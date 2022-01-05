Mexican teen develops app to help deaf sister communicate

Kylie Madry
·3 min read

By Kylie Madry

NEZAHUALCOYOTL, Mexico (Reuters) - Estrella Salazar, a 17-year-old science whiz from a working-class town near Mexico City, was inspired by her sister to develop an app to help deaf and hard-of-hearing Mexicans communicate more easily.

Salazar's older sister, Perla, was born with a rare disorder that affects mobility and hearing, called MERRF syndrome. The 25-year-old has undergone close to a dozen surgeries followed by years of physical therapy, and was told by one sign language school that she would be unable to learn to sign due to her condition.

Salazar, whose academic prowess allowed her to graduate three years early from high school, said that, after seeing the discrimination Perla faced, she asked herself: "What am I doing to help my sister?"

Last year, she started developing an application to connect Mexican Sign Language (MSL) speakers with hearing users - allowing people to shift from sign language to text or voice, and vice versa.

An estimated 4.6 million Mexicans are deaf or hard-of-hearing, according to Mexico's statistics agency. There is a chronic shortage of certified MSL interpreters, though many Mexicans act as unofficial interpreters for deaf or hard-of-hearing family members.

Estrella formed a community of nearly 90 participants - including native speakers and interpreters - to develop the app, called Hands with Voice, which she hopes to launch this year. In recent months, the family has started to learn sign as Perla's mobility has improved.

"I'm proud of my sister," said Perla. "And I've liked finding a community along the way."

In addition to juggling the app development and university studies in biotechnology engineering, Salazar gives science classes near her home in Nezahualcoyotl, 5 km (3 miles) northeast of Mexico City.

"I think it's time to change the way people think," Salazar told Reuters: "to be able to create a culture where, in the future, there will be lots of children working on scientific and technological projects."

Salazar's mother, Leticia Calderon, said she would take a young Estrella to her sister's therapy sessions and noticed how quickly she caught on. To practice Perla's speech, Calderon would ask her daughter questions about what she was learning in school.

"I would put (Estrella) in the highchair, and from there she would tell her sister the answers to her exams," Calderon said.

Salazar's appetite for learning quickly outpaced what teachers in Nezahualcoyotl could offer, she said. By the time she was 15, Salazar passed her high school exams and was keen to start to apply her knowledge.

Salazar was one of 60 young people chosen to attend the International Air and Space Program, a five-day camp this spring run by a NASA contractor in Huntsville, Alabama, home to the Marshall Space Flight Center.

To cover the cost of the $3,500 camp, Salazar launched a crowd-funding campaign on her Instagram account. With weeks left to reach her goal, she says she's 75% there.

Now, Salazar said, she's on the hunt for a U.S. university that will allow her to continue her investigation on the neurological impacts of COVID-19, both during active infection and after illness.

"I know young people, children, who have a way of thinking that says: 'It doesn't matter where I come from, what matters is what I'm going to do,'" Salazar said.

"I'm really proud to be from here, from Nezahualcoyotl, and to see kids learning and giving it their all to accomplish what they want to do."

(Reporting by Kylie Madry in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Next Big COVID Variant Could Be a Triple Whammy Nightmare

    GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid

  • New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France

    Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...

  • Virus Expert Says Omicron Will Strike These States Next

    COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai

  • Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests

    The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Omicron symptoms: What we know about illness caused by the new variant

    Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.

  • When she awoke from a coma, she had a daughter she'd never met and was facing a double lung transplant. Then came 'something miraculous.'

    COVID-19 put Wisconsin mom Kelsey Townsend in a coma and nearly stole her life. Her recovery can't fully be explained.

  • Patients line up for Louisiana's first smokable medical marijuana; balk at prices

    Monday was the first day Louisiana's medical marijuana pharmacies could offer the raw, smokable product as an option for patients.

  • If You Use This Common Medication, Contact Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The right medication can go a long way in taking care of everything from sleepless nights to chronic pain. In fact, they can be so helpful that it can be easy to keep using them without much thought. But due to a new recall from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA), you may want to take a moment to check if one medication in your daily routine could be affected. Read on to see which popular product is being pulled from pharmacies.RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. Tar

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shreds 'Idiot' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Escalates

    The two Republican lawmakers have had an increasingly testy relationship.

  • Can't Find a KN95 or N95 Mask? This Expert Says to Double Up on These 2 Types of Face Coverings

    Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University says that while N95 and KN95 masks are the most efficient in the fight against omicron, cloth and disposable masks combined work too

  • HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now

    So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, … The post HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

    The mother and baby are doing well, after airport staff found the boy during a routine check.

  • A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Eat in January

    This month-long dinner plan will keep you feeling satisfied and healthy all January long. These recipes feature ingredients favored in the Mediterranean diet, like high-fiber whole grains, lots of nutrient-rich veggies, lean sources of protein and heart-healthy fat sources. Research shows that eating more of these good-for-you foods can help keep your heart healthy, protect against certain types of cancer and even support brain health as you age.

  • CDC doubles down on isolation guidance, rejects more testing

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday did not formally recommend a negative COVID-19 test for a person to leave isolation after being infected and instead merely clarified that for anyone who has access to a test and wants to take it, a rapid antigen test at the end of the isolation period is best.The agency essentially doubled down on its earlier guidance, released last week, that said people infected with COVID-19 can...

  • Record COVID hospitalizations in Illinois

    Illinois public health officials reported 20,866 new COVID cases and 30 deaths Monday.

  • Flashback: Fauci Has Freudian Slip, Starts to Say U.S. Collaborated with ‘Chinese Communists’ on Gain-of-Function Research

    During an interview with Politifact in May 2021, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci accidentally started to say that the United States collaborated with Chinese communists on gain-of-function research on coronaviruses before the pandemic erupted.

  • Here's What Tiffany Haddish, 42, Eats To Maintain Her 40 Lb. Weight Loss

    Tiffany Haddish, 42, reveals exactly what she eats in a day to maintain her 40-lb weight loss. Her diet includes fried chicken, coconut water, and taco bowls.

  • Can 4-7-8 Breathing Really Help You Fall Asleep Faster?

    Short answer: Yes. And that's not the only benefit of this simple technique.

  • Florida hospital system says 50% of its COVID patients are mainly there for other reasons

    The nationwide picture is unclear, but many of those in COVID-19 hospitalization statistics are not there primarily because of the coronavirus.