- you scale it back.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

    Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to “put my thumb on the scale of democracy.”

  • BAFTAs opens with commemoration to Prince Philip

    Saturday's opening mainly looked at the crafts side in film-making and handed out nine awards.At the start of the programme, host Clara Amfo paid tribute to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died on Friday (April 9), aged 99. Philip was named BAFTA's first president in 1959 and had a close association to the academy since. His grandson, Prince William is BAFTA's current president."It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's support through these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times, and to be here today in 2021, celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film," Amfo said. "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family."

  • New 'Indiana Jones' movie adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge, brings back the iconic John Williams

    Emmy-winning 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on to co-star with Harrison Ford in the upcoming fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie.

  • A looming shortage of bacon and hot dogs could leave big cookout plans up in smoke for July Fourth when most Americans are vaccinated

    The supply-chain squeeze likely won't improve in time for summer, said ArrowStream's Isaac Olvera.

  • Seager HR in 9th, Mariners rally late from 6 down, top Twins

    Kyle Seager wasn’t sure he got all of the ball in his final at-bat. Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ comeback from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday. Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth.

  • Fresno officer allegedly affiliated with Proud Boys speaks out

    'I did my job with integrity, I have no major cases against me, even with this they have no evidence of racism. I won't take this sitting down.'

  • You'll Want to Use Grape-Seed Oil for Everything After Reading This

    Like wine? You'll love wine's nerdy cousin.

  • EXPLAINER: What is behind the latest unrest in N Ireland?

    Young people have hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and set hijacked cars and a bus on fire during a week of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland. A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence but did not resolve Northern Ireland’s deep-rooted tensions. WHY IS NORTHERN IRELAND A CONTESTED LAND?

  • Jill Biden tests red-state messaging in Alabama

    Jill Biden's visit to Alabama is an early look at how the White House plans to deploy the first lady to connect her husband's message to struggling Americans, in red states especially.Driving the news: Axios traveled with Biden on Friday to Birmingham, accompanying her to the James Rushton Early Learning Center and a YWCA where Biden spoke about how the administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus law can help address child poverty. Both centers she visited run Head Start programs that benefit from the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This pandemic will not break us," Biden said in her remarks. "I know that you would do anything for your child. You want to give them the world. Every parent does."Why it matters: Democrats passed the massive spending package with no Republican support. Now President Biden is seeking to highlight what's in it for Americans in every state, as the administration sets the table for an even bigger infrastructure bill the GOP leadership also has vowed to oppose.The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Alabama hard, disproportionately affecting Black residents and increasing hunger and unemployment across the state.The child tax credit provision in the law could cut child poverty by half, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.Details: Jill Biden, who is continuing to work as a community college professor, brought English papers to grade aboard the flight. Her work as an educator is woven through her speeches and personal interactions.She quoted Mr. Rogers in one set of remarks to community members and elected officials.She grabbed a pipette and joined preschoolers in a science experiment around chemical reactions that involved baking soda.Rep. Terri Sewell, the state's only Democratic member of Congress, introduced her to students by saying, "She's a teacher. She's also the first lady. Isn't that cool?" The big picture: Alabama overwhelmingly backed former President Trump over President Biden last November, with 62% of the vote. But reaching across the aisle and engaging with Republican-controlled states is a key part of the Biden message. Alabama was No. 47 of 50 for education in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of states, 45th for health care and 37th for opportunity.Meanwhile, Georgia's pivotal shift to Biden underscores the power of engaging voters of color and progressives in Southern states that once were considered deep red.With Republican Sen. Richard Shelby's decision not to seek reelection next year, some Democrats see Alabama as an opportunity to pick up a seat — though most strategists agree it would be a long shot.Between the lines: Jill Biden made several stops in Alabama during the 2020 Democratic primary campaign, helping her husband compete against rivals Michael Bloomberg — who invested heavily in staffing and ads there as part of a Super Tuesday strategy — and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.During her previous visits there, she got to know Sewell as well as Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, both of whom were part of the Friday trip.And the Bidens have long been close to Doug Jones, a Democrat and former prosecutor who served as Alabama's senator for three years.Jones was seated after Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions left his seat early to join the Trump administration and the Republican nominee in the race was beset by scandal. Jones decisively lost his reelection bid last year.What they’re saying: Jones, who also was part of Friday's entourage, told Axios that sending the first lady to Alabama sends precisely the message President Biden has sought to convey. “You don’t just go to your supporters,” he said. “You go to some places where there might be some skepticism.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Federal judge from Long Island killed by hit and run driver in Florida

    A federal judge from New York was walking on the sidewalk in Florida when she was struck and killed by a driver who later told medics she was Harry Potter.

  • Wyoming football signee shot and killed in Dallas hotel

    Tony Evans Jr. signed with Wyoming as a wide receiver back in February.

  • Maryland becomes first state to repeal police Bill of Rights, overriding Hogan veto

    The state’s now-repealed police Bill of Rights covers due process for officers accused of misconduct.

  • Sister of gang violence victim demands LA DA Gascón holds criminals accountable

    Aja Courtney, who lost her brother in a gang shooting, argues Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's policies are 'giving way to more violence.'

  • ‘Mental illness is not a crime.’ Marchers rally for 19-year-old hit by police cruiser.

    Chanting “mental illness is not a crime” and “autistic lives matter,” protesters marched in the rain Saturday afternoon in support of a 19-year-old who was seriously injured by a Lexington police cruiser.

  • Highlights Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

    Watch highlights from Conor Benn's victory over Samuel Vargas on DAZN.