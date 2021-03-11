Mexico is 1 step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana

Catherine Garcia
·2 min read

Lawmakers in Mexico's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, passed a bill on Wednesday night that would make recreational marijuana legal in the country.

The measure, approved with a vote of 316-129, would allow adults to smoke marijuana and grow a limited number of cannabis plants at home with a permit and grant licenses for producers to grow and sell marijuana. Individual lawmakers are now discussing revisions to the bill, but the final version is likely to be approved by the Senate. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has indicated he supports the measure.

"Today we are in a historic moment," Simey Olvera, a lawmaker from the Morena Party, said. "With this, the false belief that cannabis is part of Mexico's serious health problems is left behind."

More than 120 million people live in Mexico, and if the bill is signed into law, it will make the country the world's largest marijuana market, based on population. In 2018, Mexico's Supreme Court ruled that the ban on recreational marijuana was unconstitutional, and in January, three years after medicinal cannabis use was legalized, the Mexican health ministry published regulation rules.

Recent polling shows that almost two-thirds of Mexico's population is opposed to legalizing marijuana, The New York Times reports, and critics say this new bill likely wouldn't do anything to stop violence committed by drug traffickers, who focus more on methamphetamines and fentanyl. Activists are also wary, believing that the growing permits will mostly go to the rich, freezing out small farmers.

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'
Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

Recommended Stories

  • Border apprehensions top 100,000 in February as U.S. struggles to house migrant children

    The number of families and unaccompanied children taken into U.S. custody along the southern border continued to increase in February, creating a major logistical test for the Biden administration during its first month in office, according to government data. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.

  • Mexico's Congress approves landmark cannabis bill

    Mexico became one step closer to legalising marijuana.The country’s lower house of Congress approved a bill on Wednesday that would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical and scientific uses.The bill, backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, was approved by 316-127 votes.It now goes to the Senate where, if passed, would create one of the world’s largest markets for the plant and be a major shift for a country bedeviled by cartel violence.The law would open five types of marijuana licenses: cultivation, transformation, sale, research and export or import of the plant.People 18 years and older, and with a permit, would be able to grow, carry or consume marijuana and its derivatives.Obrador's ruling Morena party has argued that decriminalizing cannabis could help combat Mexico's powerful drug cartels.Some lawmakers want the law to go further.Ana Lucia Rojas is an independent: ''This law does not protect the human rights of those who have been most affected by the war against drug trafficking. It does not go towards the construction of peace and does not go in the sense of compensating the victims of the armed forces."Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize the plant’s production and sale in 2013.Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru allow its medical use, while Canada and several U.S. states have regulated recreational use.

  • Mexico's Congress Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill

    The legislation brings the country one step closer to becoming the world's largest market for legal cannabis. The bill is now headed to the Senate for review.

  • Senate confirms Garland as attorney general

    The 70-30 vote came almost five years to the day after the judge's initial Supreme Court nomination.

  • Derek Chauvin: The man accused of killing George Floyd

    The Minneapolis police officer was fired and arrested within a week of George Floyd's death in 2020.

  • AP source: Saints cut receiver Sanders, linebacker Alexander

    The New Orleans Saints have informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander they'll be released in moves that will save the club nearly $20 million against the NFL's salary cap, a person familiar with the situation said. Following the releases of Sanders and Alexander, the Saints were projected to remain about $32 million above the salary with about a week to get below it when the new league year begins March 17. Sanders had 61 catches for 726 yards last season.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely respected federal judge in the post as President Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence. CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano has more.

  • Finnish startup makes food out of thin air

    Food made out of thin air.It’s what Finnish startup Solar Food is offering as an alternative to meat and milk.Their main product is called Solein – a yellow flour containing some 65% protein.Aside from carbon dioxide, the other ingredients needed to make Solein are: electricity, microbes, water, nutrients, vitamins, and a miniature bioreactor.The Solein flour could be added to foods like bread and pasta or schnitzel.But instead of ploughing, fertilizing and harvesting, the flour stems from dried liquid made in a miniature bioreactor inside a laboratory. Solar Foods Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Juha–Pekka Pitkanen: "We take one colony from here from the Agar plate and then we cultivate this in a shake-flask and basically then from the shake-flask we take it to more shake-flask and eventually to the smaller reactor and then to big reactor and then in the big reactor it grows in a continuous scale. (Reporter asking: So that's the start?) PITKANEN HOLDING PETRI DISH "Yes, this is the start of the cultivation."The process requires significantly fewer resources than meat or milk and the use of 'direct air capture' to suck in CO2 from the atmosphere is good news for the environment, says Solar Foods Chief Executive Pasi Vainikka. "Our gift to the society is disconnection from agriculture. We don't use any agriculture raw materials even. Therefore we can let agriculture land to be freed from agriculture and basically let forests grow back. Therefore, when we replace existing proteins and foods with our ingredient, actually it's a carbon negative technology because the forests grow back and they remove carbon dioxide from the air."''First it will appear in the market as a magic protein enriching ingredient that brings nutritional value to plant based products like drinks, dairy products, yoghurts and similar and meat alternatives.’’ Expectations for the protein are high.In December 2020, Solar Foods received a $5.20 million of government funding. The company hopes to introduce their product to the market in early 2023.

  • US prosecutors accuse Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez of wanting to shove drugs 'up the noses of the gringos'

    The Honduran president participated in a cocaine smuggling plot planning to shove the drug "up the noses of the gringos", a New York court was told on Tuesday. Prosecutor Jacob Gutwillig alleged Juan Orlando Hernandez was paid $25,000 in cash by the defendant Geovanny Fuentes at meetings held in 2013 and 2014. The president, Mr Gutwillig said, "made the defendant bullet-proof." Opening the case, Mr Gutwillig, described Honduras as a "narco-state", with Fuentes exploiting his political connections to run a massive cocaine smuggling business. According to court records, president Hernandez told Fuentes not to worry about extradition to the US. He promised to use Hondura's law-enforcement agencies to help smugglers flood the US with cocaine. "They would — as the president put it — ‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos,’" Mr Gutwillig continued.

  • This Is When Your Next Stimulus Check Will Finally Arrive

    The latest coronavirus relief bill has undergone weeks of negotiations by lawmakers. But the finalized package, which totals $1.9 trillion, was finally passed by the Senate on March 6, which means that the long-awaited third stimulus checks will soon start making their way to those who qualify. Fortunately, the wait for the $1,400 payment may not be very long: According to CNBC, your next stimulus check will likely arrive by the end of March. Read on to see what you can expect from the next round of payments, and for more on how this might affect your other finances, check out If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes. Payments could start arriving within two weeks of the bill's passage. Now that the Senate has passed the latest COVID relief bill, all that is required for it to be signed into law is for the House of Representatives' approval. If the bill passes its scheduled vote on March 10, President Joe Biden is expected to authorize the bill with his signature and then the checks can start to go out. “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the Americans that so desperately need the help," Biden said at a press conference on March 6.According to Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, those who received their past two stimulus payments as a direct deposit should start seeing the funds arrive in their bank accounts within two weeks. For some, the bill's passage should initiate payments that will start arriving within days, CNN reports. How quickly you get your check will depend on how you received your previous payments. If your banking information isn't on file with the IRS, you may be waiting a little longer for your money to arrive. Watson told CNBC that those who previously received direct payments as debit cards or physical checks may see delays as long as April or May for them to make it to their mailboxes.Still, Watson remained confident that this rollout of funds will likely be quicker than previous payments, despite the crunch of tax season potentially slowing down the IRS. “The good news is that there is a bit more infrastructure and a more formalized process to do this than this time last year, because they’ve been through it twice,” he told CNBC. And for more on whether or not you'll see another payment, check out This Is Why You May No Longer Qualify for the Next Stimulus Check. Changes to the bill mean you may not qualify for a check this round. But not everyone who has collected a COVID stimulus payment will see one this round. As a part of late negotiations, Biden agreed to stricter income limits on the third stimulus checks in hopes of garnering more bipartisan support for the bill, according to The New York Times. The Senate approved the proposed change that lowered the income caps from the previous stimulus checks by $20,000, meaning that no individuals making more than $80,000 and no couples with incomes exceeding $160,000 will receive payments. Single parents who make more than $120,000 will also no longer be receiving a payment.Now, only individuals making $75,000 or less will receive full $1,400 checks, as well as couples making a combined income of $150,000 or less and single parents making $112,500. But those who make more than the set amounts will gradually see their payments decrease, capping out completely at the $80,000-, $120,000-, and $160,000-mark for individuals, single parents, and couples, respectively. It might be important to file your 2020 taxes as soon as possible. The salary caps may be different between this stimulus package and the previous ones, but a major life change may mean you still qualify for a payment. If you've seen a salary reduction, lost a job, or had a child since you filed your 2019 taxes, updating your information with a more recent filing could help secure a check, CBS News reports.Those who are still waiting on previous stimulus checks may want to consider filing, as well: any missing payments could still make their way to those who qualify in the form of a tax credit. Doing so will lower the amount of money you owe or increase the size of your tax return, AARP reports. And for more on when the pandemic may take another bad turn, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter arrested after boasting on hot mic about vulgar act on Pelosi desk

    ‘I was in there and for the most part almost nobody did anything wrong’

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • It took time but there was never going to be a Dallas Cowboys future sans Dak Prescott

    Jerry Jones called it the Dak Prescott contract a watershed moment for the Cowboys in their to win the Super Bowl again for the first time since 1995.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Feinberg to lead Boeing 737 MAX victim fund -sources

    The U.S. Justice Department will name victim compensation experts Ken Feinberg and Camille Biros to oversee a half-billion-dollar victim compensation fund tied to the two deadly crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters exclusively on Wednesday.An official announcement could come just in time for the two-year anniversary of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash of a Boeing 737 MAX that prompted a world-wide grounding of the plane.Relatives of the 346 people killed in the two 737 MAX crashes - the Ethiopian crash in March 2019 and and the Lion Air disaster five months before that - are eligible for compensation.Feinberg is no stranger to the task. He ran the high-profile victim compensation funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.The half-a-billion dollars to be doled out comes from a January settlement between Boeing and the DOJ.The 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling jet, is flying again in some parts of the world after the disgraced planemaker assured airlines and regulators in many countries that it fixed a software glitch linked to the two disasters.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is keeping a watchful eye on the MAX, tracking all flights of the plane via satellite data.Relatives of crash victims, however, are angry the plane has been allowed to return to service after its 20-month grounding in the U.S.

  • A British editors group said the UK press isn't racist, and slammed Meghan and Harry for attacking them without giving evidence

    Many British journalists disagreed with the Society of Editors' statement, pointing to instances where they felt Meghan Markle was unfairly maligned.

  • Californian brothers ‘involved in Capitol riot’ arrested after tip from Finland

    Finnish news report sent to FBI leading to arrest of California brothers who were members of pro-Trump mob

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.