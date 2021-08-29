Mexican troops disrupt migrants heading north from border

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Several hundred migrants, including many children, headed north from near Mexico's border with Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the U.S., but Mexican security forces dispersed the group several hours later.

About 300 Haitians, Cubans and Central Americans set out on foot from the town of Tapachula, and a few hundred more migrants joined in as the walk progressed.

After about eight hours, they passed through an immigration checkpoint without problems, but then National Guard troops in riot gear blocked their way as a heavy rain fell. Some of the migrants were arrested while others eluded capture and kept heading north. By Saturday night about 200 had arrived the town of Huixtla, said Rev. Heyman Vazquez, a priest who works with migrants.

Immigration agents also helped break up the group. An Associated Press journalist saw one immigration agent kick a migrant who was already immobilized and on the ground.

The Collective of Monitoring and Documentation of Human Rights of the Southeast, which is a coalition of groups that work with migrants, said some people were injured though it gave no numbers. It said the detained migrants had been loaded on buses and driven away.

The flow of migrants from Central America has increased since the beginning of the year and in recent days despair had grown especially among the Haitian community stranded in Tapachula. This week they began to demonstrate seeking to speed up their immigration procedures and threatened to leave in a caravan if Mexican officials did not pay attention to them.

The group that started out Saturday was the biggest one this year and recalled the caravans that occurred in Mexico before the pandemic and the big formation that tried to leave Honduras in January but that was blocked from crossing Guatemala.

The Mexican government has insisted this week that it will continue with its policy of containing migrants. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Friday that the main goal of the deployment of the army, navy and National Guard is to “stop all migration.” He said more than 14,000 military and National Guard personnel are deployed in Mexico's south..

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor; District Attorney questions courts

    Trey Bausby, 19, is accused of killing a woman in Albuquerque back in January.

  • New Zealand reports 83 local COVID-19 cases as Delta outbreak grows

    Ardern on Friday extended the lockdown for the country of 5.1 million until midnight on Tuesday, after which the restrictions were to ease slightly. Ardern said her government was seeking more information on the spread of the infections. Of the Sunday cases, 82 were reported in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and the other was in the capital, Wellington.

  • U.S. income inequality could be pushing interest rates lower, research finds

    Economists have long attributed the decline in U.S. interest rates primarily to the country's aging population, with other factors such as slower growth also playing a role. But a steady rise in income inequality may be the bigger force driving rates down, according to a new paper released on Friday during the annual Jackson Hole research conference held virtually by the Kansas City Federal Reserve. The research focuses on the neutral rate, or the longer-term interest rate at which the Fed is neither stimulating the economy nor slowing it down.

  • Peyton Elizabeth Lee Is ‘Like a Real-Life Doogie Howser’ in ‘Doogie Kamealoha’ Trailer (Video)

    Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s Lahela Kamealoha reminds everyone of Doogie Howser, Neil Patrick Harris’ wunderkind (and very much fictional) teen doctor in the first trailer for Disney+’s remake of that very same fictional TV show. That’s because, like Doogie, Lee’s Dr. Kamealoha is a “real life” version of Doogie Howser, herself being a teen prodigy doctor. Even though the show, like “Doogie Howser,” is also very much a work of fiction. In the world of “Doogie Kamealoha,” the show “Doogie Howser” very

  • Supreme Courts leave asylum seekers in limbo after "Remain in Mexico" ruling

    The Supreme Court has let stand a lower-court decision to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" program, leaving Mexican authorities and asylum seekers on tenterhooks.Why it matters: Thousands of claims that had been stalled by the so-called Migration Protection Protocols were advancing with applicants' return to the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“We don’t even really know what it would look like to reinstate it at this point,” immigration lawyer Bradl

  • Afghanistan's economy may be only weeks from collapse, according to a former UN official

    The Afghan economy was being "brought to its knees" as the Taliban took control of the country's financial institutions, international observers said.

  • Most Seniors Wait Until This Moment to Tap Their Retirement Savings

    A new report shows that there's a specific trigger that prompts seniors to take retirement plan withdrawals.

  • USA TODAY predicts Ohio State football’s postseason bowl game

    Do you think Erick Smith of USA TODAY hit on the head?

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • The UK government worked hard to get 173 rescue cats and dogs out of Afghanistan but critics are asking why animals were priortized

    Critics have asked whether the rescue animals from a shelter in Kabul, run by former Royal Marine Paul 'Pen' Farthing, were prioritized over humans.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Genes may add to ethnic COVID-19 disparities; sickest patients unwell a year later

    The varying impacts of COVID-19 among ethnic groups might be partially due to genetic differences in the cell-surface protein the virus uses as a gateway, an international research team found. In the gene for ACE2 - the "receptor" protein through which the virus breaks into cells - they found rare variants that would alter the part of the protein to which the virus attaches itself. People who were not infected with the coronavirus were more likely to have a variant that decreases ACE2 levels, according to a report posted on Wednesday on medRxiv https://bit.ly/2Wy6FIw ahead of peer review.

  • Home Office ordered to take ‘reasonable steps’ to rescue family of Afghan man recruited by No 10

    The Home Office has been ordered to take “reasonable steps” to rescue the relatives of an Afghan man recruited by the UK Government.

  • Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is the Hero Democrats Need

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThank goodness for Nancy Pelosi.This week, Madame Speaker somehow hulked a slate of Democratic legislative priorities through the House of Representatives, staving off a half-masted mutiny from moderate members of her own party. And suddenly, it seems like several progressive wish list items are closer than they’ve been in recent memory to becoming reality.At issue this week was a budget reconciliation bill and President Biden’s Infrastructure Plan. The Infrastructure Plan

  • The hidden British life of Afghanistan's last hope

    A few weeks ago, a young man in his early 30s was playing tennis in Lammas Park in Ealing, West London. Dressed in a black Nike T-shirt, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers, Ahmad Massoud laughed with friends as they batted balls back and forth, blending in with the summer crowds.

  • Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday asked major social media companies including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to turn over records of messages related to the assault by Donald Trump's supporters. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for records connected to the violence and the days leading up to it, including the spread of misinformation and efforts to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election. Twitter declined to comment.

  • Vaccinating children will allow them to continue education 'without disruption', Sage adviser says

    Vaccinating children will allow them to continue education 'without disruption', Sage adviser says

  • Pentagon: Two ‘High Profile’ ISIS-K Targets Killed in Retaliatory Drone Strike

    The Pentagon on Saturday confirmed that two “high-profile” Islamic State leaders in Afghanistan were killed in a retaliatory drone strike carried out by U.S. military forces less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing by the group at the Kabul airport killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.

  • Canada joins Mexico in seeking consultation with U.S. over USMCA content rules

    Canada has joined Mexico in seeking formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation of content rules for automobiles set out in the North American trade pact, Mexico and Canada said on Friday. Mexico on Aug. 20 requested the formal consultation over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules for cars under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), after voicing disagreement in May over the issue in a virtual meeting when it cited differences with the United States' methods.

  • Protesting teachers block Mexico president from daily televised address

    Mexican teachers in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday blocked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from entering a venue in the regional capital where he was due to hold his daily televised news conference. The leftist president was forced to deliver his remarks via a video call on his phone from a car in Tuxtla Gutierrez, the capital of Chiapas, while inaudible protesters shouting and speaking on a megaphone could be heard in the background. Since assuming office in December 2018, Lopez Obrador has used his morning news conferences - which begin at 7 a.m. and can last over two hours - to set the political agenda and take critics to task.

  • Halsey Shares Transformative Fourth Studio Album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

    The album was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.