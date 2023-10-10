Mexico’s AMLO Wants to Lower Pemex Profit Sharing Tax Even More
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to give state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, one of the world’s most indebted energy producers, an extra hand to improve its finances by further reducing the taxes it pays.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Top US General Warns Iran to Stay Out of Conflict
Hamas Got Around Israel’s Surveillance Prowess by Going Dark
Afghanistan’s Viral Supercar Makes Global Debut at Doha Show
Brutality of Surprise Attack Unites Israel Around One Goal: Crush Hamas
Lopez Obrador wants Pemex’s profit sharing duty payments, known as DUC, to be lower than the 35% proposed in the Finance Ministry’s 2024 budget. That level is already five percentage points below the previous year.
“We want to lower it more with the purpose of strengthening a public company that is fundamental,” AMLO, as the president is known, said at his morning press conference Tuesday without giving a specific time-frame for the tax reduction.
Read more: AMLO’s Flagship Projects Drive Big Boost in Mexico’s 2024 Budget
Pemex CEO Octavio Romero said Monday total debt was down to $106.3 billion as of September, and he expects the company to continue reducing it through the end of the year. Meanwhile, Mexico’s lower house and Senate are expected to approve the budget before the legislative period ends in December.
--With assistance from Maya Averbuch.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The War in Israel Shows How Social Media’s Idealistic Era Has Ended
Worst US Bond Selloff Since 1787 Marks End of Free-Money Era
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.