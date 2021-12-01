Mexico approves emergency use of Lilly's COVID-19 treatment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co's antibody treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use with infected patients at risk from comorbidities.

Cofepris said in a statement it had granted the emergency use of Lilly's injectable combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to treat mild to moderate cases of coronavirus in people above the age of 12 who weigh at least 40 kilograms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had previously approved emergency use of the combination.

Cofepris noted that the Lily antibody treatment does not replace licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

