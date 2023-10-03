New Mexico attorney general charges Las Cruces police officer with manslaughter
New Mexico attorney general charges Las Cruces police officer with manslaughter
New Mexico attorney general charges Las Cruces police officer with manslaughter
It's not a criminal trial, and there's no risk of jail time. But Trump could still lose big in the New York case focusing on vastly overvalued Trump businesses.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.
Flight attendants reveal the truth about commuting to and from their bases. The post What’s a crash pad? Gen Z flight attendants discuss what it’s like to commute across the country: ‘This life is not for everyone’ appeared first on In The Know.
The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
Samsung’s new portable solid-state drive supports up to 2,000 MB/s sequential read and write speeds. It ships in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB storage tiers.
Novavax gets green light from FDA, awaits CDC recommendation for booster COVID doses.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 5.
The Surface Laptop Go 3 has evolved into a truly compelling compact mid-range laptop.
The Las Vegas Sphere opened on Friday and has some investors already excited about the possibility of a franchise.
There's no doubt Alvarez is back, but just how far did he climb up the rankings after his performance Saturday?
If you own an iPhone, be sure to pack one of these magnetic mobile chargers.
When Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X this summer, there were concerns that the new company could face trademark lawsuits as there were nearly 900 active U.S. trademark registrations that cover the letter and branding "X" across various industries, according to comments made by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, speaking to the press at the time. Now his firm is representing what may be the first client to sue X over its trademark -- a Florida-based social media ad agency, X Social Media, that connects clients with opportunities to market themselves across social platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It states that X Social Media, LLC and has significantly invested in marketplace awareness, which included developing a distinctive "X" mark that's associated with its social media advertising services.
In an appeal to younger voters, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who proposed raising the voting age to 25 — launched his TikTok presence with an endorsement from Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer who built a content empire by marketing to children. Ramaswamy is one of the only Republican politicians making an effort to connect with Gen Z and young millennials, a demographic that overwhelmingly supported Democrats in the midterm elections. Despite the popularity and growing influence of far-right creators online, Republican candidates have historically failed to engage young voters on social media, if they try at all.
Watch movies, play games, read books and rock out — the tablet thousands of Amazon shoppers vouch for is only $80 right now.
IronNet, a once-promising cybersecurity startup founded by a former NSA director and funded by cyber and defense investors, has shuttered and laid off its remaining staff following its collapse. In a regulatory filing published Friday, IronNet's president and chief financial officer Cameron Pforr said the company had ceased all business activities as it prepares for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, effectively liquidating the company's remaining assets to pay its remaining debts. The Virginia-based IronNet was founded in 2014 by retired four-star general Keith Alexander, soon after he departed as the former director of the National Security Agency during the biggest leak (at the time) of government secrets by former contractor Edward Snowden.