Mexican TV host criticised for travelling to Florida to get Covid vaccine

Mexico has vaccinated its people with nearly 630,000 doses of the vaccine

A popular Mexican TV host is being lambasted for travelling to Florida to receive a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of health workers in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.

Juan José Origel, who is popular for hosting shows such as Con Permiso TV, La Oreja and Hoy, shared a picture of himself getting the jab in Florida and thanking the US government for the opportunity.

“Already vaccinated!! Thank you usa it's sad that my country did not offer me that security!!!!” he wrote.

Mexico became the first country in Latin America to approve a Covid-19 vaccine on 24 December, when it gave the green light to Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccine for frontline health workers. The country has since distributed nearly 630,000 doses.

Origel flew to Florida as the vaccination drive faced delays in Mexico after Pfizer cut down its supply of doses. The country was set to receive 1.5 million by the end of January but Pfizer reduced the deliveries as it remodelled its supply chain, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It remains unclear how Origel was able to secure the appointment in Florida.

Florida issued strict guidelines last week to only allow permanent and seasonal residents to get vaccinated there. The new guidelines were issued to curb “vaccine tourism” as people from different states and countries travelled to Florida to get their jabs.

The state had inoculated 1,446,680 people as of Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health's website.

Origel’s picture led to an immediate backlash online. With the first phase of Mexico’s vaccination drive still far from complete, he was slammed as “selfish” for getting the jab ahead of many frontline workers.

“The best example of selfishness, do you really think that you deserve the vaccine more than the doctors, nurses, health personnel who are fighting Covid?” said a Twitter user.

“I am a mother, I have two kids, I pay taxes, I’ve been working during the entire pandemic and it turns out tourists get the shot? What a shame!” said another.

Mexico has recorded almost 1.8 million coronavirus cases and 152,016 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mexican president Andrés López Obrador tested positive for the virus on 24 January but said his symptoms were mild.

Origel is not the first person to show an interest in so-called vaccine tourism. After the UK became one of the first countries to approve a vaccine, inquiries about how to travel there shot up.

Argentinian TV personality Yanina Latorre also shared a picture on Instagram recently showing her elderly mother getting the vaccination in south Florida.

    srael has announced that less than 0.04 per cent of patients who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have developed Covid, as it released its first official results on the world's fastest inoculations drive. According to the Israeli health ministry, only 317 of 715,425 patients caught coronavirus after they were fully vaccinated against the disease. The data is the strongest indication so far that the Pfizer vaccine offers substantial protection against Covid once both jabs have been administered. Some previous surveys have found similar results but relied on smaller sample sizes. A separate study by Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, also found that the Pfizer vaccines were at least 92 per cent effective, after comparing samples of vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens. “This is very, very good news,” Anat Ekka Zohar, Maccabi’s lead vaccines analyst, told the Times of Israel on Thursday. “It is the first study in the world that looks at such a large number of fully vaccinated patients.” “It’s a very high level of efficiency and we are seeing a very low percentage of coronavirus among the patients who have taken both shots,” she added. Israel, the world’s fastest vaccinator against Covid, has already given the first of two jabs to nearly a third of its population. Patients with underlying health conditions and the over-35s are taking priority, but this week 16 to 18-year-olds have also been included so they can sit important winter exams. The Jewish state’s success has been partially attributed to a deal struck with Pfizer which secured millions of vaccines in return for regular updates on the effectiveness of the jabs.