Mexican Stocks Set for Worst Week of 2023 on AMLO Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican stocks fell for a second day after an unexpected change to airports’ concessions agreements stoked concerns that the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was taking a more aggressive stance against business interests as he heads for his final year in office.

The benchmark stock index fell as much as 1.4% Friday, putting it on track for its worst week of the year as fears of government intervention added to an already negative mood for global markets after a hot US jobs report crimped demand for riskier assets.

Investors have been confused by the lack of transparency after airport operators said late Wednesday that the national aviation agency “unilaterally and without prior communication” modified the fee structure related to its airports. The move — which the government has yet to confirm or clarify — has raised fears that other regulated industries could see abrupt changes ahead of elections next year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB led losses among airport operators Friday with a drop of more than 9%. The company, known as OMA, had already posted a record decline Thursday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB, or GAP, fell around 3.6% while Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB, or Asur, lost more than 4%.

Ted Mann, a senior emerging markets analyst at Ariel Investments in New York, said a unilateral move by the government to change airport concessions would risk undermining the country’s ability to attract investment and the buzz about nearshoring, or the move of more factories to Mexico to be closer to the US market.

“An unexpected revision to the rules of the game in airport concessions has the potential to jeopardize foreign investment even more significantly than did other changes in recent years,” Mann said.

AMLO’s administration has had a largely enigmatic approach to the business community, with a surge in foreign investment being punctuated by moves such as seizing a stretch of rail line owned by a billionaire businessman and ordering the cancellation of ongoing projects including an airport and a beer plant.

