Mexican state suffers as cartel drug war continues

When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. Some 200 armed men had just looted a gas station, according to a witness, and the shooting would continue for hours as an equal number from an opposing group confronted them.

Recommended Stories

  • Men's gymnastics at Olympics, US 'heat dome,' infrastructure bill: 5 things you need to know Monday

    Team USA will look to medal in the men's gymnastics team final, infrastructure bill talks move ahead and more news to start your Monday.

  • Anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise, advocacy group finds

    Cases of discrimination and harassment against Muslim Americans spiked in May and June, according to a report published by the Council of American-Islamic Relations.Why it matters: CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, typically publishes an annual report documenting anti-Muslim bias incidents but elected to release a mid-year report given the recent spike. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe

  • Olympics-Water Polo-U.S., Spain set scoring records on dire day for debutants

    World champions the United States began their quest for a third straight Olympic gold medal in women's water polo by storming into the record books with a 25-4 humbling of hosts Japan at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Saturday. But the U.S. record for most goals scored in a single match at the Olympics stood just a few hours before being overhauled by reigning European champions Spain, who crushed South Africa 29-4 to lay down a marker of their own. Teenager Elena Ruiz, making her Olympic debut at the age of 16, top scored for Spain with five goals, while nine more of her team mates were also on target.

  • 28 abducted Baptist school students freed in Nigeria

    Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi

  • Tokyo Olympics: Feng Tianwei opens 4th Games campaign with win

    Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei kickstarted her fourth Olympic appearance with a 4-1 women's singles victory over Spain's Maria Xiao.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Osaka and Djokovic remain on track for Tokyo gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese medal hope Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, while men's number one Novak Djokovic remained steady on his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam. Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka's 6-3 6-2 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic came as some of her closest competitors in the women's singles crashed out. World number three Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus fell to Donna Vekic in a thrilling three-set encounter on Centre Court, with the Croatian prevailing 6-4 3-6 7-6(3).

  • Olympics-Diving-China women keep diving gold streak alive with Tokyo win

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shi Tingmao and Wang Han earned China their first diving gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics when they triumphed in the women's synchronised 3-metre springboard on Sunday, keeping the country's winning streak in the sport rolling. Aiming for a clean sweep of all eight diving golds on offer in women's and men's events, the Asian powerhouse struck gold with Shi and Wang leading the five-round final from the very start, finishing on 326.40 points.

  • COVID-19: Use of community care facilities to be stepped up – Ong Ye Kung

    There will be greater use of community care facilities instead of hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday (26 July).

  • Ministers consider blocking China's role in UK nuclear power

    The move, amid rising tensions with Beijing, could impact the development of a plant in Suffolk.

  • Less than half of population in 16 states received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

    The Biden administration is buying an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of the potential need for booster shots and a vaccine for children under the age of 12 later this year. The action comes as the highly contagious Delta variant is driving up coronavirus infections across the country. Michael George has the latest.

  • Olympics-Support for Japan's PM Suga slides as COVID casts shadow over Tokyo Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Millions of Japanese watched the Olympics opening ceremony and many are cheering on their athletes, but the shadow of COVID-19 is so far preventing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga from getting a boost in his soggy support ahead of an election this year. Voter support for Suga slid nine points to 34%, its lowest since he took office last September, a July 23-25 Nikkei business daily survey showed on Monday. Suga's dream scenario had been to contain the virus outbreak, preside over a successful Games and call a general election.

  • Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his final state of the nation speech Monday before Congress, winding down his six-year term amid a raging pandemic, a battered economy and a legacy overshadowed by a bloody anti-drug crackdown that set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court. Allies defended the 76-year-old populist leader's record, with documentaries on state-run TV and speeches highlighting his administration’s efforts to fight criminality, poverty, corruption and decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies, as well as build infrastructure. Opposition lawyers have threatened to block the move in the Supreme Court, arguing it would breach constitutional term limits.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • Erma Williams, retired educator and community leader, dies at 100 years old

    “Her heart is so large. She just had a heart for people and that was part of her heart for God. It was like a ministry.” Williams’ daughter said of the former teacher who died at the age of 100

  • Cuomo impeachment investigation head warns of 'severe repercussions' after senior aide's tweet

    The leader of the New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of "severe repercussions" after a senior aide to the governor tweeted alleged "attempts to demean the Attorney General."

  • New Zealand to accept alleged Islamic State militant, 2 kids

    New Zealand on Monday agreed to repatriate an alleged Islamic State militant and her two young children, who have been detained in Turkey since February. The decision follows a bitter dispute with Australia over which country needed to shoulder responsibility for the woman, who had been a dual citizen of both countries until Australia stripped her citizenship under its anti-terrorism laws. The woman and her children were arrested when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry.

  • Costa Rican gymnast ends routine with Black Lives Matter tribute

    The 18-year-old said she chose to end her floor routine with the tribute to highlight equality and treating others with respect and dignity.

  • Olympians Talk About Playing in Empty Venues for Pandemic-Delayed Tokyo Games: 'We Miss Everybody So Much'

    The Tokyo Olympics are being held without international fans in attendance after the host city declared it's fourth COVID-19 state of emergency measure, which will run from July 12 to Aug. 22, two weeks after the Summer Games conclude on Aug. 8. "I feed from the energy from the crowd, negative or positive ... It's one of the biggest reasons I keep playing professionally," said the Serbian tennis icon, who is going for a Golden Slam, which is four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. and Russia set for showdown in women's final

    Simone Biles and rest of the United States women's gymnastics squad will look to put an uninspired qualification effort in the rearview mirror on Tuesday when they defend their Olympic team title against a resurgent Russia. The United States has won the team event in every Olympics and world championship since 2011 but Russia fired a warning shot at the Americans during Sunday's qualification round when they took top spot in the rankings. Russia, competing at the Tokyo Games as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences, have not won the women's team title since the United Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

  • The Witcher Fan Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics

    We wrote about Russian athlete and The Witcher superfan Vitalina Batsarashkina back in 2016 when she won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol at the Rio Olympics. At this year’s games she’s back with the same Witcher gear, only this time she won gold.