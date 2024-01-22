New Mexico authorities investigating at least one ‘explosive device’

New Mexico officials warned the public of two devices being investigated Monday — at least one of which they said was explosive.

“An explosive device was found at 920 S. Silver Street,” retiring Deming, N.M. Police Chief Clint Hogan wrote on Facebook. “Authorities are on the scene and taking all precautions to ensure public safety.”

The address listed houses a probation office roughly 35 miles north of the U.S. border with Mexico. Authorities said there’s a “possibility” of a second device and advised locals to avoid the area. Deming officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The Las Cruces Police Department Parole Office said on Facebook that it responded to a “Suspicious Package Scare” late Monday morning at a separate parole office and found an empty box posing “no harm to the community.”

Traffic was temporarily diverted, according to state police.

KOAT-TV in Albuquerque said several suspicious devices were reported in different parts of the state. A bomb squad was reportedly dispatched to assist the FBI after a suspicious package was found in a restaurant on the city’s 300 block of 3rd Street NW.

An Albuquerque radio reporter posted on X that a “loud explosion” was heard at one location visited by investigators. It’s unclear what that might have caused that otherwise unconfirmed sound.

Local reports said a restaurant and an office building were evacuated out of caution. Traffic was also diverted.

This is a developing story.