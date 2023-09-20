Mexican train with hundreds of migrants onboard stopped, passengers chant, 'Let us continue'

A Mexican cargo train with hundreds of migrants who hopped onboard in Monterrey was stopped nearly 150 miles from its final destination of Piedras Negras, not too far from where thousands of illegal crossings occur daily in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Video posted to social media by Auden B. Cabello, a citizen journalist documenting the migrant journey through Coahuila and Texas, shows the stopped train topped with hundreds of migrants, and nearly 100 standing on the ground.

Cabello reported that the train was stopped in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico, 147 miles from Piedras Negras.

"‘Let us continue’ is chanted by the migrants, who took the cargo train in Monterrey and are en route to Piedras Negras, where a group of approximately 2,200 crossed yesterday," Cabello wrote. "Mexican authorities are on high alert. But as we’ve seen, they do very little to stop the migrants."

A concern of some is if the train reaches its destination, the migrants will attempt to cross into the U.S. through Eagle Pass.

On Sunday, video showed a FerroMex train out of Zacatecas, Mexico heading toward the U.S. southern border, that was packed with migrants who could be heard cheering while hanging off the sides of the cargo cars.

Despite the U.S.’s stern message to migrants of, "Do not come," the migrants continue to make the trek in droves.

Border patrols along the southern border have been facing overwhelming numbers of illegal crossings.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News that between Friday and Monday, there were more than 35,000 migrant encounters along the southern border. On average, that equates to just under 9,000 migrant encounters per day.

Fox News drone video shows group of about 2,200 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Last month, there were well over 20,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody, according to a CBP source, in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas.

Caravans heading toward the southern border included families with infants and children, along with unaccompanied minors.

Of the families that were stopped along the Rio Grande Valley, many were released with future court dates.

Texas has been operating a busing program to transport migrants to "sanctuary cities" like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles to provide relief to border towns.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott argues that Texas cities have carried the weight of illegal immigration and "sanctuary cities" need to share that burden.

"Texas has bused over 35,000 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities," he wrote earlier this month on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Over 11,300 to D.C., over 13,300 to NYC, over 6,700 to Chicago, over 2,600 to Philadelphia, over 1,000 to Denver, over 480 to LA."





