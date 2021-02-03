Mexico asks Christie's to call off auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

Updated

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Tuesday urged auction house Christie's to cancel a planned sale in Paris of more than 30 artifacts dating back to the country's pre-Hispanic era, saying the items are part of the national heritage and should be returned.

Christie's plans to auction masks, carved stones and other figures by Aztec, Mayan, Toltec and Mixtec cultures on Feb. 9, with some expected to fetch as much as 900,000 euros ($1.1 million).

Mexico's government-run National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reviewed the items on sale and identified 32 as part of the country's "cultural heritage."

Diego Prieto, INAH's director general, said the institute had filed a complaint with the Mexican attorney general's office over the auction, and that the country's foreign ministry is trying to retrieve the items through diplomatic channels.

Speaking in a virtual news conference, Prieto said "sacred" objects should not be for sale.

"There shouldn't be trade in national treasures," he said.

Christie's did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Among stand-out items in the sale are a greenstone Teotihuacan Serpentine mask, dating from circa 450-650 AD, which Christie's said "was part of the collection" of Pierre Matisse, the youngest son of the famous French painter Henri Matisse.

Another highlight is a sculpture of Cihuateotl, a goddess of fertility in Aztec culture.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Originally published

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.