Mexican Stock Exchange Is Considering Listing Crypto Futures, CEO Says

Andrés Engler
·1 min read

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) is considering listing crypto futures on its derivatives exchange, CEO José-Oriol Bosch said.

  • In an official interview published by the exchange on Monday, the executive said the initiative was analyzed and discussed with the financial authorities that regulate the BMV.

  • “I understand that financial authorities want to be careful and prevent us from having a boom like the one we had with dot-coms,” Bosch said, adding that the BMV could follow the lead of exchanges in other countries that list cryptocurrency futures.

  • On Sept. 30, Bosch said at a forum the BMV was seeking authorization to list cryptocurrency futures on its derivatives exchange, the Mexican Derivatives Exchange (MexDer), Mexican newspaper El Economista reported. Bosch also said the BMV was seeking approval for virtual assets exchange-traded funds (ETF) on its International Quotation System (SIC), a platform where foreign securities are traded.

  • “We are in the process of getting authorization to list cryptocurrency futures on the MexDer, but Mexico’s financial authorities have been more conservative than others on the issue,” Bosch said at the time.

  • The BMV did not respond to CoinDesk’s requests for additional information.

  • In June, B3, a Brazil-based exchange, listed the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund in Latin America. The fund was created by blockchain investment firm QR Capital, which also later listed an ether ETF on B3.

