Mexico has 402,697 coronavirus cases, 44,876 deaths: Johns Hopkins University

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has 402,697 total reported coronavirus cases and 44,876 deaths, the fourth highest death tally worldwide, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.

That is an increase of 7,208 cases and 854 deaths from the data published by Mexico's health ministry on Monday.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.





(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jonathan Oatis)