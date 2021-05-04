Mexico apologises to Mayan people for historic abuses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Native Americans with traditional costume participate at the festival of Valle del Maiz in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. (Photo by: Kobby Dagan/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Native Americans in traditional costume in Mexico (file image)

Mexico's president has apologised to the indigenous Mayan people for abuses committed against them over the five centuries since the Spanish conquest.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke at an event also attended by Guatemalan leader Alejandro Giammattei in the south-east state of Quintana Roo.

He focused on the 1847-1901 Caste War revolt in which around 250,000 people are believed to have lost their lives.

Mexico is due to hold legislative and municipal elections shortly.

"We offer the most sincere apologies to the Mayan people for the terrible abuses committed by individuals and national and foreign authorities in the conquest, during three centuries of colonial domination and two centuries of an independent Mexico," Mr Lopez Obrador said.

Guatemala's Alejandro Giammattei said the Mayan people still faced suffering and neglect.

"We have managed as a region to overcome aspects such as slavery, internal wars, and open confrontations between peoples," he said.

"However, by revisiting our history, we can analyse the present and realise that we are still facing the loss of human lives but now at the hands of organised crime, because of malnutrition, and the tireless search for the dream and opportunities that so many people pursue."

Historic but unsurprising

Will Grant, BBC Mexico and Central America correspondent

It isn't entirely surprising that Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the president to make this official apology to the Mayan people: he first made his name as a vocal activist for indigenous rights in his home state of Tabasco.

But that makes it no less historic.

It will come as something of an important milestone to Mayan leaders who have long pushed for greater recognition of the wholesale slaughter of their people and near eradication of their culture and customs by the Spanish and Mexican governments.

However, the timing will also be met with some scepticism. There is just a month before vital legislative and municipal elections, and President López Obrador continues to push forward with his pet project of the Tren Maya - a tourist train which will run through a region called the Riviera Maya - despite overwhelming local opposition.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Lopez Obrador apologizes to Mexico's Maya people

    Lopez Obrador apologised during an event called "End of the Caste War and the Ceremony of forgiveness to the native peoples" in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, on the eastern coastal strip of the Yucatan Peninsula."We offer the most sincere apologies to the Mayan people for the terrible abuses committed by national and foreign authorities during the conquest," said Lopez Obrador.The Caste War was a social conflict that began with the revolt of culturally Native Maya people of the Yucatán Peninsula against the European population, who held political and economic control in the region.In July 1847, the Maya rose up against the Spanish colony, and, according to research, some 250,000 people died. The war ended in 1901 with the military occupation of the region.

  • Whose 'Big Lie'? Trump's proclamation a new GOP litmus test

    Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame — and potentially remove — members of their party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year's election was stolen from him. In Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney, a rare Trump foe in the GOP, faced the indignity over the weekend of reminding a booing crowd that he was once their presidential standard-bearer. Trump left office nearly four months ago with his reputation badly damaged after a mob of his supporters waged a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of election results.

  • Mexico marks end of last Indigenous revolt with apology

    Mexico on Monday marked the anniversary of a 1901 battle that ended one of the last Indigenous rebellions in North America, by issuing an apology for centuries of brutal exploitation and discrimination. Monday's ceremony was held in the hamlet of Tihosuco in the Mayan township of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, the headquarters of the rebellion. It comes amid broader commemorations of the 500th anniversary of the 1519-1521 Spanish Conquest of Mexico, and 200 years of Mexico's 1821 independence from Spain.

  • Hot Docs 2021: Infamous Anonymous hacktivist quietly lived on streets of Toronto with a persona that 'took on a life of its own'

    Infamous hacktivist Christopher Doyon (Commander X) largely went unnoticed living on the streets of Toronto until novelist Ian Thornton discovered his true identity and that he was on the run from the FBI, which is now documented in the film The Face of Anonymous, available to stream as part of the 2021 Hot Docs festival. "There was an interesting character reading a thick book. I recently had published my first novel and it was a nice contrast between what I saw with him and the usual cardboard signs asking for weed on Queen Street," Thornton told Yahoo Canada.

  • The Latest: Sri Lanka receives 1st batch of Sputnik V shots

    Sri Lanka has received its first batch of the Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The 15,000 doses were flown in early hours of Tuesday to the Indian ocean island nation which is struggling to obtain COVID-19 vaccines because of the delay in getting them from the neighboring India. Sri Lanka has ordered 13 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from the Russia’s Gamaleya Institute.

  • Kevin Feige Explains Why Doctor Strange's 'WandaVision' Cameo Was Scrapped

    Kevin Feige told 'Rolling Stone' why they decided to pull Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance as Doctor Strange from the 'WandaVision' season finale.

  • An Argentine soccer player destroyed a drone that interrupted a match with a banner mocking his club

    Pablo Perez was not at all entertained by the drone flying a banner mocking Newell's Old Boys during the match.

  • Rep. Cori Bush says America is ‘racist AF,’ backs defunding St. Louis police

    Bush’s “racist AF” comment comes days after South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott proclaimed “America is not a racist country.” Congresswoman Cori Bush called American “racist AF” in a tweet Sunday afternoon. “Our communities wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF,” Bush wrote.

  • Iran 'almost certainly' meddling in Scottish election to destabilise the UK

    Iran is “almost certainly” trying to help the SNP win the Holyrood elections with online propaganda campaigns designed to cause constitutional turmoil within the UK, a think tank has warned. A report by the Henry Jackson Society said that online specialists acting on behalf of the Tehran regime were using fake accounts on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to encourage the break up of Britain. Tactics include setting up fake accounts that launch attacks on Unionist parties and politicians and spread information designed to boost the case for Scottish separation. Dr Paul Stott, the report's author, said there was no suggestion that Scottish nationalist politicians had encouraged interference in the current elections but that it was still highly likely that Iran was meddling. Iran has previously “put considerable effort into developing its political relationships with Scottish political elites who advocate independence,” with some success, the report said. The report concluded: “Iran has shown itself to be a country which engages in Russian-style disinformation campaigns, repeatedly establishing fake websites and internet accounts in an effort to disrupt the political systems of liberal democracies. “Judged within this context, Iran is almost certainly looking to disrupt our current elections, most likely those under way for the Scottish [Parliament].”

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • He was mayor of a Texas city for 37 days. Now he wants to be Missouri’s next senator

    He was accused of misrepresenting his academic credentials and concealing a romantic relationship with his chief of staff.

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Transgender activists slam Caitlyn Jenner for opposing trans girls in women’s sports

    “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” said Jenner, who recently announced a bid for California governor.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says