Mexico annual inflation rate hits 8.7% in September

Mexico inflation eases slightly, central bank still seen hiking rates
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation reached 8.7% in the 12 months through September, official data showed on Friday, halting an upward trend that had pushed consumer prices to 22-year highs but still well above the central bank's target range.

The annual headline inflation rate came in at the same level reported last month, when it had reached its highest since December 2000, and compares to expectations of 8.75% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Even so, consumer prices rose 0.62% in September, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, reinforcing bets the nation's central bank will continue to hike the benchmark interest rate.

The Bank of Mexico last week raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, citing the "ongoing tightening of global financial conditions" and stating that the balance of risks to inflation's trajectory remains biased significantly to the upside.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has raised rates by 525 basis points since the current hiking cycle began in June 2021 in a bid to tamp down inflation, which has blown past the bank's target of 3% plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Amid the context of soaring consumer prices, Mexico's government on Monday announced new measures in an anti-inflationary plan made in agreement with food producers and retailers to keep food affordable.

Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, reached 8.28%, while in September alone Mexican core inflation hit 0.67%, both slightly below market expectations.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank Cuts India Growth Forecast Citing Global Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Bank cut India’s economic growth forecast by a full percentage point, the most for a non-crisis economy in South Asia, citing risks from a global slowdown and the hit to demand from rising interest rates.India’s gross domestic product will grow 6.5% in the year to March, the Washington-based institution said in its South Asia Economic Focus report released Thursday. That revision, along with a 1.4 percentage point cut to crisis-ridden Sri Lanka’s growth outlook, pulled t

  • U.S. auto safety agency closes probe into Goodyear tires

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. auto safety agency said Friday it was closing an investigation it opened in 2017 into the safety of some Goodyear tires used on motor homes that have not been produced in nearly two decades. Goodyear Tire & Rubber in June said it would recall 173,000 G159 tires size 275/70R22.5 tires used on recreational vehicles because of the potential for catastrophic tread separations. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had sought the recall in February, arguing G159 tires had higher failure rates that "occurred relatively early in the service life."

  • U.S. service sector growth solid in September; price pressures easing - ISM survey

    The U.S. services industry slowed modestly in September, while employment surged and a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs fell to more than a 1-1/2-year low, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI dipped to a reading on 56.7 last month from 56.9 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI falling to 56.0.

  • Stock Market Today: Futures Waver Ahead of Key Jobs Data

    Stock futures mixed ahead of key jobs data that investors hope will provide more clues on whether the Fed will continue its inflation-fighting rate-hike campaign.

  • Taiwan Sept exports drop for first time in two years, outlook poor

    Taiwan's exports fell in September for the first time in more than two years on weakness in demand in major market China and stagnant consumer spending even as chip demand held up, with the government predicting more turbulence ahead. Exports fell 5.3% in September from a year earlier to $37.53 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, logging a contraction for the first time since June 2020. Ministry official Beatrice Tsai said exports were coming off a high base last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for work-from-home gear like tablets, but the "root case" was the effect of high inflation, monetary policy tightening, and stagnant consumer demand from the cooling of China's economy.

  • Treasury Department could add nutrition labels to alcoholic beverages

    The Treasury Department may soon heed the calls of consumer groups pushing for nutritional labeling on alcoholic beverages.

  • Could there be a stock market rally? Probably. Would it be the end of the bear market? Probably not.

    The stock market’s low for the year on the last day in September is likely to be breached in this bear market, according to a contrarian analysis of market timer sentiment. The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) are in a bear market, defined as a decline of at least 20%. Consider the definition of capitulation that I have employed in previous columns on this subject: The percentage of trading days over the trailing month in which both of my firm’s stock market sentiment indices are in the bottom deciles of their historical distributions.

  • Former Cop Reveals Horrific Gay Bashings by Police

    Mark Higginbotham said in a recent crime show interview that police officers not only refused to investigate “poofter bashings” but also committed them.

  • Porsche stock continues to climb after IPO

    Shares in luxury automaker Porsche edged up 6% on Thursday and over 10% since its launch on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany last week.

  • Fact check: Baseless conspiracy theory about Hurricane Ian, COVID-19 pandemic circulates

    Hurricane Ian was not engineered by the government. It was a natural event.

  • Kanye West Shares Video of Tucker Carlson Visiting Yeezy Offices Ahead of Fox News Interview

    Carlson had lots of questions about the brand's 3D-printed boots.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says January 6th was not an armed insurrection and falsely claims “zero” guns were confiscated.

    Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said that January 6th was not an armed insurrection and falsely claimed “zero” guns were confiscated. Reports confirm that individuals were arrested on January 6th for having firearms on U.S. Capitol grounds. Now the summer protesters did teach us all how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff as weapons, but to call what happened on January 6th an armed insurrection, I just think is not accurate.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures wobble as Wall Street awaits jobs data

    U.S. stock futures swayed between small gains and losses early Friday as the government’s key employment reading kept investors seeking monetary policy clues on edge.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

    When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors also want to consider the stocks that are recently outperforming other similar stocks, because these are the stocks that institutions are buying and will usually continue to pe

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    What do a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Contender have in common? Each of them appears capable of showering shareholders with consistently growing passive income.

  • World's Oldest Bank Is Running Out of Time to Secure Funds for Key Capital Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince arranger banks to go in on a vital capital increase and to secure funds in advance from a range of investors.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremli

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.