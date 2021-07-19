New Mexico is 2nd state to make gas stations liable for DUI

·3 min read

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gas stations have a legal obligation not to sell fuel to drivers who are believed to be intoxicated, the New Mexico Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that could have far-reaching effects on businesses and that only one other state applies so strictly.

The divided court outlined a precedent-setting ruling that raises the implication that not only gasoline merchants but other types of businesses — from auto parts stores and tire shops to mechanics — could be on the hook for ensuring they don't sell products to people who then drive drunk.

The decision notes that only one other state — Tennessee — applies the law in such a way to create a “duty of care” for businesses to refrain from supplying fuel to drunken drivers because of the risk of driving while intoxicated.

The ruling came in response to a request from a federal appeals court to resolve a question of state law concerning the potential liability of a retailer that sold gasoline to an intoxicated driver in 2011. After refueling and returning to the highway, that driver crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing a person.

Under the legal doctrine of negligent entrustment, the owners of potentially dangerous goods have a responsibility to supply those goods only to someone competent to safely use them. New Mexico courts have recognized in past decisions that the owner of a vehicle who entrusts an intoxicated person to drive it may be liable for injuries caused by the drunken driving.

While New Mexico has no law that would prohibit the sale of gasoline to intoxicated drivers, the court's majority wrote that a duty not to sell gasoline to someone who is drunk is consistent with liability for giving that person alcohol or a vehicle.

“Gasoline is required to operate most vehicles today. Providing gasoline to an intoxicated driver is like providing car keys to an intoxicated driver," the majority wrote.

The court reviewed past legal precedents, statutes and other principles of law in reaching its decision. The majority noted that the New Mexico Legislature this year prohibited the sale of hard liquor at convenience store gas stations one county. State law also holds businesses and others liable for selling or serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

In her dissenting opinion, now-retired Justice Barbara Vigil wrote that selling or serving alcohol is regulated and that laws don't warrant extending liability for drunken driving to retail sales of nonalcoholic goods.

She noted that “this sea change in the law could have far-reaching consequences for retail businesses” — from auto parts stores and tire shops to mechanics and others who will be left guessing as to whether they are subject to the new duty.

Vigil added that it's unclear how much investigation gas stations will have to do to determine whether a person may be intoxicated when trying to refuel a vehicle, particularly when many drivers pay at the pump rather than dealing with a worker inside.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 16-year-old charged with murder, another teen also arrested after killing in Columbia

    The deadly shooting was in the parking of Sam’s Tobacco and Vape located on Two Notch Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

  • Jury selection begins for man accused in Uber rider's death

    Jury selection began Monday in the criminal trial of a man accused of the 2019 killing of the South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride. Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. The University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district and was trapped there because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside, authorities said.

  • Volkswagen Passat discontinued: Another sedan is killed as cars give way to SUVs

    The 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition will be the final version of the sedan, which VW is discontinuing amid surging sales of SUVs.

  • Coca-Cola Stock Slides. Some Reopening Plays Are Under Pressure From Covid Fears.

    The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has investors concerned about the continuing global recovery.

  • State representative speaks against Georgia’s voting restrictions at Senate field hearing

    At a field hearing of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee taking place in Georgia, State Rep. Billy Mitchell testified about the state’s new voting restrictions, saying it “should concern us all” that political appointees could overturn election results without accountability.

  • Review praised vaccine director's leadership before firing

    Before a top Tennessee health official recommended firing the state's former vaccine director over claims that include shortcomings in her leadership, her supervisor had praised her “strong leadership” as recently as last month while her program faced “very intense scrutiny and performance expectations,” according to a state job performance evaluation circulated publicly on her behalf. The interim performance review sheds additional light on the circumstances leading up to the July 12 termination of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who has spent the last week speaking nationally in rebuttal to a firing she argues was political appeasement for Republican lawmakers who were fuming over the department's COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts for eligible minors.

  • Smoking Car Flies Off A Highway And Through Power Lines

    Somehow, the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

  • The Pros and Cons of Buying Out Your Residential Solar Energy System Lease

    Leasing a residential rooftop solar energy system can allow those who are cash-strapped make the shift to a more eco-friendly power source, but leasing also has drawbacks. Here's why you might want to end your lease early.

  • 1965 Jaguar E-Type with just 8,000 miles is headed to auction

    The Jaguar E-Type is considered by many to be the most beautiful car ever built, and that's particularly true of the first-generation, Series 1 cars. Finished in black with a black top and matching interior, this E-Type was sold new to Ronald Goldstein, of East Longmeadow, Mass. The car remained with its original family until earlier this year, acquiring just over 8,000 miles before it was retired to the garage in 1972. According to Gooding, this Jaguar retains its numbers-matching powertrain, a 4.2-liter DOHC inline-six engine and four-speed manual transmission, wears its factory paint, and even rolls on its original Dunlop tires.

  • Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

    President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, according to an investigation from the Office of Inspector General, but President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute. The watchdog agency's probe showed that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018, according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

  • 11 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Clueless'

    The 1995 hit is beloved by many for its fashion and A-list stars, but there are some behind-the-scenes secrets fans may not know about the film.

  • NFL will play the ‘Black National Anthem’ before every game in 2021

    The NFL has announced it will play the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before each game in […] The post NFL will play the ‘Black National Anthem’ before every game in 2021 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Listen to Britney Spears Sing 'Lonely' Amid On-Going Conservatorship Battle

    Britney Spears sang her song ‘Lonely’ over the weekend during a car ride with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The singer also spoke out on Instagram, calling out her dad, Jamie Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

  • EPA's Aftermarket Intrusion Is Not Only About Race Cars

    Actually, it has little to do with race cars.

  • See the First Leaked Photos of Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet

    The "fundamentally new military plane" is finally here.

  • EPA squeeze on aftermarket car part sellers hurts classic car industry, Lankford says

    Raids on aftermarket auto part vendors by the Environmental Protection Agency for evidence of emissions violations standards are harming the classic car industry, says Sen. Jim Lankford.

  • The Mercedes-Benz S-Class leads this month's list of discounts

    Like last month, the biggest discounts car buyers will find on new vehicles are all applied to expensive luxury sedans. Unlike last month when there were two, there isn't a single Rolls-Royce to be found anywhere in the top five. In fact, this month's list is led by the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a technological wonder that coddles its driver and passengers with all the bells and whistles the German brand has to offer.

  • GM teases new Corvette ZO6: Will the 2023 sports car be an EV?

    GM will debut the 2023 Chevy Corvette ZO6, teasing it will "never sound the same," leading to speculation it will be an EV, a first for a 'Vette.

  • Why automakers are closing this loophole in your car lease

    That lucrative option of cashing in on higher-than-expected resale values is going out the window with several car companies.

  • 1966 Sunbeam Tiger Shows Rare Potential

    The Sunbeam Tiger was essentially a modified Alpine and as such many examples were even further modified over the years.Realizing that its Sunbeam Alpine model needed more power to be competitive in its class, the idea of fitting an American V8 under the hood may have been a bit