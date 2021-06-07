Mexican traffickers steal bus trying to smuggle migrants

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a sign of how bold migrant traffickers in Mexico have become, smugglers stole a purple passenger bus near Mexico City, loaded it with 57 people from Haiti, Brazil, Chile and Honduras and sent it up a highway toward the northern city of Monterrey.

Once in Monterrey, the migrants were to head to the U.S. border, authorities said.

But the bus was pulled over Monday by National Guard officers who had received a stolen vehicle report on it. They were surprised to find the enormous, brightly colored bus packed full of migrants.

The driver was detained. The migrants — 16 of whom were minors — were handed over to the National Immigration Institute and child welfare authorities.

So far this year, Mexican authorities have detained 90,850 migrants, mainly from Central America, and deported 42,000 of them. About half of the total were from Honduras, followed by Guatemala and El Salvador. Twenty percent of all the migrants detained were under 18.

A total of 6,709 migrants were found in 496 raids on trains and 8,484 were found in inspections of stash houses or vehicles. The southern states of Chiapas and Tabasco and the northern border states of Tamaulipas and Baja California were where the most migrants were caught.

Migration and how to stem it is expected to be among the main topics of Tuesday's meeting between Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Recommended Stories

  • Illegal border crossings most in over decade with four months to go

    The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year is already the most since 2006 — with four months left to go, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The numbers quantify a lingering problem. Nearly 900,000 migrants were stopped by the Border Patrol from Oct. 1 to May 31. There also were more than 170,000 apprehensions last month — in line with 20-year records set in March and April.Stay on top of the

  • Migrant families and children on difficult decision to cross the border

    Amid a surge in migrants heading to the U.S., some families are choosing to separate and send their children alone because they know the Biden administration will let them stay.

  • AMLO’s Wings Clipped With Mexico Bloc Losing Super-Majority

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s coalition is on course to lose its super-majority in the lower house after midterm elections, dealing a blow to his chances of passing constitutional reforms to further his nationalist agenda.The president’s Morena party and allies will hold between 265 and 292 seats in the 500-person chamber -- far short of their current two-thirds majority, according to a partial tally of Sunday’s voting by the country’s electoral institute. The ru

  • Washington unsure of the ripple effects of Netanyahu's removal

    As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approaches what may be the end of his leadership, U.S. lawmakers and interest groups alike are trying to figure out what this change could signal for the United States, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The U.S.-Israel relationship has become more divisive with recent events in Gaza as well as ongoing criticism from some Democrats over Netanyahu's hard-right policies. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Crocodiles, snakes and bodies: Panama struggles to contain migrants’ dangerous exodus

    Panama is struggling to handle a surge of migrants crossing the deadly jungles of the Darién Gap separating the country from Colombia — many bound for the U.S., government officials, migration experts and members of Congress tell Axios.Why it matters: Vice President Kamala Harris departed Sunday on her first trip to Central America after being tasked with the migration crisis. Most migrants reaching the U.S. border still hail from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador. But more people than

  • Fleeing Texas inmates outsmarted jailers by placing dummies in bed

    Security at a federal prison camp in the Texas city of Beaumont was so lax that four inmates managed to escape by placing dummies in their beds or having other prisoners pose as them, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Monday. Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office uncovered a wide range of security failures at prison camps and satellite campuses of the Bureau of Prisons, from leaving doors unlocked or using locks that were susceptible to tampering, to having limited fencing or not enough video surveillance. In a memo on security at federal prisons, Horowitz described the escape of four inmates from the Beaumont site.

  • Biden admin threatens to sue Texas over migrant facility plans

    At the center of the standoff is a proclamation by Governor Greg Abbott that would force shelters in Texas to stop housing migrant children in federal custody.

  • Biden Budget Proposal Replaces ‘Mother’ with ‘Birthing Person’

    President Joe Biden's 2022 budget package uses language that supplants the word "mothers," referring to women who both deliver a baby and raise the child, with the phrase "birthing people."

  • Bankrupt Hertz Is Proving to be an Extraordinary Exception

    The rental car company could emerge from bankruptcy with a potential equity value of about $6.5 billion.

  • Chip Shortage: Winners, Losers And Long-Term Impacts

    The chip shortage is one of the hottest topics of discussion on Wall Street right now, with far-reaching implications and no easy fix. Robert Maire, president of consulting firm Semiconductor Advisors, provides insights about the issue at hand, how it's expected to play out and who the biggest winners are.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky "confused," "disappointed" by Biden not trying to block Russia pipeline

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he learned through the press — not any direct heads-up — that President Biden had decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat.Driving the news: Zelensky used an hourlong Zoom interview with Axios on Friday to beseech Biden to meet with him face to face before a June 16 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — offering to join him "at any moment and at any spot on the planet."Stay on top

  • Lottery winner speeds away from store, but forgot he was pumping gas, MI officials say

    He can probably afford to pay for any damages.

  • Univision’s Wild U.S.-Mexico Soccer Final, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Premiere Top Sunday Broadcast Ratings

    Univision’s coverage of the U.S. men’s national team’s 3-2 victory over rival Mexico in the final of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday night tied ABC’s season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud for the night’s top broadcast in primetime. The game, which aired live from Denver and was decided in overtime, drew a 0.8 […]

  • Erin Napier Shares Heartfelt Message of Thanks to Husband Ben After Daughter's Birth: 'How Lucky We All Are'

    Erin and Ben Napier welcomed their second daughter, Mae, on May 28

  • Salvadoran woman freed from jail after 30-year abortion sentence

    A Salvadoran woman who had served nearly a third of her 30-year prison sentence on charges of terminating her pregnancy and violating El Salvador's harsh abortion ban was released on Monday, activists said. Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter.

  • Is Disney's Avengers Campus worth an hours-long wait? Our expert advice

    Disney has created a Comic-Con style celebration for its Marvel Avengers that's relatively grounded in reality. Superheroes, they're just like us.

  • Researchers made a bat robot, and we're only slightly creeped out — Strictly Robots

    It's fine. We're fine.

  • Man indicted in hate crime attack on 2 Korean American women inside store

    The Baltimore City State's Attorney’s Office indicted a man for an attack on two Korean Asian women inside their business, which includes nine counts of a hate crime.

  • China hosts Southeast Asian ministers as it competes with US

    China is hosting foreign ministers from 10 Southeast Asian nations this week amid heightened competition between Beijing and Washington for influence in the region. Chinese state media said the meeting Tuesday in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing will cover issues from restoring tourism and other economic exchanges battered by COVID-19, to more coordinated efforts in fighting the pandemic and the feasibility of creating a “vaccine passport” to allow freer travel among them. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also expected to meet separately with each of his counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.

  • One Food to Give Up to Get Rid of Belly Fat, Says Science

    Belly fat isn't like any other fat—it's worse. Scientists have found that belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is the most harmful type of fat. In fact, high levels of belly fat increase your risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke, insulin resistance, and even certain cancers, according to the experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.While exercising is one of the best ways to shrink your belly fat and improve your cardiovascular health, your diet also plays a big role in the size of your waistl