Mexico’s AMLO Says Vitol Must Say Who at Pemex Took Bribes

(Bloomberg) -- Vitol SA, the target of a corruption probe in Mexico, must disclose who at Petroleos Mexicanos took bribes from the commodities trader, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

If Vitol fails to disclose the information, the trading giant will continue to be barred from doing business in Mexico, the president said Tuesday. Pemex, as the state-owned oil company is known, will give an update on its internal bribery investigation later in the day, he said.

“We do not want relations with corrupt foreign companies,” the president, known as AMLO, said.

Vitol was suspended from new business with Pemex in 2020 after its US unit paid just over $160 million to settle charges that it conspired to bribe officials in Latin America and, in some cases, attempted to manipulate benchmarks for fuel oil prices. Now, Pemex is conducting its own probe into the corruption allegations.

Pemex CEO Octavio Romero requested the names of the bribed officials after learning of the corruption case in December 2020, but Vitol said it didn’t have that information, according to a statement from Pemex released later Tuesday. The oil company then filed a complaint with Mexico’s attorney general and the nation’s comptroller.

AMLO has pledged to weed out corruption in Pemex and reduce the influence of private energy operators that he often characterizes as corrupt. He canceled new oil and gas auctions upon assuming power in late 2018 and he’s sought to change the constitution to reduce private participation in the energy sector.

