Mexican TV personality known for her proposal to Tom Brady on the run after allegedly embezzling billions of pesos

A famous Mexican TV host is on the run from authorities in the country for allegedly embezzling nearly 3 billion pesos from Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior.

Ines Gomez Mont along with her lawyer husband Víctor Manuel Alvarez Puga embezzled the nearly $146 million from the Mexican government between 2016 and 2017, according to local media.

On Sept. 10, a federal judge issued a warrant for their arrest. Before police can bring them into custody, the pair managed to flee Mexico and their whereabouts remain unknown.

In an attempt to corral the couple from a potential worldwide manhunt, the Mexican Attorney General’s office is asking that Interpol issue an international warrant for their arrest. Under that warrant —known as a red notice — authorities across the world would be apart of the Mexican government’s search effort in assisting them in helping to find the couple’s location.

Just before Gomez Mont fled the country, she wrote on Instagram that she and her husband “have not had access to that warrant, nor the proof that justifies it.”

“We are preparing to face this process and exercise all our rights,” she added.

The couple is facing charges of money laundering, operations with resources of illicit origin and embezzlement. If captured and convicted, the pair faces a two to six decade jail sentence, People reported.

In Mexico, Gomez Mont has been a mainstay on talk shows and doubles as a sports sideline reporter. In the United States, she gained notoriety when she proposed to Tom Brady at the 2008 Super Bowl.

“You are beautiful and any one who has the opportunity to marry you would be a lucky man,” Brady said to her, rejecting the proposal.