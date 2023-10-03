New Mexico AG: Las Cruces Police officer charged in 2022 shooting death at gas station

A Las Cruces Police Department officer was charged with voluntary manslaughter (a third degree felony) for the Aug. 2, 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Presley C. Eze Jr., at a Las Cruces gas station.

Brad Lunsford, the Las Cruces Police Department officer accused of the crime, was taken into custody on Tuesday, said Attorney General Raúl Torrez in an Oct. 3 press conference in Las Cruces.

Lunsford was one of two officers interacting with Eze the day of his death, Torrez said. According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, a second officer, Keegan Arbogast, was also on the scene and present during the shooting. Torrez said Arbogast has not been charged with a crime.

It was not clear at the time of the press conference on Tuesday if Lunsford was still employed by Las Cruces Police Department. The City of Las Cruces had not responded to a Sun-News inquiry regarding the AG charging Lunsford or his employment status with LCPD by the time of this article's publication.

Torrez said information on the shooting was received by his office on Sept. 20 that included cell phone video from an eyewitness along with lapel video from both officers.

What happened the day Presley C. Eze Jr. was killed?

Eze, a 36-year-old Black man born in Connecticut and living in southern New Mexico, stopped at the Chevron gas station on the 2600 block of South Valley Drive. He wanted a pack of cigarettes.

The clerk asked Eze for an ID. Eze allegedly said he did not have it on him, according to police reports, so the clerk refused to sell him the cigarettes. Then, one of Eze's two acquaintances tried to buy the cigarettes, ostensibly on Eze's behalf. Again, the clerk refused.

Another clerk told police that Eze returned to the store a few minutes later. The second clerk watched as Eze walked over to the beer section, grabbed a tall can of Budweiser, and walked out of the gas station. The first clerk, who also noticed Eze, followed him out.

Eze was making his way back to a late-2000s green Pontiac Torrent (a midsized sport-utility vehicle) that he arrived in, the clerks told police. The clerk asked Eze from several feet back if he'd paid for the beer, valued at under $5.

The clerk told police that Eze responded by saying, "suck it and pay for it." At that point, the clerks said that the gas station's manager told the clerks to call police.

Lunsford and Arbogast attempted to subdue Eze

According to an affidavit provided by the AG's office on Tuesday, at approximately 4:32 p.m., Lunsford arrived at the scene in his marked police car. A minute later Lunsford made initial contact with the driver of a green/turquoise Pontiac SUV where, according to the affidavit, Eze, who was shirtless, was in the passenger seat.

Eze allegedly told the officer he walked into the store with a beer in his hand and when he walked out store employees started harassing him. Eze told Lunsford that he could check the cameras to confirm it and Lunsford asked for his identification, according to the affidavit. Eze then told the officer he did not have identification but provided a false name, Pete Ezer, when asked by the officer for his name and date of birth, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 4:36 p.m., Lunsford spoke with a gas station employee, who claimed Eze did not have a beer when he walked in. Lunsford did not seek to view surveillance footage and called for an additional unit. Lunsford returned to his police unit and ran the information Eze provided through the National Crime Information Center but was unable to confirm an identity based on the name Eze provided.

At approximately 4:43 p.m., Lunsford returned to the Pontiac to confirm the name and date of birth, at which time Eze said his name was "Eser." Lunsford returned to his unit and ran the name Pete Eser, which also was not on file.

At approximately 4:36 p.m., Arbogast arrived on scene.

At around 4:47 p.m., Lunsford and Arbogast approached the Pontiac on the passenger side and asked Eze to step out of the car, according to the affidavit. When Eze responded that he didn't want to get out of the car, Lunsford allegedly said he was not asking. When Eze asked why he needed to get out of the car, Lunsford allegedly grabbed Eze's right wrist with his right hand and said they could not confirm the identity provided.

When asked by Arbogast to cooperate, Eze replied, "Yes," according to the affidavit.

Arbogast then removed a closed pocketknife from Eze's lap as Eze was standing up. Eze said he was not reaching for anything and both hands were visible from the view of Lunsford's body camera.

According to the affidavit, it was then that both men, Arbogast who was behind Eze with his arms around his abdomen, fall backwards to the ground.

Lunsford was attempting to hold Eze's arms and was positioned behind Eze. At some point during the struggle, Arbogast's non-lethal weapon fell from its holster and was on the ground between between Arbogast and Eze's right hand.

According to the affidavit, Eze had the non-lethal weapon first in his left hand and then in his right hand when Lunsford struck him in the face with an open hand strike with his left hand, knocking Eze off balance.

At that moment Eze was on the ground with the CEW, which had not been discharged, in his right hand pointed away from the officers when Lunsford drew his duty weapon and fired a single shot to the left side of Eze's head, killing him.

In an August 2022 press conference following the shooting, former Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said officers had been overpowered by Eze before one of the officers shot him in the back of the head.

Eze's family has since filed a lawsuit against the city. That lawsuit is pending resolution.

LCPD placed the two officers, whose names were not released to the media at the time of the shooting, on paid leave as part of the investigation.

The Doña Ana County Officer Involved Task Force investigated the shooting. The Task Force is made up of multiple police agencies in the county.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @jpgroves.

